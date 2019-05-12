Precision Drilling's Faith In The Canadian Market Will Keep It Muted In The Short Term

PDS Looks To Move Sideways For Now

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. As the upstream customers restrain their 2019 capex budget, I do not expect PDS’s stock price to show positive momentum in the short-term. However, if day rates improve on the more advanced rigs, where the company’s current focus is, the stock can be a good investment over the medium to long term.

Precision Drilling is giving considerable emphasis to servicing the U.S. unconventional shales, particularly in the Permian, as the large integrated energy companies have renewed activities in that region. PDS is also commercializing the automation technology, which can add to its operating margin.

To offset the structural deficiencies of operating profitably in Canada, PDS has been actively redeploying its rigs from Canada to the more profitable U.S. unconventional Basins. Since the start of 2019, the WTI-WCS spread has shrunk, which can improve its operating margin in that region. The company looks to de-leverage its balance sheet significantly over the next couple of years.

Rig Upgrade Initiatives

During Q1 2019, the company initiated its first SCR (silicon-controlled-rectifier) to AC Super Triple upgrade for a cost of $6 million. Approximately, 12 SCR rigs are lined up for AC upgrades. By the end of Q1 2019, the company’s Super Triple rig fleet has increased by two compared to a year ago. Several of its rigs in Canada have been redeployed to the U.S. basins where the company enjoys higher utilization compared to Canada. The demand for pad-walking Super Triples has surged in recent times. PDS upgraded 31 rigs in the U.S. in 2018, which expanded its Super Triples rig capability.

Despite several headwinds, PDS’s performance was quite resilient in Q1 2019. Its Contract Drilling Services segment revenues increased by 8% in Q1 2019 over a year ago, while the Completion and Production Services revenues increased by 12% during the same period. The company’s adjusted earnings per share were a negative $0.02, which was an improvement compared to a loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. While the company’s U.S drilling activity increased by 23% led by higher day rates, drilling activity in Canada fell by 33%. On top of that, its average margin per day was down in Canada due to payment shortfall from the customers. Since PDS operates in Canada, the U.S., and internationally, let us discuss its performance and outlook in each of these regions to understand the factors that are affecting its financial results.

U.S. Operation Is More Profitable Than Canada

In the U.S., the company has 79 rigs, which was a 23% increase compared to a year ago. Out of these, 56 rigs are under term contracts in the U.S. During Q1, the company signed 16 term contracts, which indicate demand growth for the Super Triple rigs. More rigs under term contracts typically ensure stability in revenues, although the contracts can be terminated if the industry environment worsens. In comparison, the total U.S. rig count in the industry declined by 3% in the past year until April 26, 2019. In the U.S., the company’s revenue per utilization day increased by 13%, while the operating cost per utilization day increased far less (by 2.4%) in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018.

Permian Is Still The Key

If the energy price, which has strengthened in 2019, can hold on to its gains, drilling activity will increase, which can improve demand for the company’s rigs. The Permian Basin accounted for more than 50% of the company’s rigs in the U.S. Recently, the energy supermajors have been ramping up operations in the Permian through enhanced drilling programs and asset and land acquisitions. Shell (RDS.A), ExxonMobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) are showing interests in this region.

Precision Drilling’s management also expects these upstream and integrated players will adopt its automation technology as well. In Q1 2019, the company drilled over 200 wells utilizing the process automation controls, which was 26% higher than a year ago. Currently, the company has 15 drilling automation apps, with three more in the process of commercialization. By 2019, the company aims to achieve drilling automation of all of its rigs.

Performance in other Basins

As opposed to the higher activity in the Permian, PDS’s rig count in the Marcellus fell by two in Q1 due to lower demand in that region. Marcellus can now be considered a mature natural gas play. Here, too, the company aims to derive revenues through commercial support for automation technology demand. In the DJ Basin, ten of the company’s rigs are operating. With an increasing pad size, the company expects higher demand for rigs in that region in the coming quarters. In SCOOP/STACK in MidCon, six of the company’s rigs are active. Since there is a higher demand in Haynesville, it may relocate two ST-1500 rigs from MidCon by the end of Q2 2019.

Overall, there has been a decline in drilling activity in the U.S. following the volatility in the crude oil price over the past year and lower upstream capex budget in 2019. However, the factors that can potentially offset some of the loss include higher utilization of the high-performance advanced rigs used mostly in multi-pad drilling. Plus, rig substitution, redeployment of rigs, and the use of automation technology can also increase PDS’s top line in 2019.

Canada Operations May See Improvements In Q2

Moving on to Canada, the company’s rig count here decreased by 33% in Q1 2019 compared to the previous year. In the industry, the Canadian active onshore rig count was down ~29% in Q1. For the past several years, the well service business in Canada has had structural flaws, which resulted in severely low rates and utilization. Despite the lower rig count and the subsequent activity slowdown, there have been some positive developments in Canada in recent times. The WCS (Western Canada Select)–WTI (West Texas Intermediate) spread came down significantly during the end of Q4, and has continued to stay at a much lower level in Q1 2019. WCS, which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI. The lower price reflects quality issues, as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. The Canadian government has ordered a production curtailment in January 2019. WCS was trading at $12/barrel lower than the WTI crude oil price on May 2, while it was trading at a spread of more than a $15/barrel in December 2018. The differential is unlikely to return to the 2018-high anytime soon. The lower differential in Q1 2019 is expected to benefit PDS’s financial performance in Q2.

In the past couple of months, PDS’s management saw some improvement in the drilling activity in Canada. The key industry indicators may see some positive upturn following a stable and narrowing WCS differential, favorable effect of the exchange rates, and an improved political environment. Based on the upswing, it now expects the Deep Basin Super Triples to be operating near full utilization through Q3 and Q4. Even if the activity level drops in Canada or underperforms the expectations, the company’s management can remobilize additional rigs to the U.S. on short notice.

In this context, the company’s management added some color in the recent earnings call as to why it is not actively moving rigs away from Canada to the U.S., despite the industry rig count slump in recent months. The decision speaks of the company’s optimism in the activity improvement in Canada. However, the strategy may backfire if the situation does not improve as anticipated by the management. In the Q1 earnings conference call, the management described:

So far, we've only moved 2 rigs from Canada to the U.S. Just 2, leaving over 25, 26 rigs in Canada. And through Q1, those rigs were over 90% utilized. It looks like they'll be over 90% utilized in Q3 and Q4. If that utilization plays out, if the pricing stay strong. I doubt we'll move anymore rigs. And if the performance of those rigs continues, i.e., we begin the roll out for the automation, I think, that performance will just look better and better. It's quite likely that we move no more rigs to the U.S. quite likely. Now if something changes and things for whatever reason turn more negative in Canada, resulting will be astounding.

International Growth Drivers

In Q1, PDS signed three-year contract renewals for two rigs in Saudi Arabia and one-year extensions for two Kuwait in rigs. In Q3, it expects to start operations in six more rigs in Kuwait. While four rigs remain idle, these contracts will drive the growth in that region for the next several years. In Mexico, it sold drilling assets for $48 million, which resulted in a $24 million gain. So far in 2019, the company has announced three divestitures, totaling $77 million in proceeds.

Cash Flow And Capex Plans

In Q1 2019, PDS’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $40.6 million, which is a 6% increase over a year ago. Higher revenues in Q1 2019 primarily resulted in cash flow improvement.

In Q1 2019, PDS spent $71 million in capex, which was a 213% increase compared to a year ago. In FY2019, the company expects $169 million in capex, which would be a 48% increase over FY2018. The majority of the growth capex is supposed to be spent on the rig upgrades in Kuwait and the SCR AC ST-1500 rig conversions.

Liquidity And Leverage

Through cash flow improvement, PDS expects to achieve $100 million to $150 million of long-term debt reduction targets by in 2019. To this end, it has already retired $84 million of debt so far in 2019. However, it will need to improve on the negative free cash flow it generated in Q1 to achieve the short-term debt reduction target.

In 2021, the company will be required to repay $166 of debt. The majority of PDS’s debt repayment obligation falls in 2023 and 2024 (~$698 million), unless the company works out a refinancing schedule.

The company’s leverage (debt-to-equity ratio) of 1.04x is higher than some of its competitors. Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) and Paterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) leverage is 0.11x and 0.31x, respectively. Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage (1.32x) is higher than the average. With the available liquidity (cash balance and undrawn revolving credit facility), it does not require additional external financing to meet the medium-term financial obligations.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Precision Drilling Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted-EBITDA multiple of 6.4x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.9x. From FY2013 through FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

PDS’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the industry peers’ average multiple compression, which tells us that the sell-side analysts expect its EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (HP, NBR, and PTEN) average of 7.0x. I have used estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, thirteen sell-side analysts rated PDS a “buy” in May (includes strong buys), while three recommended a hold. One of them rated it a “sell”. The consensus target price is $2.77, which at the current price yields 22% returns.

What’s The Take On PDS?

Precision Drilling is giving considerable emphasis to servicing the U.S. unconventional shales, particularly in the Permian, as the large integrated energy companies have renewed activities in that region. The commercialization of the automation technology can improve its operating margin.

The drilling environment in Canada has not been conducive for drilling at sufficient profit. To offset this drawback, PDS has been actively redeploying its rigs from Canada to the more profitable U.S. unconventional Basins. The WTI-WCS spread has shrunk considerably in recent months, which can improve its operating margin in that region. The company also looks to de-leverage its balance sheet significantly. Much of the expected improvement is hinged upon crude oil price staying around the current level and the WTI-WCS spread not deteriorating further. As the upstream customers keep their E&P capex budget limited, I do not expect PDS’s stock price to show positive momentum. However, if day rates improve on the more advanced rigs, where the company’s current focus is, the stock can be a good investment over the medium-to-long term.

The Daily Drilling Report We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. Good news for new subscribers! In May we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 Give it some thought, and act soon if you are interested. A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.