Costco Is Not Too Expensive

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is on a roll. The stock is trading at an all-time high of nearly $245, and everyone seems to think that it's either overvalued or that you should sell. My thesis goes against this grain because I think Costco still has an upside. The company will be reporting its earnings later this month, and the question here is whether or not to buy at this price point. I maintain that it’s a buy despite the cautionary articles published on SA. This article explains why I think so.

Current Growth Scenario Is Healthy

First of all, let’s look at the way Costco has grown despite the disruption to the overall retail space by the juggernaut called Amazon (AMZN). In the last annual report, Costco revealed that annual subscription renewal rates globally increased to 88 percent. The figure you actually need to look at is the United States, which is the company’s biggest market. Here, the renewal rate is at 90 percent. Even though penetration is fairly high, Costco still managed to grow subscriptions from 49.4 million to 51.6 million between 2017 and 2018, with the Executive members' user base increasing from 18.5 million to 19.3 million during the period.

Excluding the 21 stores opened in 2018, Costco showed an increase in average sales per warehouse of $21 million. That means they’re still growing sustainably despite Amazon’s assault on the retail market.

Furthermore, Costco will open even more warehouses globally in 2019 (23) than it did in 2018 (21) while relocating 4 warehouses to strategically better locations. It also expects to open its first warehouse in the next couple of months in the Minhang district of Shanghai. The company knows that China is a risk, especially when its Taiwanese foray resulted in media stories about shoppers taking undue advantage of Costco’s lenient refund policies. That’s probably why it is eschewing the more aggressive style of Walmart (WMT) in China by only opening one warehouse this year. It’s also possible that the refund policies might be tweaked to prevent their abuse in this new market.

Another relevant growth driver is the fact that Costco is diversifying its offerings to cater to more ethnic groups. It is also seeing an expansion of diversity within its membership pool, with a markedly increased rate of sign-ups among millennials and newer generations of shoppers.

E-Commerce Initiatives Are Yielding Double-digit Growth

That’s the first aspect I wanted to cover. The next is the fact that Costco.com is doing well on its own even though it’s not growing aggressively the way Walmart [WMT] is nurturing its online business to grow. An “over 30%” year-over-year growth rate is nothing to scoff at when both Amazon and Walmart are pounding at your doors looking for customers to take away. This is proof that their model works, and the company clearly knows that its latest initiatives are working:

"Hot buys," ecommerce product showcases, online ordering capabilities and grocery delivery have all contributed to sales growth of over 30% in ecommerce for the fiscal year.

Although e-commerce sales growth appears to have softened in the current fiscal, down to 25 percent for the 31 weeks ended April 7, 2019, compared to the prior period, overall growth is still at a healthy 8.4 percent year-over-year. As consumer preference continues to shift to online retail, I believe Costco can easily maintain a +20 percent growth rate in e-commerce for the foreseeable future.

For the sake of comparison, Walmart’s U.S. e-commerce division reported a 43 percent increase for Q4 2019 over the prior period. Much of that growth came from “the expansion of grocery pickup and delivery and a broader assortment on Walmart.com,” and Costco is experiencing the same thing with its grocery deliveries.

That trend will continue as long as the massive grocery segment undergoes the same tectonic shift towards online purchasing as the overall retail industry is going through at the moment. A study by the Food Marketing Institute commissioned by Nielsen showed that online grocery is only 2 to 4.3 percent of the overall grocery retail market that’s currently worth an estimated $641 billion, but is expected to grow to 20% by 2025. The leaders in the field - Amazon, Walmart and Costco - will continue to benefit from that momentum during the period in question, and possibly well beyond.

Investor’s Angle

Costco’s growth trajectory seems to be strong for the next several years. Even if it fails in China, the relative risk is slow because of the company’s cautious approach to that market. Nevertheless, we mustn’t take the eyes off the actual ball, which is U.S. physical retail and e-commerce growth. Continued store growth around the world, high single-digit growth in physical retail, an increasing focus on electronic retail, a healthy and growing membership base and a continued high rate of membership renewals in its core markets will all serve Costco well over the next several years.

From a P/E perspective, the current ratio of around 30 might be seen as high by many investors, but when you see that Walmart trades at around 44 and Amazon at around 80, COST seems a much more reasonable investment. My call is to buy and hold the stock for at least 10 years, if not a lot longer. If you’re a long-term investor, this is definitely a stock to consider adding to your portfolio or increasing your position in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.