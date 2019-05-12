Starwood Property Trust: I Am Out

Starwood Property Trust did not cover its dividend with core earnings in Q1-2019 due to a write-down of an interest in a regional mall portfolio.

As part of a major portfolio reshuffling this week, I have sold my investment in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) because the company did not cover its dividend payout with core earnings in the last quarter, and the Fed scaled back its interest rate path back in March which means companies with large floating-rate asset bases have muted net interest income upside. Increasing uncertainty regarding the U.S.-China trade stand-off also helps make a case for taking profits in income vehicles that have had a good run.

Starwood Property Trust - Portfolio Overview

The first quarter of 2019 was a mixed one for Starwood Property Trust. The commercial mortgage REIT's dividend coverage ratio deteriorated (discussed later), but mortgage origination activity remained solid in the first quarter.

Starwood Property Trust continued to benefit from strong demand for new mortgage loans in the first quarter thanks to robust fundamentals in the U.S. commercial real estate market. The company originated $1.0 billion worth of new loans in Q1-2019, all of which were floating-rate.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Q1-2019 Earnings Supplement

Starwood Property Trust's commercial loan investment portfolio was valued at $8.2 billion at the end of the March quarter and consisted mainly out of first mortgage loans which accounted for 83 percent of the REIT's loan investments.

Here's an updated portfolio summary for Starwood Property Trust's commercial lending portfolio.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Reduced Appeal In A Zero Interest Rate Growth Environment

Starwood Property Trust has pushed the origination of floating-rate loans in the last couple of years in order to take advantage of cyclically rising interest rates. Today, 93 percent of Starwood Property Trust's loan portfolio is tied to variable rates. Since the Fed has guided for no new rate hikes in 2019, however, the change in interest rate policy greatly limits the net interest income upside of Starwood Property Trust going forward.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Distribution Coverage

Starwood Property Trust did not cover its dividend payout with core earnings in the first quarter of 2019, which is the first time in years that the company underearned its payout.

The reason: The commercial mortgage REIT took a write-down of $68.9 million, $0.24/share, related to regional mall portfolio in the REIT's property segment. As a result, Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage ratio dropped from more than 100 percent in the past to 58 percent in the first quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Pay For Starwood Property Trust's Dividend Stream?

Starwood Property Trust's shares sold off after the release of first quarter earnings in an environment of general market weakness. Income investors today pay ~10.8x Q1-2019 run-rate (adjusted) core earnings and ~1.3x book value for Starwood Property Trust's dividend stream.

Starwood Property Trust's book value-multiple is about in-line with the book value-multiples of other commercial mortgage REITs in the sector.

Data by YCharts

Taking Profits

After selling Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) earlier in April, I have now further scaled back my investments in the high-yield commercial mortgage REIT sector due to the following trifecta of reasons:

The Fed scaled back its interest rate path in March, which limits the attractiveness of commercial mortgage REITs and business development companies with large floating-rate investments; Starwood Property Trust underearned its dividend payout in the last quarter due to a write-down which raises questions about future write-downs; Trade war fears are lingering in the market and investors are only clinging to hope at this point.

Starwood Property Trust's shares have surged 13.6 percent this year, making this a good time to sell a winner. Taking profits in STWD in light of a deteriorating macro environment looks like the right thing to do, at least for now.

Downside Risks

Like I said, downside risks are without a doubt growing. The biggest risk factor right now, I would say, is a U.S. recession induced by retaliatory trade measures from both the United States and China. On Friday, new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect and China is most likely going to announce retaliatory measures over the short haul. The risks are tilted to the downside, which investors continue to ignore.

Your Takeaway

In my opinion, the risks inherent in today's stock mark have greatly increased this week. The trade stand-off between the U.S. and China today is much worse than it was at the end of 2018, and last time the stock market crashed and investors fled to safety. Today, investors only cling to hope, which is a major red flag.

What's also a red flag for me is that Starwood Property Trust didn't earn its dividend with core earnings in the last quarter and that the Fed is no longer prepared to hike rates in 2019, which limits Starwood Property Trust's net interest income upside. Since STWD was a winner in my portfolio, I am happy to take profits as long as investors are ignorant of growing headwinds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.