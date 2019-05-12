Forecast Model Update: 6-11 Day Outlook Trends Warm To Hot; Additional Cooling Demand To Further Cut Into Injection Season

Warm to hot conditions to spread over the central and southern U.S. with widespread 80s and some 90s.

Moderate to strong upper level ridging expected to develop across the central U.S. over the next seven days.

Forecast models led by the GFS strengthen warmth across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. in the 6-15 day time period.

Investment Thesis

Look for prices to move higher as warmer forecast trends across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. will increase cooling demand in the 6-11 day time frame.

Upside potential increasing in favor of the bulls and investors in UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Friday up 0.91% or 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.619. The July contract also increased 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.655, while the August contract added 2.2 cents ($0.022) to $2.674. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Figure 2 below is a graph depicting the current natural gas contract prices over the next seven months.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday higher 1.29% at $22.71.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded up 3.66% and 2.46% at $25.76 and $18.75, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded lower 3.73% and 2.27% at $115.43 and $24.10, respectively.

Confidence increasing on a major weather pattern change that will feature warm to hot conditions across the central, southern, and eastern U.S. in the medium range

Figure 3 below is a national temperature anomaly map showing areas of above or below normal temperatures so far this month.

Significant changes are underway with the national weather pattern. Confidence is increasing in above to well-above-average temperatures developing over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. by late next week or in the 6-11 day time frame. A split-flow pattern highlighted by an upper level ridge over the Pacific Northwest and downstream troughing over the central and eastern U.S. will be transitioning into strong upper level troughing over the eastern Pacific extending into western U.S. with ridging shifting eastward, expanding, and strengthening over the central U.S. over the next seven days. Widespread anomalous warmth 10-20+ degrees above average will be present in the 6-11 day time frame across the central and eastern U.S. The highest temperature anomalies will be found over the central U.S. with the ridge axis centered overhead during this time frame. Ultimately, this comes down to a cool west U.S. vs. a warm to hot central and eastern U.S. High temperatures in the 80s and 90s are likely. This will be welcome news for many across the central U.S. that has dealt with incessant rain, clouds, and cooler-than-normal weather over the past several weeks. The GFS has been on to this pattern from the start while the ECMWF/CMC models have recently trended in the direction of the GFS. The better agreement amongst the models has increased confidence in this pattern developing.

Figure 4 are maps from the 12z GEFS showing on the left the 6-11 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 6-11 day temperature pattern it represents.

Figure 5 are maps from the 12z GEFS showing on the left the 11-16 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 11-16 day temperature pattern it represents.

The probability of this pattern continuing beyond the 6-11 day time frame is becoming more and more real with both the GFS and CMC models holding on to ridging over the central U.S. in the 10-16 day period.

Figure 6 below are jet stream/upper level pattern comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from May 21-27.

