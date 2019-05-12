Agriculture Weather Forecast Update: Much Warmer And Drier Pattern Favors Farmers In The Midwest/Plains Over The Next 2 Weeks

Forecast models come into better agreement of anomalous warmth and drier weather developing over the next seven days and beyond across the grain belts.

Weather pattern more favorable for Midwest/Plains farmers with much warmer and drier conditions expected over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

In addition to the trade war, favorable weather and strong grain supply will continue to support bearish sentiment over the agriculture markets.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Friday's trading session down 0.71% to $3.5050, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 0.45% to $8.0838 and the U.S. wheat futures lower 1.31% to $4.2438. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 0.14% ($0.02) to $14.68, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished lower 0.21% ($0.03) to $14.43 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 0.91% ($0.04) to $4.89. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 5 cents to $4.244, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 11.4 cents to $3.862, resulting in a bearish 38-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.002 to $5.170.

A warmer, drier pattern to aide planting season and improve river systems across the central U.S.; will support farmers, but could bring additional bearish sentiment to the markets

Significant changes are underway with the national weather pattern. Confidence is increasing in above to well-above-average temperatures developing over the central, southern, and eastern U.S. by late next week or in the 6-11 day time frame. A split-flow pattern highlighted by an upper level ridge over the Pacific Northwest and downstream troughing over the central and eastern U.S. will be transitioning into strong upper level troughing over the eastern Pacific extending into western U.S. with ridging shifting eastward, expanding, and strengthening over the central U.S. over the next seven days.

Widespread anomalous warmth 10-20+ degrees above average will be present in the 6-11 day time frame across the central and eastern U.S. The highest temperature anomalies will be found over the central U.S. with the ridge axis centered overhead during this time frame. Ultimately, this comes down to a cool west U.S. vs. a warm to hot central and eastern U.S. scenario. High temperatures in the 80s and 90s are likely.

Figure 3 are maps from the 12z GEFS showing on the left the 6-11 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 6-11 day temperature pattern it represents.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 are maps from the 12z GEFS showing on the left the 11-16 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 11-16 day temperature pattern it represents.

Source: WeatherBell

With ridging being the dominant feature over the central U.S., there looks to be little in the way of impactful weather with several dry days that will allow for high river waters to subside and farmers the work the fields. This will be welcome news for farmers and producers across the central U.S. that has dealt with incessant rain, clouds, and cooler-than-normal weather over the past several weeks.

Figure 5 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 6 is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting a drier-than-normal (in yellow) precipitation pattern over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers in the 1-7 day time frame (May 11-18).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 7 is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting a wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation pattern developing primarily over the spring wheat belt, with normal to drier-than-normal precipitation across the corn/soybean belt in the 6-12 day time frame (May 16-23).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

The GFS has been on to this pattern from the start, while the ECMWF/CMC models have recently trended in the direction of the GFS. The better agreement amongst the models has increased confidence in this pattern developing.

The probability of this pattern continuing beyond the 6-11 day time frame is becoming more and more real with both the GFS and CMC models holding on to ridging over the central U.S. in the 10-16 day period.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.