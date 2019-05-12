Tekla Healthcare: Healthcare Offering Defense And Growth

One area in which all investors should have some exposure is healthcare. This is because healthcare is one of the only defensive industries that has substantial growth prospects. These growth prospects come from the simple fact that America's population is growing older, along with the rest of the developed world. This will result in growth due to the fact that older people typically spend more money on healthcare than younger people. As my regular readers likely know, one of my favorite ways to invest in the sector is through the use of closed-end funds. This is partly due to the very high distribution yields that these entities tend to have as well as the fact that they are able to use leverage and other techniques to boost the returns that they are able to deliver to investors. One of the best closed-end funds in the healthcare space is Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web page, Tekla Healthcare Investors has the objective of producing capital appreciation for its investors. As the name of the fund implies, it seeks to accomplish this by investing in companies in the healthcare industry, which includes biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals as well as the more familiar healthcare providers like many would expect. Perhaps somewhat unexpectedly, though, the overwhelming majority of the fund's assets are invested in biotechnology and life sciences companies:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

Biotechnology has something of a reputation as a high-risk, high-reward industry. This likely comes about due to the fact that in the early part of this decade we saw biotechnology firms receiving very high valuations despite never producing a profitable drug nor even proving that they have a viable product. The industry has certainly matured since then and no longer has the same amount of risk that it once did, although it does still hold a lot of promise in offering treatments and medical solutions that are unheard of now. For its part, HQH is putting a large proportion of its biotechnology investment money into the giant companies that dominate the sector like Celgene (CELG), Amgen (AMGN), and Biogen (BIIB). We can see this clearly by looking at the ten largest positions in the fund:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

There are significant advantages to these large companies over the micro-cap biotechnology firms that populate the industry. The most significant of these is that these companies, like most giant institutions, are much more financially stable than smaller firms and so are generally less risky. This is due to them already having several profitable products that are able to support research and development. This helps to give us confidence that the fund's high allocation to biotechnology is not necessarily high risk.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds likely know, I generally do not like to see any single asset in a portfolio have an allocation greater than 5% of the total portfolio value. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that if some event occurs that causes the price of a heavily-weighted asset to decline, then the impact will not be completely diversified away and so the portfolio value will be dragged down as well. As we can see here, there are three stocks that have a weighting above 5% in the fund, all three of which are biotechnology companies. Thus, the fund is fairly heavily exposed to some risks from each of these three companies in isolation and from the industry as a whole.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

As I mentioned in the introduction, there are a few reasons to have a portion of your portfolio allocated to healthcare. One of these is that healthcare is a defensive industry. After all, a person that needs healthcare is going to do what they need to do to obtain the services that they need to correct their medical condition whether the economy is strong or in a recession. Thus, a position in healthcare can be used to insulate your portfolio against the risks posed by more cyclical industries such as consumer discretionary. Thus, it may be a good idea to have some exposure to healthcare as a hedge.

A second reason why healthcare exposure is a good idea is because it is an industry with strong growth prospects. These growth prospects come from various demographic trends in the United States, the most significant of which is the aging of the Baby Boomer generation. Demographers generally define the Baby Boomer generation as those individuals born between 1946 and 1964, which was a period of relative prosperity following the end of World War II. Given these birth dates then, the members of this generation are currently aged 54 to 73 years old. As we can clearly see then, the members of this generation will all surpass eighty years of age over the next 25 years. Historically, once an individual surpasses eighty years of age, their spending on healthcare products and services increases dramatically.

The reason why this is a big deal for the healthcare industry is the sheer size of this population. According to the US Census Bureau, there are currently 74 million members of the generation living today, which is roughly 20% of the American population. This is much larger than any generation that came before it. Therefore, we can conclude that as this generation ages over time, it will increase the population of people in their twilight years and consuming the increased amount of medical care that such people need. This should boost the revenues and profitability of the companies providing these products and services.

A second demographic trend that is likely to benefit the healthcare industry going forward is the increasing prevalence of certain chronic conditions such as obesity and diabetes. Currently, approximately 39% of the American population is obese and studies estimate that this will rise to 55% by 2045. Incidentally, this is also the same time frame over which the Baby Boomers will celebrate their eightieth birthdays. It has been well-documented that obese people spend far more on medical care over their lifetimes than non-obese people. This is due to the chronic conditions that are typically associated with obesity, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension, and osteoarthritis. As the obesity rate grows, we can assume that these diseases will become more common, resulting in higher spending on healthcare. This should be good for the companies providing these services.

Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors has consistently delivered quite respectable returns over the years as we can see here:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

While the ten-year average of 14.60% is very good, some investors may be put off by the fact that the fund's average annual return over the one-, three-, and five-year periods was not nearly as good as the broader market delivered. Unfortunately, this is partly due to the defensive nature of healthcare. While people will generally not put off seeking treatment for a medical problem just because the economy is in a recession, they will also not spend money on medical treatment that they do not need during an economic boom. This results in the industry delivering lower returns than the market during periods of strength and outperforming during bear economies. As the market has been relatively strong over most of the past five years, healthcare stocks have generally underperformed. This is reflected in the fund's performance.

Distributions

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of the best things about closed-end funds is the relatively high distribution yields that they tend to have. HQH is no exception to this as the fund yields 9.48% at the current price. However, the fund does not pay out a fixed amount like many other funds do. Instead, HQH has the stated policy of paying out 2% of the fund's net asset value every quarter. This causes the fund's distribution to vary over time, as you might expect.

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As some eagle-eyed readers may note, there are a few times in which we see two payments made around the end of the year. This is because the fund's policy of paying out 2% of net asset value did not result in the fund paying out all of its earned capital gains for the year. When this happens, the fund pays out the rest around the end of the year. This is naturally a good sign and investors should appreciate it.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for HQH or any other asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund, the usual way to value it is by using net asset value, which is the market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that we would receive if the fund was immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get it at a price that is below net asset value. This is because this means that we are essentially getting the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of May 9, 2019 (the latest date for which figures were available), HQH had a net asset value of $21.87 per share. Meanwhile, shares of the fund actually trade hands for $19.63, which is a 10.24% discount to net asset value. This is a rather appealing price to pay for the shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, every investor should have some exposure to healthcare in their portfolios due to its defensive nature and growth prospects. Tekla Healthcare Investors is a good fund with which to achieve this, although it is fairly heavily exposed to biotechnology. The fund has a history of boasting a solid performance and a solid distribution yield, which should allow its investors to profitably ride the demographic trends that should benefit the healthcare industry going forward.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.