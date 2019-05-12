VXX: Sell The Spike

VXX will likely continue decaying over the next week, and beyond, allowing for swing-trading and hedging positions via options.

April's action in the VIX volatility index was somewhat odd, which brings us to the current spike and backwardation in VXX.

With volatility spiking and the VIX volatility index entering backwardation, I was recently asked whether it’s a good time to buy volatility via the iPath Series B VIX Short-term Futures ETN (VXX). Obviously, VXX is back to its March levels now. Some are saying it’s overbought, while others are saying it’s just beginning to rise.

But VXX does not work like other equities. Buying volatility now on the assumption that it has upward momentum would be akin to adhering to the gambler’s fallacy (if the roulette wheel hasn’t shown green for a long time, green is bound to be around the corner!). The VXX is more likely to fall than rise after a spike, as per my backtests.

Here is my detailed answer and how I would trade VXX (outright) if I had the extra capital.

Volatility’s Historical Trends

Volatility, upon which VXX is based, tends to crash in April, yet we did not see this historical trend this year. Instead, after the volatility crush in January, the VIX almost trended sideways. April showed almost a parabolic pattern:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Typically, we see the VIX move inversely with the market, which I track with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Yet volatility has remained flat despite a rally of the rarest breeds. Indeed, a rally of this magnitude and duration in the market comes with a probability under 1%, and for volatility to remain flat makes this even rarer:

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

Volatility was bound to spike under these circumstances, but the spike is not large enough to consider a real warning for sustained high volatility. That is, this spike is unlikely to precede further spikes.

Seasonality and historical analysis shows us that the VIX will fall roughly 20% over the next week. The VIX is essentially memoryless, in the statistical sense: P(Z = z | Y = y, X = x… A = a) = P(Z = z | Y = y). Thus, predicting the next movement in the VIX is rather simple in a probabilistic sense, regardless of the actual price of the VIX.

For VXX, with its downward pressure caused by decay, we can expect at least 20% returns from a short position over the next week.

Memoryless Movement Makes Magnificent Money

The VIX has moved mostly without regard to its previous movement. When we begin discussing the tradable volatility ETNs, such as VXX, however, we get these properties with an additional drift.

Here are the Markov chain transition probabilities for VXX. We see here that VXX acts just as the VIX: The probability of a movement in one direction does not rely on the previous movement. VXX ends 59% of its trading days lower than it started regardless of the previous day’s movement:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

However, when we add gaps into this analysis, creating four transition states instead of the two above, we get a slightly different picture. In the current momentum in the market, we see VXX drop an average of 25 cents per day. The limiting distribution shows that, from open to close, VXX falls 70% of its trading days – note that we see more black candlestick days when the VXX opens lower:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Daytrading VXX

The best way to daytrade VXX is by shorting it at market close during up days (white candlestick days). This is because overnight down gaps have an average size equivalent to daily selloffs but do not require you to hold throughout the day. When using options, this means that you are not eating time decay throughout the day.

This method outperforms an outright short of VXX by 5 cents per day and requires essentially zero exposure. You can expect an average gain of 30 cents per day via this method. However, because the VXX does have the propensity to spike, it is best to run this via options. For the May17 $30 puts, the expected daily ROI is 10% (ROI = -delta * expected movement / option price * 100).

Options Trade

If you’re not keen on daytrading VXX, the following options strategy should work for leveraging the continued decay likely over the next week, as per historical and statistical patterns. This strategy allows you to profit should VXX decay uneventfully or if the VXX spikes higher, which is not likely statistically but should be an increasing concern as we head into the low-volume, more dangerous months of the summer. We are using short-term contracts because the VIX has just recently entered a state of backwardation.

Here is the play:

Sell 2x May17 $28 call Buy 3x May17 $30 call

This trading strategy will be profitable when VXX falls below $28, which is statistically likely after one week of trading, as mentioned above, or in the case of a volatility spike above $30. Because we are net long one contract, this position mimics being long 100 shares VXX when VXX rises above $30, creating the profit opportunity in the opposite direction. You can change the upside/downside payoff profile based on where you think VXX will go during a Minsky moment versus its standard decay; I have little opinion here, as I think VXX will simply decay.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.