Quant Ratings And Factor Grades FAQ

What are Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings and Factor Grades?

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings are an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on data, such as the company’s financial statements, the stock’s price performance, and analysts’ estimates of the company’s future revenue and earnings. Over 100 metrics for each stock are compared to the same metrics for the other stocks in its sector. The stock is then assigned a rating (Very Bearish, Bearish, Neutral, Bullish or Very Bullish), and a score (from 1.0 to 5.0, where 1.0 is Very Bearish and 5.0 is Very Bullish).

Seeking Alpha grades each stock by five “factors” -- Value, Growth, Profitability, Momentum and EPS Revisions. To do this, we compare the relevant metrics for the factor in question for the stock to the same metrics for the other stocks in its sector. The factor is then assigned a grade, from A+ to F.

How are Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings and Factor Grades useful for investors?

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings and Factor Grades provide investors with an instant characterization of each stock. This makes it easy to find or rule out stocks based on your investment criteria.

For investors wanting to do more research, the Quant Ratings and Factor Grades provide a springboard for further research. You can quickly see where a stock is strong or weak, and with one click you can view the underlying data and sector averages to perform your own evaluation.

Why are the Quant Ratings and Factor Grades built on a comparison of stocks to others in the same sector, instead of a comparison of all stocks to each other?

Different sectors have different aggregate profitability and growth rates, and therefore trade at different average valuations. Comparing a stock to others in its sector is therefore more relevant and informative than comparing it to stocks in other sectors. Because the market adjusts a sector’s aggregate valuation based on its profitability and growth rate, a stock’s sector-relative Quant Ratings and Factor Grades are therefore a good indicator of its overall attractiveness.

How frequently are the Quant Ratings updated?

Once per day, before market open.

Which stocks are covered by the Quant Ratings and Factor Grades, and which aren’t?

Our Quant Ratings and Factor Grades currently cover about 5,600 stocks.

They do not cover stocks which have no sell-side analyst coverage, because analyst estimates of future revenue and earnings, and revisions to those estimates are key inputs for our Quant Ratings and Factor Grades.

Our Quant Ratings and Factor Grades do cover ADRs, but currently do not cover stocks trading on foreign exchanges.

In determining the Value Grade, why don’t you use a discounted cash flow model or the stock’s average historical valuation to determine fair value?

Discounted cash flow (NYSE:DCF) models are highly sensitive to the company’s assumed long term growth rate. A small change in the company’s assumed long term growth rate can have a large impact on the resulting “fair value” for the stock. Yet long term growth rates are extremely hard to estimate with precision, and analysts have few tools, other than guesswork, for estimating them. This limits the usefulness of discounted cash flow models for assessing a stock’s fair value.

Valuing a stock based on its historical valuation multiples (such as its average P/E over the last three years) suffers from a different problem. Valuation multiples tend to move with market sentiment, interest rates and economic optimism. They can shift dramatically over time. Comparing stocks’ historical valuation to their current valuation is therefore a better indicator of overall market sentiment than it is a useful tool for indicating a stock’s fair value. In some periods, for example, using historical average valuations to value stocks would have told the investor that almost all stocks were overvalued. But that’s a market call, and does not help the investor answer the question: If I want to own stocks, which are most attractively valued?

Our methodology allows the investor to decide whether in principle to hold stocks, ie. whether the market is overall attractive, and then provides the investor with a rigorous methodology for assessing which stocks are relatively more attractive based on valuation.