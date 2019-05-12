Prospect Capital Corp.: Taking Some Profits Is The Smart Thing To Do

While the value proposition is good, I have sold 50 percent of my position in PSEC in order to account for a new reality of higher market volatility.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) released results for its third fiscal quarter this week that were good, but nothing to get too excited about. The business development company once again outearned its dividend with net investment income, and the BDC reported a slight increase in its net asset value. Despite good results from Prospect Capital Corp., I have sold 50 percent of my position in the BDC due to increased downside risks and heightened market volatility. An investment in PSEC at today's price point yields 10.7 percent.

Prospect Capital Corp. - First Quarter Earnings Review

Prospect Capital Corp. is structured as a business development company which translates into a requirement to distribute at least 90 percent of its earnings to shareholders.

Prospect Capital Corp. focuses on making loans to U.S. middle market companies. The BDC's portfolio was valued at $5.7 billion at the end of the March quarter and included 137 different portfolio companies. The majority of Prospect Capital Corp.'s investments are made in secured first (45 percent) and second lien debt (24 percent).

When it comes to business development companies, three things are of utmost importance to me: 1. Net asset value stability; 2. Portfolio quality and 3. Distribution coverage.

As far as the first point is concerned, Prospect Capital Corp. reported a stable net asset value in the first quarter of 2019 due to the company overearning its dividend with NII and reporting a $0.03/share gain related to its investments. Total NAV at the end of the March quarter was $9.08/share, reflecting an increase of $0.06/share over the previous quarter.

Over the long term, however, Prospect Capital Corp.'s net asset value per-share has decreased rather consistently over time.

As to the second point, portfolio quality, Prospect Capital Corp. saw a slight improvement in credit quality in the first quarter of 2019 since its non-accrual ratio dipped to 3.3 percent, down from 3.6 percent in the previous quarter.

A BDC's non-accrual ratio shows how troubled an investment portfolio is. Non-accruals effectively indicate the amount of questionable loans made to companies that are at risk of not being able to make contractual interest payments.

As to the third point, distribution coverage, Prospect Capital Corp. earned its dividend with net investment income in Q1-2019 which is good news.

However, the degree of excess dividend coverage has deteriorated since Q3-2018 which reduces Prospect Capital Corp.'s margin of dividend safety. I don't expect a dividend cut over the short haul, but Prospect Capital Corp. has repeatedly slashed its payout in the past, which makes PSEC a higher-risk BDC for high-yield investors.

As soon as Prospect Capital Corp. starts to underearn its dividend with net investment income, investors need to prepare themselves for another dividend cut.

Here is Prospect Capital Corp.'s distribution coverage updated for the BDC's third fiscal quarter results (all calendars depicted below are calendar quarters).

Considerable Discount To Net Asset Value

Prospect Capital Corp.'s shares sell for a competitive run-rate NII-multiple: 8.0x. In addition, high-yield investors can scoop up PSEC at a 25 percent discount to net asset value, which is not out of the ordinary for Prospect Capital Corp. The business development company has historically been priced at a higher-than-average discount to net asset value due to the company's multiple dividend cuts and lower investor confidence in the BDC's net asset value.

Prospect Capital Corp. is still the cheapest BDC in the sector in terms of price-to-book-value.

Reducing Exposure In Light Of Increased Market Risk

I have taken more BDC chips off the table this week, selling 50 percent of my position in Prospect Capital Corp. due to a deteriorating risk/reward-ratio in the stock market, and rising odds that investors are in for a potentially painful market correction.

I don't see any dividend risks for Prospect Capital Corp. over the short haul (unless the BDC starts to underearn its dividend with NII), and the biggest risk factor, as far as I am concerned, relates to a continued sell-off in the capital markets related to an escalating trade war between the United States and China. I still think that investors are widely underestimating the negative impact of a new round of tariffs on equities, which creates significant downside potential.

Your Takeaway

Increasing market volatility and an unexpectedly fast change in the trade situation are major red flags for investors, which is why I have sold 50 percent of my position in PSEC at a ~20 percent capital gain (cost basis $5.56, sale price: $6.68). Investors may want to tread carefully here: New tariffs will most likely imply earnings revisions across the board, which could trigger a sharp move lower in the stock market for which most investors don't seem to be prepared. I will consider buying PSEC again below the $6.00 price level.

