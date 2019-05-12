A Detailed Assessment Of Why Dividend Investors Should Sell Nike

Written By Sam Kovacs

Introduction

Nike(NKE) has a dividend yield of 1.07% and is trading at $82.54 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment , NKE has a Dividend Strength Score of 95 and a Stock Strength score of 77.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should sell their shares of Nike in favor of other stocks.

Nike designs, develops and markets footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. It is a seller of athletic footwear and athletic apparel. It sells its products through NIKE-owned in-line and factory retail stores and internet websites.

M.A.D. assessments are presented in two sections: dividend strength and stock strength

You might ask what the difference is between dividend strength and stock strength? A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Whereas a high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in upcoming quarters. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

I will look at NKE's payout and coverage ratios to assess dividend safety. NKE's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

32% of Nike Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 59% of dividend stocks (in a universe of 2,000+ dividend stocks).

Operating cashflow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. NKE pays 21% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 58% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of NKE's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex. Nike has a free cashflow payout ratio of 26%, a better ratio than 70% of dividend stocks.

Nike Inc.'s payout ratio is extremely satisfying according to these 3 metrics. The company generates healthy amounts of cashflow, while the dividend only represents a fraction of it.

28/02/2015 29/02/2016 28/02/2017 28/02/2018 28/02/2019 Dividends $0.5200 $0.4400 $0.6600 $0.7400 $0.8200 Net Income $3.48 $3.32 $1.73 $1.06 $2.58 Payout Ratio 15% 14% 39% 70% 32% Cash From Operations $5.27 $1.87 $2.33 $2.20 $3.82 Payout Ratio 18% 22% 27% 34% 22% Free Cash Flow $4.25 $1.22 $1.75 $1.58 $3.14 Payout Ratio 13% 36% 38% 47% 27%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

NKE can pay its interest 98 times, which is better than 96% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that NKE’s dividend is extremely safe. Neither interest nor any potential cash crises would jeopardize Nike’s dividend.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (ie: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Nike Inc.'s dividend yield of 1.07% is better than 17% of dividend stocks. This is super low. For me to get excited and consider investing a stock with such a low yield, it needs to be super aggressive when it comes to dividend growth. I explain this a little more in the conclusion.

However last year, the dividend grew 11% which is lower than their 5 year CAGR of 13%.

Now don’t get me wrong, an 11-13% dividend growth rate is good, but when a stock yields 1%, it isn’t sufficient.

If your primary goal is to maximize dividend income at some time in the future, you need a good combination of yield and growth: more yield requires less growth, and vice versa.

We’re simply not getting this here.

Over the previous 3 years Nike has seen its revenues grow at a 7% CAGR and net income by a 3% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and importantly for a dividend investor growing its dividends.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, NKE’s dividend has good potential for growth. The dividend only requires 1/3 rd of free cashflow, and revenues are growing at a very nice rate. Net income will follow suit once one-off tax repatriation costs roll off the TTM numbers.

Yet with these numbers, I feel like management could commit to a higher dividend, or at least a higher rate of dividend growth.

If Nike were to show willingness to grow the dividend at a 20% CAGR, I’d be willing to forgive the 1% yield. But they aren’t willing, so neither am I.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives NKE a dividend strength score of 95 / 100.

And this is exactly the sort of situation where I invite dividend investors to look beyond the numbers and ask themselves, can they really afford to invest in stocks yielding 1%. For some of you (with above average savings and above average time horizons) the answer might be yes.

But don't leave this up to chance. I have developed a free tool which you can use to figure out if you should invest in dividend stocks with different yields based on your goals.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

NKE's value ratios are as follows:

P/E of 63.12x

P/S of 3.57x

P/CFO of 23.13x

Dividend yield of 1.05%

Buyback yield of 0.86%

Shareholder yield of 1.91%

These values would suggest that NKE is more undervalued than 39% of stocks, which is worrying. I like to purchase dividend stocks when they are undervalued, and sell them when they are overvalued. It’s common sense, but it skews the odds of having superior capital gains in my favor.

Value Score: 39 / 100

Momentum

Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Nike Inc.' price has increased 1.93% these last 3 months, 9.94% these last 6 months and 23.06% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $83.95.

NKE has better momentum than 73% of stocks, which I find to be sufficient. The stock has good 12 month performance although it has been trading sideways for the last 3 months. The stock still has the wind in its back from the momentum and in a bull market could continue to provide market beating returns.

Momentum score: 73 / 100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth --or even decreasing liabilities -- and will produce high levels of cashflows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

NKE' Debt/Equity ratio of 1.6 is better than 46% of stocks. Nike Inc.'s liabilities have increased by 9% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 44.1% of NKE's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Nike has better financial strength than 67% of stocks. A reasonable D/E ratio and good liability coverage give Nike above average financial strength.

Financial Strength Score: 67/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Nike Inc.’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.3% puts it ahead of 54% of stocks.

63.1% of NKE's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 21% of stocks.

Each dollar of NKE's assets generates $1.7 of revenue, putting it ahead of 90% of stocks.

Based on these findings, NKE has higher earnings quality than 64% of stocks.

The superior asset revenue and negative accruals paint a good picture for NKE’s future net income.

Earnings Quality Score: 64 / 100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 77 / 100 which is satisfying.

Nike has superior financial strength and earnings quality, which will allow the company to maintain it’s position as an industry leader for years to come. It has good momentum and hasn’t shown signs of slowing for the better part of the decade. However the stock has become somewhat overvalued. While revenues haven’t quite doubled since 2011, the share price has been multiplied by 4.

While certain growth oriented investors might still take a punt on Nike, my value bias tells me to stay away.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 95 and a stock strength of 77, Nike is a subpar choice for dividend investors.

While it is a fantastic company with a sensational brand (I’ve probably owned 100 pairs of Nike sneakers over the years), I just can’t get excited about a 1% yielding stock with 12% dividend growth.

Not only can I find stocks with the same level of dividend growth with higher yields –like VF corp(VFC) for instance—I can also find high quality stocks with both higher dividend yield and growth –think Home Depot(HD)--. If you want a better picture of how we estimate whether a stock is good for the DIY dividend investor, read this blog post: How You Can Maximize Your Dividend Potential

For those reasons, I’d advise dividend investors to take their gains in Nike and redeploy them in something which is more aligned with their goals, despite it being a splendid company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VFC, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.