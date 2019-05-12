DouYu IPO: Company May Have An Enterprise Value Of $2.3 Billion.

DouYu expects to use the money from the IPO for the investment in content, R&D, big data, and marketing expenses among other corporate purposes.

While both the CFO and the FCF were negative in 2016, 2017, and 2018, they are growing. If the growing trend continues, the FCF should be positive in 2019.

In 2018, the company reported an average next-month active user retention rate of 74.9%. The amount of paying users increased in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

DouYu (DOYU) is a market leader among the streaming platforms in China. Additionally, the company presents more pages per visit than other international platforms. The company’s financial stats are also favorable. The FCF is negative, but growing. The company reports a large amount of cash. With that, DouYu’s main issue is that it has related party transactions with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Also, the fact that it was incorporated in the Cayman Islands is not ideal.

Source:

Source:

Business

Founded in 2014, DouYu is a Chinese live streaming platform offering gamers both a PC and a mobile phone app. The images below were taken from the website:

Source:

Source:

IResearch notes that DouYu is the first streaming platform in terms of average total monthly active users. The company is also the leader in terms of average daily time spent by active users.

The numbers are impressive. In 2018, the company reported an average next-month active user retention rate of 74.9%. It means that gamers are delighted with the platform. Additionally, the number of active users of the PC platform and the mobile platform are increasing. Finally, the amount of paying users increased in 2016, 2017, and 2018. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Source:

Similarweb shows that DouYu receives 106.39 million visitors per month. Also, the number of pages per visit is approximated to more than 4 with a bounce rate of 26%. With these figures in mind, take a look at the statistics reported by other streaming platforms. Note that the number of pages per visit is more significant than those of competitors, such as Twitch, Youtube for gamers, and afreecat.

Source:

Source:

Source:

Source:

With that, the most interesting is that the live streaming market for gamers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2023. The company operates in a growing industry. Even if management does not perform, the market growth should enhance the company’s financial figures.

Research And Development Is Very Important For DouYu

The type of activities executed by DouYu is an exciting feature. 32.5% of the employees work on R&D, which is larger than the percentage of employees doing sales or operations. It means that the company invests a lot of resources in big data and analytics. Visitors continue to access the website, because the company assesses their behavior and preferences.

Additionally, the amount of employees working in sales is meager. Only 9.4% of the total employees work in sales. DouYu does not need to use many banners to obtain traffic, which is a very appealing feature. The image below offers further details on this matter:

Source:

Massive Amount Of Cash

As of December 31, 2018, DouYu reported a massive amount of cash, $808 million in total. Most likely, investors will appreciate this feature. Additionally, cash in hand increased by 931% in 2018 thanks to the completion of series E financing in March 2018. The demand for the stock appears to be very high lately.

Market participants should know that a significant amount of cash is held in Cayman Islands. Keep in mind that some investors don’t appreciate companies holding cash offshore. Read the lines below for further details on this matter:

“The cumulative translation adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2018 was mainly attributable to the significant amount of cash and cash equivalents held at the Cayman Islands holding company level” Source: Prospectus

See the image below for more information on the list of assets:

Source:

As of December 31, 2018, DouYu reports an asset/liability ratio of 2.2x. Thus, the company’s financial situation is stable. With that, there are certain liabilities that investors should assess. Firstly, the amounts due to related parties are significant. As of December 31, 2018, they are approximated to $236 million. The image below offers a list of amounts due to related parties:

Source:

Tencent has been both a shareholder and a service provider. It has received services from DouYu and has also given services to the company. Market participants may wonder whether the conflict of interest exists. The lines below offer further information on this matter:

Source:

The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source:

Regarding contractual obligations, they should not create fear. DouYu has to pay a total of only RMB75.8 million. The image below was taken from the prospectus:

Source:

Impressive Revenue Growth: 93% y/y

As of December 31, 2018, the company reported net revenue of $531 million, 93% more than that in the same period in 2017. Most likely, investors will also appreciate the gross profit. In 2018, it was equal to $22 million, which is a better figure than that reported in 2017 when the gross profit margin was negative.

Concerning the result from operations, as of December 31, 2018, it was equal to -$125 million, 38% less than that in 2018. DouYu is increasing its sales and marketing expenses and R&D expenses by 73% and 55% respectively. The increase in operating expenses justifies the losses. Investors should not worry about the fact that the company is not reaching its break-even point. If the company continues to report revenue growth, the market will not care about the operating losses.

The top of the P&L is given in the image below:

Source:

Negative FCF, But Positive FCF Growth

While both the CFO and the FCF were negative in 2016, 2017, and 2018, they are growing. If the growing trend continues, the FCF should be positive in 2019. Keep in mind that the FCF in 2018 was equal to -$53 million. The table below offers further details on this matter:

Source:

Use of Proceeds

DouYu expects to use the money from the IPO for the investment in content, R&D, big data, and marketing expenses among other corporate purposes. It is beneficial that the company does not expect to acquire shares from existing shareholders or pay the debt. The lines below offer further details on this matter:

Source:

Competitors

Owler provides the following list of competitors:

Source:

Among its peers, there are many small companies and large groups. Many of them were acquired recently. Market participants should not use these competitors to value DouYu. They are too small. However, getting to know their transactions will help understand the industry in which DouYu operates. The fact that many acquisitions took place recently means that there is a lot of demand for this type of business model. Read about the transactions in the list below:- Mobcrush received a total funding of $35 million.

- Hitbox reports financing of only $4 million.

- Kamcord was acquired by Lyft (LYFT) after receiving $35 million in financing.

- Gaikai was bought by Sony (SNE) for $380 million.

- Twitch was also acquired for $970 million by Amazon (AMZN).

Chinese competitor Huya (HUYA) appears to have a size similar to that of DouYu. It reported revenue growth of more than 117% and gross profit margin of 15%. DouYu reports very similar financials stats. The charts below offer further details on this matter. Note that Huya (HUYA) trades right now at 3.4x forward sales.

Source:

Source:

As of December 31, 2018, DouYu reported revenue of $531 million. The revenue growth was equal to 93% y/y. Thus, assuming forward sales of $700 million appears reasonable. Using a ratio of 3.4x forward sales, DouYu should have a total enterprise value of $2.3 billion.

Conclusion And Risks

DouYu is a leader in China and appears to report statistics that are better than that of international platforms. Besides, the company notes negative but growing FCF, which should interest market participants. With that, DouYu presents some risks. Firstly, the company reports related party transactions, which represent apparent conflicts of interest. Besides, DouYu was incorporated in Cayman, where the protection of shareholders is not as significant as that in Delaware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.