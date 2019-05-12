If Silver Goes High, First Majestic Goes Higher.

First Majestic Silver (AG) recently reported first-quarter results. From a bird’s-eye view, the company delivered stronger production and witnessed improvement in costs. These yielded favourably on AG’s top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. The company maintains a strong cash profile and it generates adequate cash flows in relation to its debt obligations. The stock is currently trading at an attractive price, and the fundamental strength supports the case for share price growth. Let’s get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

On aggregate, AG has delivered a strong Q1 2019 in terms of operating performance. Quarterly silver production of 3.33 Moz (read: a million ounces) exceeded the production recorded during previous quarters on both Q/Q (Q4 2018: 3.25 Moz) and Y/Y (Q1 2018: 2.17 Moz) basis. Solid production from AG’s Santa Elena mine and the recently acquired San Dimas mine remained the key drivers for operational strength and helped offset production losses at the company's Del Torro and La Parilla mines. The average AISC also saw a massive improvement Y/Y, from $16.01 in Q1 2018 to $12.91 in Q1 2019. Higher output and lower costs contributed to the company’s operational efficiency and AG expects to continue this trend going forward. Let’s see what AG’s CEO Keith Neumeyer said on the situation,

Strong gold production from our San Dimas and Santa Elena mines helped to record better-than-expected consolidated cash costs and AISC per ounce. Costs are expected to continue to trend lower in the second half of 2019 due to higher production levels at various operations, including the commercialization of several cost-saving projects which are expected to further increase margins and profitability.

On the financial front, AG recorded revenues of ~86.8 MM, thereby delivering a ~50% Y/Y increase. This enabled the company to generate net earnings of ~$2.9 MM (with quarterly EPS of $0.01/share). In my view, AG is currently going through a turnaround; a glimpse of which is evidenced by the fact that AG managed to transform its Q1 2018 operating losses of $5.6 MM to earnings of $2.9 MM in the last reported quarter. AG’s total debt amounts to ~$150.2 MM comprising of $0.4 MM in current portion and $149.7 MM in non-current portion (Figure-2). This debt is not a concern for the company since AG already had ~$92 MM in cash at the end of Q1, plus the ability to generate significant cash flows (denoted by AG’s $32.7 MM of quarterly operating cash flows).

Figure-2 (Source: Q1 financials)

Let’s have a quick look at AG’s technical performance. The 52-week spread lies between $4.59 and $8.48 and AG last traded at $6 (at the time of writing). The current prices are significantly lower than the median value of AG’s 52-week range (at ~$6.54/share). Further, the data table at ShortSqueeze shows a 6% increase in short interest in AG’s shares (from ~21.75 MM shares previously to ~23.13 MM shares at present). Some might interpret this fact to imply that AG’s share may witness further downside, however, I would like to highlight this picture in tandem with the data of other silver miners. For instance, Americas Silver’s (USAS) short interest increased by 33%, while SilverCorp Metals (SVM) recently saw a 53% increase in short interest. This indicates that AG has a better hedge (compared with peers) against an adverse movement in silver prices. This leads us to the final part of our discussion.

Silver currently trades at ~$14.80/oz. and the oscillations in silver prices continue (Figure-3). Silver has witnessed a significant change in value during the past 12 months, from the highs of ~$17/oz. to the lows of ~$14/oz.

Figure-3 (Source: Bullion Vault)

Nevertheless, at current prices, silver is trading near the lowest levels seen since 2015. There is little risk of further decline in silver prices. On the contrary, one may reasonably expect silver prices to recover from these levels. Obviously, we do not expect silver to touch the $16/mark anytime soon, nonetheless, a suitable target price for silver may be somewhere between $15.10-$15.30.

In short, AG’s operational and financial sturdiness, combined with its current pricing makes it a good investment. Nevertheless, the stock is capable of delivering added gains if silver prices could rebound from the current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.