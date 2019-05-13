The Surprise Order With Boeing

In March, Boeing (BA) added 20 orders for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner from the Lufthansa Group (OTCQX:DLAKF) to the orderbook. To some this order has been a surprise, because Lufthansa is viewed as a customer loyal to Airbus.

Source: Lufthansa Group

In this report, we explain why an order for the Boeing 787 Deamliner makes sense, despite the fact Lufthansa Group is a European group that already operated the Airbus A350.

A loyal Boeing customer

Source: Flickr.com

What is often forgotten is that Lufthansa has been a customer for each Boeing native commercial aircraft platform. Lufthansa has been a customer for the Boeing 707 and Boeing 727 and even was the launch customer for the Boeing 707-400. The airline was the launch customer for the Boeing 737 and the cooperation between the airline and the jet maker was so intense that Lufthansa was one of the design drivers for the 737. Lufthansa would operate the 737-100 through 737-500 before making the switch to the Airbus A320. The airline also operated a fleet of Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and operated the Boeing 747-100, Boeing 747-200 (passenger, freight and combi variants), Boeing 747-400 and Boeing 747-8. The airline also has been one of the first customers for the Boeing 777-9. If you look at Lufthansa’s history with Boeing, an order for the Dreamliner actually would make sense given that the airline has been a customer for every platform, not for every generation but the relation between Lufthansa and Boeing is a strong one as the historic, current and future fleet shows.

Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9: Not the same

What is often not considered is that the Boeing 787-9 and the Airbus A350-900 are somewhat different in their payload and range capabilities. Because both aircraft are next generation composite jets, they are often compared as being completely similar but as some of the following numbers show, this is not the case. The Boeing 787-9 has a typical 2-class configuration of 290 seats according to its airport planning manual, while the Airbus A350-900 has a typical configuration of 315/325 seats. That means that the Airbus A350-900 in typical configuration carries 25-35 passengers more than Boeing’s most popular Dreamliner variant. Lufthansa configured their Airbus A350-900 with 293 seats while the Boeing 787-9 would have anywhere between 250 and 300 seats depending on the role the aircraft has to fulfil. There’s also a difference in range capability, the Boeing 787-9 flies 7,635 nautical miles while the Airbus A350-900 flies 8,100 nautical miles, that’s a difference of 465 nautical miles. It may not sound like much but being able to carry 8 to 12 percent more passenger over a 6% greater distance is quite a significant different that works its way through in the costs. One can also imagine that the increased capability adds to weight. If we compare the weights of both aircraft, we observed that the typical weight for an Airbus A350-900 is around 13.5 metric tonnes more. So, there are clear differences between these aircraft that will work their weigh through in the operating cost structure.

Boeing 777X and Boeing 787

Source: Boeing

Currently Lufthansa has ordered 20 Boeing 777-9 and has options for 14 more of Boeing’s next generation Boeing 777. In an AirlineRatings report it was noted that the options would be part of the negotiations, which seems to indicate that instead of firming the options for the Boeing 777-9, the airline group was looking to convert their options to firm orders for the Boeing 787-9 instead. An order for 20 Boeing 787-9s would be valued around $2.85B, while the 14 Boeing 777-9s are valued around $2.7B-$2.85B. So it does seem that Lufthansa is indeed converting their options for the Boeing 777X to orders for the Boeing 787-9 and that does make sense given that there has been doubts about Lufthansa firming these options and possibly even being somewhat hesitant to take delivery of the first 20 Boeing 777-9s at a pace originally planned.

Deployment in network

Source: Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa will be using the Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 787-9 to support growth from its Munich, Zürich and Vienna hubs. At the same time, the carrier was not planning on deploying the Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 from the same hubs. Plannings are of course subject to change, but it could very well be the case that the Dreamliners ordered by the Lufthansa Group will be used to renew and grow the fleets of Swiss International Air Lines, which already operates 10 Boeing 777-300ERs, and could use some Dreamliners to replace their 5 Airbus A340-300s. In 2018, Austrian Airlines’ fleet renewal was deferred due to a weak performance. With fuel prices increasing, sticking to older aircraft is not something that does make sense and Austrian Airlines still has 7 Boeing 767-300ERs and 6 Boeing 777-200ERs to be replaced. So, even if a Boeing 787 doesn’t necessarily make sense in the Lufthansa fleet it certainly does make sense in the Swiss International Air Lines fleet to lower fuel costs and in the Austrian Airlines fleet to lower fuel costs and create a uniform long-haul fleet. Swiss and Austrian combined operate 18 aircraft that would need replacement in the coming years, so the 20 ordered Dreamliners fits in quite well.

Competition

Source: Lufthansa Group

One thing that should not be forgotten is that ordering a subtype from a competing jet maker, in this case Boeing, does keep Airbus sharp to keep offering the best deal to the Lufthansa Group. It’s likely that Lufthansa is looking to order more Airbus A350s in the future apart from the 20 additional units that were ordered next to the Dreamliner. So, the Dreamliner puts the pressure on Airbus. Either Airbus offers a good price for the Airbus A350 or there is a chance that the Dreamliner will gain even more share in the Lufthansa Group long-haul fleet.

Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul

Source: MRO-network

The last reason why a Dreamliner order makes sense is because the Lufthansa Group is not only an airline group. The group also has a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul unit, Lufthansa Technik, which is continuously striving for expansion. The MRO specialist already offers services for the Boeing 787, which means that the group as a whole is not unfamiliar with the Dreamliner but by actively adding the Boeing 787 to the fleet, it is likely that Lufthansa Technik can further increase its MRO capabilities for the Boeing 787 and expand its customer pool. With the number of Dreamliners continuously growing, there is a huge after-sales market that Lufthansa Technik could benefit from and adding a small subfleet of 20 aircraft does make sense.

Conclusion

At first one would be inclined to say that the Boeing 787-9 does not make sense for Lufthansa. After all, Lufthansa is a European airline and often is considered an Airbus stronghold. However, if you consider the fact that Lufthansa and Boeing historically have a strong relation, that there is a difference between the Boeing 787-9 and the Airbus A350 in terms of capability and the fact that these are orders for the entire Lufthansa Group where specific allocation of aircraft is decided on 18 months prior to delivery, an order for the Boeing 787-9 makes more sense as it could fit in the Swiss International Air Lines and Austrian Airlines fleets and bolster the customer and services portfolio of Lufthansa Technik. At the same time, it keeps Airbus sharp to offer the best pricing to the Lufthansa Group. It seems that there are many more dynamics involved in this order decision than many have observed from the surface and it important to keep in mind that order decisions are not in its entirety just a trade-off between price and capability, but can also include other factors that influence the decision to stick to a single-type order or spread orders between jet makers.

