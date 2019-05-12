Crude Oil - Price Targets And How To Trade For Real Profits

In my last article on Crude Oil posted here on Seeking Alpha I explained our expectation of a move in crude to the $69 - $72 zone before turning down to the $39 or lower level. I was not surprised by the enormous controversy the article solicited from those who attacked our methodology of using Elliott Wave and our technical analysis approach in portending such extreme moves in crude oil. The sentiment was nothing short of extreme. While it might be easy to take offence at such remarks, it is par for the course when making price projections that exhibit such extreme volatility in crude. However, for those familiar with trading crude oil, extreme price movements are par for the course, and docile price movements over prolonged periods of time are by far the exception and not the rule in crude. Hence the reason we love using both futures, ETF’s and leveraged ETF’s to profit from these extremes.

In this article I want to present our expectations in crude oil going forward, describe the two most likely scenarios, and explain how we anticipated the move up from the $54.53 level in order to make our subscribers very nice profits.

First, let’s look at the larger pattern that is playing out for crude oil. Below is the monthly chart that shows crude in a VERY large diagonal pattern. Diagonal patterns are notoriously difficult. They provide significantly more price action amplitude that takes the form of 3-wave moves versus easier to measure 5-wave moves. The move up into the $147 region in June of 2008 resulted in the completion of Primary Degree wave III. The ABC move down into the low that occurred in January, 2016 completed a perfect Primary Degree wave IV into the .618 bottom up Fibonacci extension. Off the 2016 low, crude formed an expected and picture perfect ABC to complete what we show as the blue (A) of the larger green A. Then it made a dramatic $35 drop that occurred in 10 short weeks from October 1st, 2018 and December 24th, 2018.

Crude Oil Monthly Chart

At this juncture, allow me point out for those who believe crude oil cannot drop from the $69.50 - $72 level to $39 in a relatively short span of time that it this is not only very possible, but very likely as well. Crude oil has enormous price amplitude, as exhibited by the drop into late December, 2018, and for those who take time to view the charts, many other times.

The question at this point is whether or not the blue (B) wave is complete or not. While in my last article I explained that we anticipate that the blue (B) wave, as shown on the monthly chart above is not complete, I want to explain that there are two possibilities in crude, one where the blue (B) is not complete, and one where the blue (B) is complete.

In the instance where the blue (B) wave is not complete, the move up in crude could be complete now and has satisfied enough upside to be complete, however, provided it maintains over the $59.61 region at all times, the higher targets of $69.50 - $72 remain more likely, at which time a fast and furious C-wave would occur back to the $39 or lower region. See the Crude Oil Primary Count below, which shows this path which was described in detail in my last article. For a host of reasons, we believe this is the more likely scenario.

Crude Oil Primary Count

The second scenario, as shown on the Crude Oil Alternative Count below, is that crude experienced an expanded flat wave B and is working on the initial (A) Wave of the larger green A shown on the monthly chart. In this instance, crude would still move up into the $69.50 - $73 region, but would hold support for a wave iv, before heading to the $80 region before retracing a large portion of the entire move up off the December 2018 low.

Crude Oil Alternative Count

From a strictly investment or traders perspective, the entry to go long in the $54.53 region was high confidence, as it made absolutely no difference which count was more likely to occur, as in either instance there was an expected move higher. It’s all a question of how one would count the move up. In the primary count, the initial move up was an (a b i ii) where the $54.53 region was the ii, and in the alternative count the move was an ( i ii 1 2) where the $54.53 region was the 2.

It is true that using Elliott Wave analysis does not always provide one with the precise count that is occurring, as many times the price action can be interpreted several ways. However, when both potential EW counts are suggesting a significant move in the same direction, then from a simple “making profit” perspective, there is a portion of the move that is high confidence - that portion that is in common with both counts. In this instance, that portion was the area between $54.53 and $66.28, the 1.764 extension. As such, we identified this potential and posted to our subscribers, and traded it ourselves with both futures and leveraged ETF’s using shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude (UCO), buying shares at $18.25 and exiting at $25.50, realizing a profit of 40%. We recently added these shares back on the wave iv pull back and now have a hard stop out level in place on this position.

Upon the completion of the next major move up in crude to the $69-50 - $72 region, we will be on the lookout for the initial deterioration of the upside continuation, and an impulsive move down to initially confirm the top is in, and the move to the $39 level has commenced. In the event the alternative count is active instead of the primary count, crude oil will hold support on a wave iv pull back and make another high into the $80 region. In either instance, there is a portion of downside price action that will allow us to enter short then go to a break even stop level, and preserve our capital while positioning to participate in the huge downside. If we’re wrong, and the alternative count takes traction, we will stop out and look to re-enter short from the higher levels.

Lastly, as an author one expects a huge backlash to occur from making such enormous price action prognostications. That is sentiment, and the more extreme sentiment is, the more extreme the comments will be. However, we have successfully traded crude oil using Elliott Wave for years, and I described such an example above. The key to using this methodology is to at all times remain objective, and at all times manage risk. Identify high reward relative to risk entries, take those entries while at the same time exit with small losses quickly, and when the pattern adheres, allow the winners to run.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, so long as crude oil at all times remains over the $59.61 region, we are looking for a minimal move to the $69.50 - $72 region. Following this move up, we anticipate either a pullback that will hold support before heading to $80, or a break of support that will result in a move to the $39 region. Positioning capital to take advantage of either scenario without subjecting yourself to losses is key in trading crude. For a host of technical reasons, we favor that the blue (B) is not in, and we will therefore see the move down to the $39 region, followed by a very larger move higher. For those who believe this type of price action cannot occur, please refer to the price charts in crude before making such unwarranted assumptions about what price can or cannot do.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.