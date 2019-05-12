Applied Optoelectronics: Examining Its Q1 Mess

The company continues to be operationally challenged and its management doesn't seem to have clear visibility into when exactly the company would start turning things around.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) posted a yet another set of disappointing earnings results. Its Q1 revenue declined 19.1% year on year and missed the Street’s estimates, and the company’s management issued a rather dull revenue guidance for Q2. To the dismay of hopeful long-side investors, Applied’s 100G sales fell once again, its telecommunications segment remained immaterial to its overall business and its management still doesn't seem to have good visibility into when things will improve. All of this leads me to suggest that the company could continue to face challenging operating conditions and the stock could fall even further. Let's take a closer look.

100G Revenue Falters

Let me start by reminding readers that Applied Opto’s management was making bold projections for their 100G transceiver business for the most part of the past year. They were forecasting 100G shipments to double in H2 FY18 over H1 FY18, and double again in FY19 on a year-on-year basis. But the company’s latest set of earnings report just confirms that things aren’t materializing as per plans.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

The chart attached above highlights Applied Opto’s datacenter revenue by transceiver speed. Its 100G revenues have plunged once again and are far from becoming a prominent growth driver for the overall company as its management and many long-side investors would have previously hoped. This mismatch in expectations versus reality doesn’t inspire confidence to go long on the scrip for the time being at least.

The ramp of 100G transceivers is important for manufacturers as they carry variably higher ASPs depending on the spec and range. Besides as bandwidth needs increase, the industry would transition from 40G to 100G and higher bandwidth transceivers. Unfortunately, for long-side investors at least, Applied Opto’s management didn’t seem to have any visibility into when their 100G sales would start rebounding.

The company noted in its 10Q filing:

The decrease in revenue during the three months ended March 31, 2019 was driven primarily by decreased shipments of certain of our 100 Gbps transceivers products to one of our customers during the quarter. We are not always informed by our customers of the exact reasons for changes in their forecasts and the subsequent orders, however we believe that the recent reduction in orders by this customer is due to excess inventory previously purchased by this customer.

So, Applied’s management believes this is an inventory issue but isn’t absolutely certain about it. There could be a loss of market share at the customer or they could be switching to Silicon Photonics. This lack of clarity lands investors in a very uncomfortable spot.

The company’s management talked about 200G and 400G transceivers during the earnings call, and that some of its customers were signing up for preliminary trials, but we didn’t get any specifics into when we can expect these transceivers to become notable revenue drivers for the company. The surprising part was that the management didn’t even have forecasts for this opportunity. This excerpt from their Q1 Q&A should put things in perspective:

Richard Shannon of Craig-Hallum - And also, maybe that revenue contribution you'd expect – obviously, I would assume data center would be a big part of that where you'd expect new products like 200 and 400 gig or 5G or outside of your main cloud customer base that you have today. Can you guys just help us understand how you expect to get there? Stefan Murry of Applied Optoelectronics - ...as far as putting us precise numbers on that, we don't have sort of an updated model that we've put out there yet.

I believe that investors shouldn’t get too caught up into this hype. The company hasn’t yet been able to meaningfully capitalize on the 100G opportunity yet, which by the way, is starting to become mainstream. So, what’s to say that Applied Opto would be able to capitalize on 200G and 400G opportunities in a few years when they’re mainstream? So, I would recommend readers to not go overboard with expectations.

Telecom Disappointment

Secondly, management had acknowledged during their Q4 earnings call the need to diversify operations beyond datacenter customers and venture out in the Telecom space.

...we continue our market diversification efforts by shipping products to several telecom customers to be tested for use in next generation 5G mobile networks. - Thompson Lin at Applied Opto's Q4 earnings call.

As far as my understanding of the company’s operations goes, it would allow Applied Optoelectronics to monetize its IP at fractionally higher costs (for retooling equipment and tweaking transceiver designs), diversify its operations and open up a new market for the company as its Telecom-related sales are rather miniscule for the time being at least.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

However, the chart above highlights that its Telecom-related efforts aren’t bearing fruit lately. Interestingly, in spite of its telecom revenues falling sequentially and year-on-year, its management seemed pleased with their efforts. Thompson Lin of Applied Opto noted during their Q1 conference call:

We also continue to make strides in diversifying and expanding the reach of our innovative products into new markets, such as 5G for mobile telecommunications. While we are still early in the 5G cycle, we believe it will be an important driver of the high-speed optical component markets.

I would again recommend readers to not get too excited about their telecom prospects. The company hasn’t actually achieved anything on the Telecom front yet and hasn’t provided any forecasts regarding the extent of this opportunity to the best of my knowledge. Without any timeline or the size of this opportunity, it seems more like a pipe dream than a realistic plan, and so investors should tread carefully.

What To Do?

Unsurprisingly, in light of its dismal operating performance, Applied Opto’s management issued a dull guidance for Q2. They’re forecasting Q2 revenues to be between $40 million and $45 million. This equates to a mid-point guidance of $42.5 million which would mark a whopping 51% decline year on year.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

But here’s the problem. There’s no telling how far its quarterly revenues would dip going forward. The company is facing operating challenges and doesn’t seem to have good visibility into (or not revealing?) why its key customers are cutting back on orders. It could simply be a temporary inventory issue or Applied Optoelectronics could be losing market share at its key customers.

This lack of clarity makes Applied Optoelectronics more of a gamble than a contrarian investment opportunity. Therefore, I would reiterate that risk-averse investors should avoid the scrip altogether until it starts showing signs of turning things around. The stock could fall further in light of operational headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.