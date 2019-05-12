What's Eating PRA Health Sciences' Stock? Could It Be The Competition?

With no dividend and some uncertainty around the nature of future contracts with drug manufacturers, there does not seem to be a compelling case for share price growth in 2019. This soild performer is suffering partly from a weakening sector and partly from failure to grow fast.

$665 millin of new business booked in Q1 represents net book-to-bill of 1.27x revenue whilst total revenues were $722 million - an increase of approximately 3% year on year.

PRAH's stock has suffered in 2019 and solid Q119 results have so far failed to arrest the slide.

At the end of 2018 I wrote about CRO PRA Health (PRAH), how its share price had risen 36% year on year and that the stock tended to move in parallel with underlying indices SPX and NASDAQ, only dipping less when these two indices dipped, and gaining more when they rose, allowing the stock to significantly outperform the market.

This had been the trend almost throughout PRA’s time as a listed entity, since 2015, but in 2019 this trend seems to have inverted, and during April and early May this year, the stock has lost a significant amount of value even while the SPX and NASDAQ have gained.

Source: Tradingview

PRA did recover from its December low of around $91 to reach nearly $114 in February but the decline since has been pronounced - back to the low $90s - and this time there are no systemic market issues to explain the drop in price.

The PE ratio has also dropped from 76.55 in December to 39.05 at the time of writing suggesting the market is not as excited about PRA’s growth as at the end of 2018.

So what is the story here? Let’s look at some of the reasons for the price drop and assess the prospects for PRA for the remainder of 2019 and beyond.

Life Sciences Market Still Strong Despite Medicare For All Debate & Government Scrutiny

The Life Sciences sector has enjoyed 26% growth over the past year, making it a top performer despite the growing threat of wholesale changes to the industry being made by the government after the next election, whichever side wins. Many Democrat candidates are pushing the Medicare For All agenda, which could affect the way that major Pharma companies develop and test drugs. The majority of PRA’s 16,400 staff across 70 offices worldwide are involved in assisting with clinical drug trials. According to PRA’s most recent 10K statement:

“Since 2000, we have participated in more than 3,800 clinical trials worldwide, worked on marketed drugs across several therapeutic areas and conducted the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, or international regulatory approval of more than 85 drugs.”

PRA says it has had more than 300 biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients over the past 30 years, but the company is perhaps unusually dependent on the fortunes of its clients to sustain its own business model.

During the Q1 earnings call CEO Colin Shannon revealed that PRA’s top five clients were responsible for approximately 38% of revenue for the quarter with the largest client representing approximately 9% of revenue. Complications introduced by new government regulations could seriously affect the way that big Pharma addresses its drug development process, possibly slowing the pipeline of new drugs, which would leave PRA scrambling to fill its employees time with meaningful, revenue generating projects to work on - a worst case scenario for the company.

And a Republican win in the 2020 election is no guarantee of security either, with Republicans urgently looking to find ways to reduce drug prices, or import new drugs from abroad - both scenarios that could hurt PRA and its business model. In their 10K submission the company quotes research that suggests 40% of Phase I through IV of clinical development spend is outsourced to CROs, and the levels of penetration are expected to increase to approximately 47% by 2022.

PRA’s management believe that big Pharma will continue to outsource clinical trial work to CROs because it is cheaper and more efficient to do so, but regulation changes could equally take PRA by surprise, leaving it struggling to adapt, whilst opening up the market to new and more agile competitors.

For 2019, PRA is reaffirming its revenue guidance of between $3.09 billion and $3.20 billion, just touching double digit year-on-year growth (8-11%) with EPS growth ($4.93-$5.08) set to grow 15-19%, all being well.

Solid Backlog But Questionable Progress On Data Solutions Front

The nature of PRAs business means that the company has a good idea of its backlog of work, and although management sounded positive on that front during the recent earnings call, equally there seemed a lack of genuine enthusiasm about growth in volumes of work coming in. PRA’s billings can be adversely disrupted by cancellations, delays, or changes to work in the pipeline, and in Q119 revenues of $722m and a net income of $44.1, showed a margin of just 6.1%. Not enough, perhaps, to sustain a slowdown, a bad quarter, or adverse regulation.

Pricing plays a key role in how the company operates. PRA needs to be able to compete in a highly competitive CRO market where mergers amongst competitors are creating even more price pressure. That is why PRA are placing a lot of emphasis on their data solutions segment.

Essentially PRA reports two service offerings: Clinical Research, and Data Solutions. This is described in the 10K as follows:

“Our Data Solutions segment provides data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. The offerings of our two segments complement each other and can provide enhanced value to our clients when delivered together, with each driving demand for the other.”

The acquisition of Symphony Health for $530 million last year, which provides data, analytics and consulting to the Life Sciences industry, was an attempt by the company to shift towards a more data driven and efficient approach across both segments, but especially the Data Solutions segment, it can be assumed.

However, whilst Clinical Research delivered revenues of $2.2 billion and profits of $626 million in 2018, the Data Solutions segment contributed just $90 million of revenues and $38 million of profit. Not quite enough yet, seemingly, to justify a $530 million outlay on a data solutions company?

Management do not seem to be convinced about Symphony’s ability to contribute to earnings in 2019. CEO Colin Shannon was unwilling to give numbers around Data Solutions, but did say that the sales force had been “depleted” and that new hires had been made which initially slowed momentum but will be expected to deliver new business wins across potential new areas of business.

PRA Set To Have A Solid But Unspectacular Year, But Need To Watch The Share Price?

Recent share price drift would indicate that investors had slightly lost faith in PRA’s ability to grow dramatically with so much uncertainty around, but this $6 billion market cap company can still deliver a share price gain, in my view, in 2019, just not a dramatic gain.

Essentially PRA’s business succeeds when it can find work for its employees, many of whom work remotely, or at one of PRA’s 70’s properties and perform the work to a high standard, whilst making enough margin by practicing smart and competitive pricing techniques. Now, the company are trying to bring analytics and insight into the business model also, which is highly fashionable and a good move in my opinion, but PRA has a mountain to climb to grow that side of its business into a significant revenue contributor.

Many investors may be of the opinion that PRA Health does not offer enough promise of share price growth in the short term, but history tells a different story. This could be a blip in the otherwise serene progress of the company within the CRO space. Its also possible, however, that the company is failing to move with the times quickly enough.

PRA is not significantly burdened with debt having a free cash float of $274m and one option the company has to spice things is up would be to make further acquisitions, which could move the share price sharply in either direction. The safest bet, however, is probably to follow the company’s guidance, that the CRO market, worth approximately $34 billion in 2017, will grow at a 7.5% CAGR to $49 billion by 2022. Steady, if unspectaculat growth, in other words.

This could be a good time to purchase and hold PRA stock, if you are prepared to wait 12-18 months - with no dividend paid by PRA Health, however, share price accumulation is your only hope. Over 5 years, the stock has performed remarkably well, returning more than 350%, touching $120. Over the last year, however, the stock has gained only 13%, and that might be more than you should expect, growth wise, from 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.