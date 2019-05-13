Macy's: A Diamond In The Rough

Since opening in 1858, Macy’s (M) has been an American department store chain that has provided brand-name clothing, accessories, home furnishings and houseware. In recent years, the increased presence of e-commerce as well as the highly publicized Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy has left many feeling quite bearish about the retail industry. However, I believe Macy’s is properly positioning itself to remain relative in the changing retail industry, providing a buy-and-hold opportunity for the long term investor. As a result, I believe that Macy's stock is currently "on sale."

Valuation

Macy’s valuation is not only low compared to some of its competitors but it is also historically low on many metrics. First off, Macy’s is significantly cheaper compared to many of its competitors. Although one could make the argument that some of these companies have more going for it than Macy’s, such as Kohl’s (KSS) having a partnership with Amazon (AMZN), it is hard to make the case for such a discrepancy in valuation given similar business structures in the same industry. The most interesting ratio to pay attention to in this chart is the PEG (Price/Earning-to-Growth) as factors in the company’s expected growth, where a lower PEG ratio implies it is relatively cheaper.

Company P/E P/S P/B PEG Macy’s(M) 5.58 .28 1.08 .69 Kohl’s(KSS) 12.16 .55 2.02 1.71 Target(TGT) 13.88 .52 3.43 2.36

(Data taken from Zacks.com)

Additionally, Macy’s is significantly undervalued compared to its own historical standards. During the great recession, Macy’s stock took a large hit, falling from $45 to $5 per share. Its P/E ratio went as low as 5.55 at its trough, even while sales remained stagnant. However, even with a strong economy and Macy’s long-term debt being at a multi-year low, Macy’s stock is still trading at recession levels. For example, Macy’s P/E ratio as of today is 5.58, which is quite close to its low in 2008. As shown in the graph below, Macy’s P/E ratio has historically been around 10, providing almost 100% upside from current levels if Macy’s were to return to that historical 10 P/E.

MacroTrends

Strengthening Balance Sheet

Macy’s has taken it upon themselves to use much of their free cash flow to pay down their long term debt by billions of dollars. I believe that investors should reward management for this reduction in debt for a couple reasons. First, deleveraging the company makes an investment in Macy’s less risky than if the company were to have more debt. Second, a reduction in debt reduces the interest payments, increasing earnings for Macy’s. Lastly, and most importantly, a reduction in debt creates more flexibility for the company. When a company is stricken with debt, it makes it harder to respond to a changing consumer landscape. Now that debt levels are at their lowest levels since 2005, Macy’s has the ability to invest even more capital in their business to better position themselves in the marketplace.

Y- Chart (Long-term debt)

Data from FactSet

Dividend Safety

Currently sitting at 6.65%, Macy’s dividend yield is towards the higher end of its historical dividend yield, which would make it seem as though the dividend is at risk. However, I believe Macy’s dividend is quite safe and has little chance of being cut any time in the foreseeable future. First, the dividend payout ratio currently sits at 42.83%, meaning the dividend could be doubled overnight and Macy’s would still have money left over to spend on other things. Although I am not advocating for such a move, it goes to show the safety of the dividend. Second, the current deleveraging that Macy’s is continuing to undergo makes it a much safer investment. As a result, it is unlikely Macy’s will need to cut the dividend to due to credit rating concerns. Lastly, the continued savings from lower interest payments will work to increase earnings and decrease the dividend payout ratio, making the dividend even safer.

Seeking Alpha

Risks and Mitigants

The most obvious risk to Macy’s is the rise of e-commerce and the belief that Macy’s will be unable to keep up with the changing trends. I believe Macy’s is on the right path to reach a larger audience. First, the introduction of mobile app has been proven to be quite successful, by fetching over $1 billion in mobile sales in 2018. Macy’s also plans to “enhance the Macy's app with new features to improve payment, shopping, and style advice.” Second, Macy’s has done an excellent job with their reward program to make sure their most valued customers continue to come back. In 2018, Macy’s saw their Platinum customers, who make up 30% of sales, spent 10% more than the previous year. By increasing their presence in the e-commerce market as well as successfully executing their loyalty program, I believe Macy’s is properly positioning itself in response to changing consumer trends.

Technical Analysis

The stock of Macy’s has been hit quite hard over the past few years. As a result, I look to chart to determine a point in which the somewhat freefall of the stock will likely end. There are two supports that I believe will be the point that catches the stock. First, a rising trend line created from the low of 2008 and 2017 looks to provide a support. Second, at $21 there is a horizontal line that has served as a support and resistance a multitude of times. As a result, I would expect there to be some kind of bounce higher, strictly based on technicals.

Conclusion

Macy’s, like many other traditional retailers, faces a hefty battle against online retail moving forward. However, we have seen many retailers attempt to diversify their portfolios from strictly brick and mortar to online. I do believe that Macy’s is slightly behind other competitors, such as Kohl’s and Target, when it comes to this online presence. That being said, I do not believe it justifies these competitors being valued at nearly twice the amount of Macy’s based on a variety of popular metrics. Given its low valuation, determination to strengthen the balance sheet, and commitment to developing a larger online presence, I believe that Macy’s is a stock that investors should add to their portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.