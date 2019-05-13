Salesforce: The Clear Winner In The New World Of Selling

Overview

As a millennial sales professional, I have had the pleasure of using CRM (customer relationship management) software my whole career. No, I don’t have experience conducting sales through phonebooks, company directories, or third-party published reports. Yes, the old dinosaurs of the sales industry would laugh at me, however the truth is, they themselves have begun to see the value of a high-quality CRM software.

The CRM software industry is highly competitive and there are a lot of good companies. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), SAP (ETR: SAP), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Hubspot (NYSE: HUBS), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are perhaps the biggest CRM software companies in the industry. These are all large companies with advanced capabilities that many sales professionals are familiar with. However, the most impressive CRM I’ve worked with has been Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). The superiority of Salesforce propelled my sales career rather quickly. The California-based SaaS company leads the industry in revenue market share worldwide for good reason, and investing in their growth is backed up by strong fundamentals and sound management. Wall Street’s last seven reports on Salesforce have been in favour of the company and the average price target now stands at $181.40. However, the potential growth from this stock stands at a much higher value, shares will reach the $200 to $210 level by year-end and represent a tremendous buying opportunity for investors.

Source: IDC, Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, April 2019.

Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

Fourth quarter results have seemed to reinforce the estimated price target. Once again, EPS beat estimates, which were reported at $0.70, $0.15 greater than the $0.55 consensus.

To summarize:

Q4 Revenue of $3.60 billion (+26% YoY).

Unearned Revenue of $8.56 billion (+22% YoY).

Full Year Revenue of $13.28 billion (+26% YoY).

Q4 Operating Cash Flow of $1.33 billion (+27% YoY).

Full Year Operating Cash Flow of $3.40 billion (+24% YoY).

The results are rather impressive given the highly competitive nature of the industry. Salesforce has rapidly accelerated as market leaders through constant innovation and strategic acquisitions complemented by a highly effective business model focusing on growth and customer retention. The company is projecting 21% revenue growth in 2019 and has explicitly stated it’s intention of organically doubling revenue in the next four years.

The New World of Selling

Before the availability of instantaneous information, selling was often associated with information asymmetry at the benefit of the salesman. Buyers were weary and had to be extremely vigilant and careful in understanding the risk that a product may fail to meet their expectations and/or have defects. This “buyer beware” approach was known as caveat emptor and frankly made the process of selling much easier from the seller’s perspective. However, with the advance of technology that is now available at consumers’ fingertips, individuals can rapidly access a plethora of information while being sold on a product. Essentially, the script has flipped and has made selling a far more advanced process where sellers must correctly diagnose a customer’s needs and identify an appropriate solution. Sellers are now more accountable than ever for providing accurate information. This new approach to selling is known as caveat venditor and has ultimately benefited the economy by decreasing risk, optimizing products, and addressing consumers’ needs more efficiently.

Salesforce: The Perfect Fit

Salesforce complements the new world of selling far better than its competitors. Sales processes are far more complex, lengthy, and analytical than ever before. The base of consumers has also rapidly expanded and managing clients from leads all the way to close requires strong organizational skills that Salesforce seamlessly provides through its highly customizable platform that makes pipeline management a breeze. Even compared to its most competitive counterpart, Oracle, Salesforce is the clear winner. From a management perspective, the website FinancesOnline is often the go-to website when deciding upon choosing a CRM software. The reason behind this is because of the website’s extensive ranking criteria that covers many topics not included with many other CRM-ranking websites.

Source: FinancesOnline.

Oracle’s Sales Cloud plans feature a $2,000 setup fee with plans starting at $2,000 per month. Oracle Sales Cloud also hampers customers by making them commit to long-term contracts with penalties for cancellation. Salesforce allows users to commit to shorter-term contracts without a setup fee, and even an unlimited version with a wide array of capabilities can be purchased for far less than Oracle’s offering. Additionally, another key under-looked factor is compatibility across various devices. The reason why this is under-looked is because of the growing mobility of salespeople and the need to access information across many devices in various locations. From an integration perspective, Salesforce integrates with a multiple of six times more than any other CRM software, another key metric given the role and power of big data to identify highly qualified leads with great potential. In any given day, Salesforce generates over 1.9 billion emails sent from its Marketing Cloud, logs over 9.7 million customer support cases on its Service Cloud, and creates over 3.2 million sales leads in its Sales Cloud. These values will only continue to grow as the company continues to gain market share.

Source: FinancesOnline.

Insights into sales activities, pipeline, and forecasting have all been vital in building upon Salesforce’s competitive advantage. The dashboards and reporting Salesforce offers are extremely customizable and present real-time relevant information useful for sales reps, sales managers, and senior managers. Salesforce can generate advanced, detailed reports ranging from lost opportunities by geographic territory all the way to highest revenue value by sector or customer segment. Identifying which lead sources yield the most valuable deals is a paramount metric for any company, and Salesforce’s ability in accurately reporting on this makes it an extremely valuable tool worth the investment. Complex/lengthy sales processes are the new norm, and among CRM software, Salesforce addresses this the most effectively and makes it highly applicable for small startups, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Source: Fiverr

Further Potential Going Forward

Salesforce dominates because of their constant desire to innovate and reshape approaches to selling. Einstein AI, a new artificial intelligence assistant integrated within Salesforce’s different cloud solutions, automatically uncovers relevant insights, predicts future behaviour, proactively recommends the next best possible steps, and ultimately automates these tasks. It’s innovations like these that generate tremendous revenue potential for not only Salesforce, but its customers by allowing them to explore new and qualified customers that would receive the greatest benefit from their products. Salesforce Lightning has also been a game changer in terms of improving productivity. Lightning almost instantaneously delivers tools and services to automate business processes, integrate external applications, and generate reports. Ultimately, a business benefits from this through increased efficiency, optimized operational capabilities, and the opportunity to build upon business through applications directly in line with the purchasing company.

In the modern age of selling, customers' needs are increasingly becoming more dynamic. A versatile CRM software that is able to assist in uncovering the needs of various individuals is the only way to stay relevant as creative destruction victimizes business after business for not evolving the capabilities of their offered product. Better selling yields better products and services to customers. It also generates unprecedented levels of economic growth by offering businesses the potential to deliver these higher-quality products to not only more customers, but the right customers. The company is projecting revenue growth of 26% and EPS growth of 192%. Given the way Salesforce has reinvented selling, these expectations will once again be beat, leading to higher share prices. Salesforce has become synonymous with selling and will propel its stock price to $200 to $210 by year-end 2019.

Source: Salesforce.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.