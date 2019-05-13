Consider Buying Continental Resources On Strong Cash Flows

After reaffirming its position as a low-cost operator, Continental Resources (CLR) is now on track to generate strong levels of free cash flows as it capitalizes on the oil price recovery and double-digit production growth. I believe the company will be successful in improving its financial health by using the excess cash flows to pay off the debt. Continental Resources stock has underperformed this year, but it can outperform moving forward as the company generates free cash flows and reduces debt.

Continental Resources delivered decent results for the first quarter, considering that the company operated in a tough business environment. The company posted a 16% increase in total production to 332,236 boe per day led by an 18% increase in oil production to 193,921 bpd. Its total output from Bakken Shale oil play increased by 24% to 199,423 boe per day. The first quarter, however, was a tough period for oil producers as the commodity prices came under pressure. Continental Resources realized crude oil price of $50.05 a barrel in the first quarter, down from $58.98 in the same quarter last year. As a result, its adjusted earnings fell to $0.58 per share from $0.68 in Q1-2018. The profit, however, was higher than the analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Continental Resources’ cash flows, on the other hand, fared better. The company’s delivered $790.08 million of cash flow from operations ahead of changes in working capital which dropped by just 1.6% from $803 million reported a year earlier. The company spent $750.2 million of non-acquisition capital expenditure in Q1-2019, including $631.1 million in exploration and development capital. Although Continental hasn’t reported an official free cash flow figure, we can see that the company generated enough cash to fully fund its entire capital budget and ended the period with around $40 million of free cash flows ($790Mn-750Mn).

I believe the quarterly results have confirmed that Continental Resources is a low-cost operator that can remain profitable and deliver free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment of $50 a barrel. It’s also great to see that the company managed to generate free cash flows even though its spending levels came in much higher than I expected. For the full year, the company has forecast $2.6 billion of CapEx which translates into a quarterly run rate of $650 million. The actual CapEx, however, was a $100 million higher but the company still generated solid cash flows.

Continental Resources has painted a rosy outlook and expects to generate $1 billion of free cash flows in 2019, up from its previous forecast of $500 to $600 million of free cash flows. I believe the company’s future outlook is looking great and the free cash flow target seems achievable.

That’s because Continental Resources is well positioned to benefit from the improvement in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed from $55 to $62 a barrel in the last two months. The improvement has come despite growing production from the US and trade war jitters. I believe oil could hold its ground at $60, despite headwinds, as it receives support from growing global crude oil demand, supply reduction from the OPEC and its partners, decrease in Iranian oil exports, and weak output from non-OPEC producers (ex. North America) due to years of underinvestment in the exploration and production sector. The increase in oil prices will push the earnings of all oil producers higher but Continental Resources could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. That’s because unlike a number of other independent oil producers, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Continental Resources doesn’t hedge its oil production. As a result, Continental can participate fully in the oil price recovery.

Furthermore, although Continental Resources has tapered down its production growth plans, its output is still climbing at a double-digit pace on a year-over-year basis, which was evident from the latest quarterly results. The company will likely continue moving this way by delivering 13% to 19% increase in oil production in 2019. It expects to increase its total output at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-22. Meanwhile, capital expenditure likely won’t climb. In fact, the company has stuck with its previous capital budget forecast of $2.6 billion. Since the company exceeded the quarterly run rate by spending $750 million in the first quarter, investors should expect a dip in CapEx in the coming quarters.

I believe the above-mentioned factors will give a boost to Continental Resources’ free cash flows in the future as compared to what we’ve seen in the first quarter. The improvement in oil prices combined with double-digit production growth lift the company’s operating cash flows. At the same time, its cash outflows as capital expenditure could decline. An increase in operating cash flows accompanied by lower or even flat levels of capital expenditure will translate into higher free cash flows.

I believe Continental Resources will mainly use excess cash to improve its balance sheet. The company’s biggest weakness has been its poor financial health marked by high levels of debt. At the end of the first quarter, Continental Resources carried a total debt of $5.77 billion. With shareholder’s equity of $6.32 billion, its debt-to-equity ratio clocks in at a lofty 91.2%. That’s higher than the large-cap peer average of around 63%, based on my calculation.

The good thing, however, is that the company’s debt levels have been declining. Its net debt (total debt minus cash) has gradually fallen in each year from $7.1 billion at the end of 2015 to $5.5 billion currently. Continental expects to end this year with $5 billion of net debt but with its robust free cash flow outlook, I believe the company could exceed this target. I expect Continental Resources to focus on using the free cash flows to repay the 5% Senior Notes of $1.6 billion due in 2022 (callable 3/15/17). The removal of this callable debt will bring the company’s total debt down to $4.2 billion in the near-term. This could bring the company’s debt-to-equity ratio down to 66%, as per my rough estimate, which will be closer to its peer average. I believe this will have a positive impact on the company’s valuation.

Continental Resources stock has underperformed this year. The company’s shares have climbed by 4.2% on a year-to-date basis while its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), have gained 12.2% in the same period. I believe this underperformance could be a buying opportunity. Its shares will likely move higher as the company begins to report higher levels of free cash flows in the upcoming quarters. The company’s shares are priced just 12.5-times next year earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters but successful debt reduction could lift the company’s valuation.

I consider Continental to be a high-beta play since it carries above-average levels of debt. Additionally, its future cash flows are fully exposed to oil price swings since the company has no hedges in place. Continental stands to make a windfall if oil prices stay strong but its earnings and cash flows could drop severely if oil plummets. Although I like this company, it may not appeal to defensive investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.