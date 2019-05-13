Noodles & Company Is Finally Gaining Momentum

The stock is in a steady uptrend since April and should continue to do well as this company has a lot of potential left.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) is one of the most risky companies I have discussed over the past few months, maybe even years. The stock price got hammered recently and the financial situation is everything but secure. Nonetheless, since my most recent article in March, we have not only seen a strong stock price rally, but also good first quarter results that indicate that the turnaround is working out quite well. As long as this continues, I think we will be seeing a higher stock price.

Source: Noodles & Company

Let's Talk About The Bull Case

In my most recent article, I discussed the company's bull case. To me, it was clear that the company's product portfolio (menu) put the company in a somewhat unique position in the fast dining industry. Nonetheless, the company struggled to grow sales and the debt load does not seem sustainable. That's why it is absolutely key to see rising comps and plans to fund a sustainable store expansion.

Personally, I am really eager to buy this stock once I see signs of a bottom. For me, the perfect bull case would be an expansion of the total store count. The company has a solid business model in a society that is increasingly focused on healthier fast-dining options. I think the most recent comps expansion does confirm that the plans are working. Source: Put Noodles & Company On Your Watchlist

Before going into detail, let's look at the bottom line results. Adjusted EPS came in at -$0.03 which is $0.02 above expectations and $0.01 higher compared to the previous-year quarter. That translates to a 25% improvement. And even though EPS growth has not been a key driver, it continues to be good that the company's bottom line has improved steadily since the start of 2017.

Source: Estimize

That said, I have to say that I was shocked when I looked at the sales growth number before I looked at the details. Sales totaled $110 million which is means sales are flat compared to the previous-year quarter. This is the second consecutive time this happens with the only difference being that Q1 sales came in (slightly) above expectations.

Source: Estimize

Nonetheless, slow sales were not at all the result of a failed strategy as comparable sales increased by 3.0%. Company-owned comps improved while franchise restaurants saw a 2.8% comps increase on average. The company's comps benefited by a 50 bps tailwind due to a shift in the timing of the Easter holiday. At the end of the quarter, the company owned 395 restaurants and 64 franchise restaurants.

The good news is that comps growth was strong despite some weather headwinds. Moreover, the company witnessed increased growth momentum at the end of the first quarter which might hint at stronger comps in the second quarter. Or as the CEO Dave Boennighausen puts it:

“We are pleased with our results in the first quarter, which included a 3.0% increase in comparable restaurant sales despite the severe weather patterns in many of our major markets. Our performance significantly strengthened during the last portion of the first quarter of 2019 and continues to strengthen to date in the second quarter. Importantly, traffic was positive during the last few weeks of March, and in the second quarter we are seeing further growth across traffic, price, and menu mix initiatives.”

The only negative aspect is a 30 bps decrease of restaurant contribution margins which declined to 12.6%. This decrease was caused by higher benefit costs from individual high dollar claims and increased third-party deliveries. This partially offset the increase of delivery to 5.0% of total sales.

Source: Noodles & Company Q1/2019 Earnings Release

All things considered, the company raised its full year guidance while lowering the capital expenditure forecast. Adjusted net income is now expected to reach $0.08-$0.16 per share compared to previous expectations of $0.06-$0.15. Total sales expectations have been raised by $4 million to the $466-$474 million range with adjusted EBITDA of $37 to $41 million. Restaurant contribution margins are expected to be unchanged at 15.5%-16.5% while capital expenditures are expected to come in between $14.5-$19.0 million compared to previous expectations of $24-$30 million.

Almost needless to say, the stock with a short float of roughly 12% did very well after earnings as the stock went up more than 10%. The stock has been in a steady uptrend since the start of April as investors like that comps growth is doing well while rising costs are handles very well. As long as this trend continues, it won't matter that much that the company still has a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio 0f 0.85. The company is not in danger of going bankrupt but these worse than average numbers become more important during a bigger stock market sell-off or in a scenario where the company's sales/earnings growth streak seems to end. Simply because these events tend to cause traders to sell stocks with worse than average financials.

Source: FINVIZ

For now, I think the uptrend will continue as everything is going according to plan. Yes, the store count expansion is not yet accelerating, but it is a good sign that the current stores continue to show promising comps growth which even allows the company to increase full year guidance. I think the stock will really show momentum once the total store count starts to increase. I am not sure when that is going to happen, but the company has a good business model which will offer a lot of opportunities to increase the total domestic store count.

All things considered, the company remains one of the riskier stock I am covering, but I think we are dealing with an interesting risk/reward as the recovery is showing promising results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NDLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.