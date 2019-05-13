CenturyLink: Don't Lose Faith

One of the most annoying parts of the stock market is that investors can run with what ever metric they chose and extrapolate too far. In a lot of cases with CenturyLink (CTL), the market tends to obsess a lot on the wrong numbers. Shareholders need not lose faith when the business plan remains on track and my bullish investment thesis remains intact and the new dividend yield extremely solid.

Profitable Growth

Since Jeff Storey took over the CEO position, his single mantra has been a focus on profitable growth over just chasing business. The CEO made this statement in the Q1'19 earnings release:

Our focus on profitable revenue continues to drive our growth in Adjusted EBITDA and expanding our Adjusted EBITDA margin.

The stock is trading down at the lows below $11 despite the company hitting targets of growing EBITDA and EBITDA margins. In Q1, CenturyLink hit their highest margins since 2015 at over 40%.

The market is obsessed with the revenue declines which isn't the preferable path. Regardless, CenturyLink needs to transition the business to focus on the fiber network and away from legacy consumer products that have very low margins and no future. For this reason, the company has set 2019 financial targets and not revenue goals.

Adjusted EBITDA - $9.0 to $9.2 billion

Free Cash Flow - $3.1 to $3.4 billion

The goal is for CenturyLink to grow these numbers in 2020 and beyond. Whether or not the revenue base of $24 billion grows isn't necessarily relevant in the near term. Long term, Storey definitely needs a plan for stable to growing revenues.

The other goal of reducing leverage is taking shape as well. Even in a quarter where the company generated low free cash flows due to extra liability payments, the leverage ratio dipped to 3.9x adjusted EBITDA.

Incredible Dividend Again

With the stock trading so weak since the dividend cut back in February, investors have almost forgot that the yield is now back above 9%. Sure, investors aren't excited about the dividend cut, but the key is that Centurylink will generated up to $3.1 billion in additional free cash flow the last three quarters of the year to repay debt and cover the dividend.

The key to the story is that the payout ratio has drastically shifted in the process of cutting the annual dividend from $2.16 to $1.00. The payout ratio based on the forecasted free cash flow level at the midpoint of $3.25 billion dips from 71% to 33%.

Investors really need to grasp the lower payout ratio in the yield equation now. In comparison to other telecom stocks like AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ), CenturyLink offers up to double the dividend yield and half the payout ratio.

Remember that both AT&T and Verizon aren't growing revenues in any material way. Neither is watching revenues decline by 5%, but the telecom giants aren't trying to cut unprofitable businesses either.

The question here really isn't whether CenturyLink is a better company, but whether CenturyLink offers a better stock valuation with the large gap in the dividend yield at 9.0% versus only 4.3% for Verizon.

Investors have quickly forgotten that the dividend yield for CenturyLink could easily be 20% with the company having the same payout ratio as AT&T and Verizon. The payout was sustainable, but now the telecom can pay down debt faster to protect the current payout without risk of being overly levered.

The recent buyout of Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) for their fiber infrastructure assets highlights the value in the fiber network. Zayo was bought for about double the EV/EBITDA value of where CenturyLink trades now.

Remember that CenturyLink will watch this multiple sink as the company just repays debt. Paying down debt offers a double benefit of reducing the EV while also boosting cash flows to help further repay debt. The lower interest expenses doesn't help the EBITDA measure, but it does help the more important financial metrics such as cash flows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CEO Jeff Story continues to execute on the primary financial metrics that matter. Luckily for investors, the irrational prices produced by the stock market aren't prices for life.

The current weakness provide the opportunity to collect a substantial yield with a low payout ratio. This opportunity won't last long.

