DHT Holdings: Wait For Correction Before Any Fresh Exposure

Company fundamentals remain strong, and with low operating expense per day for VLCCs, I expect DHT Holdings to report healthy margins even with relatively lower day rates.

I expect spot rates to moderate in the coming quarters with a robust pipeline in new VLCC deliveries in 2019 and 2020.

VLCC spot rates have trended higher, and that has boosted the company's EBITDA, cash flow and dividends.

DHT Holdings is higher by 37.4% since my last coverage on July 2018. A potential correction can be used as an opportunity to consider fresh entry in the stock.

Investment Overview

DHT Holdings (DHT) is an independent crude oil tanker company with tankers in the VLCC segment. As of May 2019, the company had a fleet of 27 tankers with a total dwt of the fleet at 8,360,850.

I had covered DHT Holdings on July 24, 2018, with a view that the stock can be accumulated on corrections. On the day of stock coverage, DHT was trading at $4.28. It moved sideways to lower and was trading at $3.79 on February 7, 2019. However, the stock gained momentum after February 2019 and currently trades at $5.88. Since initiation, the stock is now higher by 37.4% within a time horizon of 12 months.

While there are fundamental reasons for the stock to move higher, I am of the option that DHT Holdings is overbought at current levels and profit-booking can be considered. At the same time, the stock should be on investors’ radar for fresh exposure depending on the correction and industry developments.

Reasons For Stock Upside

The surge in DHT Holdings stock since February 2019 has been backed by strong fundamental developments. The following factors have translated into the stock moving higher in the past few months:

For 3Q18, the company’s VLCC earned $18,500 in the spot market. This increased to $34,800 in 4Q18. DHT Holdings' spot market earnings increased further to $35,800 for the first quarter of 2019. I am focused on the spot market, as the company consistently has more than 70% of its fleet operating in the spot market. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, and this has surged to $64.2 million for 1Q19. The surge in EBITDA has been backed by strong spot markets. For 3Q18, DHT Holdings paid quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, and this has increased to $0.08 per share for 1Q19. Considering annualized dividend of $0.32, the stock currently offers a healthy dividend yield of 5.44%. On January 2, 2019, the company announced a buyback of 1,228,440 of its own shares at an average price of $4.07. Further, on April 1, 2019, it announced purchase of 725,298 of its own shares at an average price of $4.47. The open market purchase of shares underscores management’s confidence in the prospects of the company.

With these developments in the past 9-12 months, DHT Holdings has surged higher. However, with a rally of 55.1% since February 2019 lows, I believe it’s a good time to book profits.

Industry Concerns Sustain

An improvement in day rates is certainly an indication of tightening markets. However, concerns related to oversupply of VLCC sustain in the industry, and the following points are worth noting.

According to the Compass Maritime Weekly Report (May 3, 2019):

It was reported that newbuilding tanker deliveries were at record levels during the first quarter of 2019 as about 7.6 million. DWT of tankers were delivered (a 2.4% quarterly increase in the world fleet) which is an increase of over 60% on a year-on-year basis.

Further, according to the company’s latest annual report:

As of March 17, 2019, the newbuilding order book for VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax vessels equalled approximately 11.4% of the existing world tanker fleet for these classes of vessels measured in dwt.

Therefore, with significant newbuilding in 2019 and 2020, I believe that the spot rates can moderate from current levels. It is worth noting that the spot rate for 1Q19 was $35,800 per day. However, the company’s 1Q19 presentation indicates that 61% of 2Q booking are at a spot rate of $29,800 per day. Therefore, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, its 2Q19 results will be weaker as compared to 1Q19.

In addition to likely pressure on spot rates due to delivery of new VLCC carriers through 2019 and 2020, the spot rates will also see negative impact due to cut in oil production by OPEC and non-OPEC countries. As the article from IHS Market suggests, demand for VLCC has already been impacted by OPEC production cuts. In addition, the likely impact of fresh US sanctions on Iran remains to be seen.

I am certainly not suggesting that VLCC spot rates can decline sharply again. However, it might be premature to call for a sustained industry recovery.

Importantly, from the perspective of DHT Holdings stock, it makes sense to book profits after the sharp run-up and considering the fact that spot rates can potentially stabilize at a relatively lower level in the coming months.

Strong Fundamentals

My view on DHT Holdings is purely for the short term, and I would recommend fresh exposure to the stock on any correction in the foreseeable future. The company has strong fundamentals and that’s one of the key reasons to remain interested in the stock.

Just to put things into perspective:

DHT Holdings had total debt of $919 million for 1Q19 with a low debt-to-capitalization of 51.4%. In addition, the company’s book value of vessels was $1,638 million, and this implies a loan-to-value of 56.10%. For 1Q19, DHT Holdings reported cash interest expense of $14.07 million, and this translates into an annualized interest expense of $56 million. Considering 1Q19 annualized EBITDA of $256 million, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage comes to 4.57. Therefore, DHT Holdings has ample room to leverage even if the annual EBITDA is in the range of $200-250 million.

Therefore, I don’t see any balance sheet concerns even if the spot rate declines from current levels. According to the company’s 1Q19 presentation, the VLCC operating expense is $7,400 per day. Therefore, with spot rate currently at $29,800 (bookings for 2Q18), the EBITDA margin is likely to remain robust.

Valuation Points to Some Correction

Besides the fact that DHT Holdings has moved higher sharply in the last 3 months, the EV/EBITDA valuation for 2019 and 2020 points to some correction in the stock, and this is in sync with my view.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) is a close peer and currently trades at 2019 and 2020 EV/EITDA of 7.15 and 4.14 respectively.

DHT Holdings currently trades at 2019 and 2020 EV/EBITDA of 9.30 and 4.30. Therefore, it is trading a marginal premium to peers, and I believe that some correction in the next 2-3 months will make the stock attractive for fresh exposure.

Conclusion

After remaining sideways to lower for most part of 2018, DHT Holdings has surged in the past three months, and the upside has been backed by strong fundamental developments.

However, I believe that the stock is likely to correct in the next 2-3 months as VLCC spot rates decline on a relative basis, coupled with the fact that the stock has moved up sharply in the past 3 months and profit booking is likely.

Investors can remain on the sidelines for fresh exposure, and with more VLCC bound to enter the market in 2019 and 2020, there will be better entry levels in the stock in the coming months.

