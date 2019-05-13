Mastercard: Defensively Buy The Unbroken Outperformer

Call options on Mastercard are currently inexpensive, offering an opportunity to gain an elevated ROI on Mastercard.

The stock price momentum appears justified by the growth rate of their earnings and intrinsic value.

When we compare the long-term stock performance of Mastercard (MA), we can see the stock has strongly outperformed the major stock market index (SPY) over the last 10 years. An investment in Mastercard delivered a 1,700% return on investment while the index only returned 291%:

Source: stockcharts.com

The outperformance started early in 2009, and the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. In the last three years, Mastercard outperformed the stock market every year:

Source: stockcharts.com

One share of Mastercard costs $246 today, bringing the total market capitalization value to $250 billion (the 19th-largest market cap, right after Walt Disney (DIS) and before Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)). When we compare the stock price performance of Mastercard with its main competitors, we can see Mastercard has outperformed them all in the previous three years:

Source: stockcharts.com

Most people will know the main product of Mastercard, the commonly used credit cards, but few people are aware of the business model behind their earnings and the impressive stock price return this stock has delivered to its shareholders. In this article, we will have a look at their fundamentals and see whether they justify the momentum in the stock price. We will then present a trading idea to benefit from this stock in which we will focus on the risk/reward ratio.

Fundamentals of Mastercard

The revenue of Mastercard is currently $14.95 billion for 2018 (up from $5.0 billion in 2009). Growth in revenues has consistent, quarter after quarter throughout the last 10 years, often with double-digit growth rates.

Source: created by author, with data from stockrow.com

A similar growth can be seen in their book value per share and the yearly ROIC and ROE rates.

Mastercard generates revenue by the fees it charges to its issuers and acquirers for delivering services (e.g. domestic payment transactions, fees from international transactions, clearing services, offering network connectivity, ..). These fees are mainly determined on a total transaction volume basis. The volume of these transactions has been growing steadily, as electronic payments are on the rise (the shift from paper to plastic). During the first quarter of 2019, the growth continued its momentum:

Source: Mastercard's corporate website

In addition to these strong growth rates in earnings and return on equity, Mastercard's ability to turn earnings into free cash flow is impressive. Mastercard is able to generate large free cash flows, often as high as 40% of their revenues. The free cash flow is a well know metric to analyze how much cashflow a company can generate after all the capital expenditures have been deducted.

Mastercard has been using these cashflows to return money to its shareholders, by buying back its own stock and paying out yearly dividends. Taking into consideration the strong free cashflow generation and the earnings growth, we can understand why the stock price has risen this strongly in the previous years.

Opportunity: Buy long-term call options on Mastercard

Considering these points above, we think Mastercard remains a strong investment in 2019 and in the upcoming years. The current P/E ratio of MA is 44, which may seem high, but when we take a closer look at their strong growth rates, it does not seem unreasonable. Anticipating their earnings will grow further in the future at their current growth rates, there is still plenty of room for their market valuation to appreciate further. This is confirmed by the higher earnings anticipated for Mastercard by market analysts.

For this reason, we would suggest initiating a long position in a call option contract on Mastercard. In this way, you can minimize your required investment to benefit from a rise in the underlying stock price. Here we would suggest buying a call option contract expiring on January 17, 2020, with a strike price of $280 (around 13% above the current stock price).

Source: nasdaq.com

This call option contract gives the holder the right to buy 100 shares of Mastercard for $280 at any time until 17/01/2020. The total cost of the call option contract will be $610 ($6.10 per common share).

The trade has the following benefits:

The implied volatility of MA is low compared with its actual historical volatility. Simply stated: the main driver of the option prices on MA is low at this time, making the options relatively cheaply priced compared with the historical price movements the stock realized.

Source: optionistics.com

The call options will expire on the 17th January, 2020, giving the stock price of Mastercard time to increase in value.

The risk of this option investment is limited to the debit amount paid for the call options. A purchase of 100 Mastercard stocks would currently cost $24,700. This call option contract only costs $610 and will give you a similar upward potential from appreciation in the stock price of Mastercard. In the graph below you can find an overview of the P&L of both investments:

In conclusion

Mastercard has seen its stock price rising strongly in the previous years, systematically beating the S&P 500 stock index and its main competitors. This can be explained by the company's strong fundamentals and its growing revenue and the strong free cash flow generation figures. We expect this outperformance to continue in the future with a rising MA stock price.

Investors who believe in Mastercard can buy common stock at $247 or purchase call options. We prefer the latter alternative, mainly because the implied volatility is this low. Call options are not expensive at these anticipated volatility levels, and investors can use this fact to make an investment in Mastercard. This will improve the risk reward ratio as the required investment in call options is much lower compared to buying 100 common stocks of Mastercard.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.