Intel: An Epyc Opportunity?

Last week both Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) released their results for Q1 2019. It wasn’t pretty for either of them. In the latest installment of this series, I look at the results to see if the new AMD chips are having a significant impact on Intel. The current market price of INTC is ~$45, still above my buy price of $43.

What did I think about INTC and AMD last time?

Last time Intel put in a good quarter to top off a very good year. And despite that it was still trading at a fairly good value. Given the general weakness in the semiconductor sector, I thought patient dividend growth investors had an opportunity to get a great, growing company that is growing at a good price. AMD was still doing great but it is not slowing Intel down in any way I can see.

Based on the declared dividend and predicted dividend increase, I thought a good price for INTC was anything under $44. At the time, the market was offering shares below my buy price.

Before I look at what is new for INTC, let’s look at AMD

Figure 1 Source AMD Q4 Results

First appearances might lead one to think that AMD was predicting a good quarter for Q1, but the guidance for high single-digit growth is for the full year. Looking at the little box at the bottom of the slide, AMD actually guided to a decline in Q1 revenues of 24% YoY and 12% QoQ.

Figure 2 AMD Q1 2019 Results

So, clearly Q1 was a tough quarter for AMD. Revenue and income both declined. But revenue came in above the mid-point of management guidance. ASPs were for the most part up in the quarter, so the revenue and income declines come from reduced volumes. While some of the more enthusiastic of AMD supporters thought volumes would increase for many years to come, the numbers don’t seem out of line with the performance of the whole sector. It is a good sign that income was up in the semi-custom and enterprise segment.

What did the latest earnings report say about Intel?

The first step in evaluating Intel’s performance in Q1 is to look at what it expected for this quarter when it reported results last quarter.

Figure 3 Source Q4 Earnings Report

Clearly, Intel was forecasting a much slower growing year in 2019 compared to the stellar growth it achieved in 2018. In my last article I did point out where Intel had upped its guidance for the full 2018 just about every quarter, so I was less concerned about this slow growth than I might otherwise have been.

Figure 4 Source Q4 Earnings Presentation

So back at the end of 2018, Intel management was predicting basically no growth in Q1 from the year prior. Q1 2018 was a great quarter with lots of growth, so this year having no growth wasn’t terrible, but was less than good.

So now let’s move on to the most recent earnings presentation, for Q1 2019.

Figure 5 Source Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Intel updated guidance, and instead of 2019 being a year with a small amount of growth, management now sees low single-digit declines. So while not unexpected, given what other companies in the sector have reported, this isn’t good news.

Figure 6 Source Q1 Earnings Presentation

Looking at the Client Computing group, we can see that this segment had growth in both revenue and income. Income growth came in a bit higher than management guidance from January at 10%. All (and really more) of that growth came from laptops as the desktop market continues its slow decline. A richer product mix was the driving force in the revenue growth (and likely why the income increased even faster) as volumes were down 7%. The best news I see on this slide is yet another mention of the 10nm ramp. These chips are the future, and it is good news that Intel is spending money getting ready to produce them in volume.

Figure 7 Q1 2019 Earnings Report

The results from the Data Center Group, previously one of Intel’s most profitable segments, show a significantly poorer performance. Unit volumes were doing 8% while prices were relatively flat. Operating income took a big 29% hit, although on the bright side much of that was due to increased spending on 10nm. It is in that spending on 10nm that we see a significant impact from AMD’s Epyc chips. Given the headwinds in this sector, I don’t think Intel would have spent so much on 10nm if the Epyc chip wasn’t around. So while I still don’t think that Epyc chips (or other Zen chips) are bad for Intel, they are clearly good for everyone else.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

While I usually look to David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) Intel hasn’t re-qualified for inclusion on that list yet. Intel has been on the list in the past, and it is again increasing its dividend. I will calculate the dividend payments for the next 12 months based on the current declared dividend (for 3 payments) and one payment 1.5 cents higher based on the amount of the last increase for a total payment of $1.275. I will set the dividend growth rate for the next 5 years at 5%, with the terminal growth rate at 3% based on current yield.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend payments is $42.28, which sets my buy price at $43. That is down from last quarter’s price of $44, but I think given Intel’s current performance, that is justified. At just over $45 currently, INTC hasn't dropped enough to move it below my buy price (although it’s interesting that the difference between the share price and my buy price is about the same as it was last quarter).

Using the 4-year average yield of 2.92% produces a price of $43.15, which is in line with my DDM calculation and reinforces that INTC is somewhat pricey at this time. I don’t think the price is so high as to make small purchases, like dividend reinvestment, unwise, but I would not recommend purchases of any significant size at this time. With the price being under some pressure since the earnings release, it’s entirely possible a patient investor will soon be able to pick up shares at a good value.

What to watch for going forward?

Figure 8 Source Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Clearly, 2019 is not shaping up to be like the outstanding year 2018 was. Revenue, EPS, and Operating Margin are all down. Part of that is due to spending on ramping up 10nm production. Part of that is due to Intel just not being able to produce enough chips to meet demand (which is also tied to dedicating production to 10nm). The good news is that Intel is forecasting that such shortages will ease in June. While vendors currently plan to increase orders from Intel rather than AMD, this will probably not have a big impact until Q3.

The biggest item to keep watch on is progress on 10nm chips. Long promised, it seems the yield problems that have plagued production have been resolved. Currently, management says it is on track to have products on store shelves by the holiday season. Management is even confident enough to predict that it could have more inventory available than it originally thought. And it has a very ambitious schedule to start shipping server chips as well. Given the issues with yield, I think management could very well accelerate the release of server chips, which they are projecting to be twice as fast as such releases in the past. I think it’s significant here that multiple times during the earnings presentation management listed costs of ramping 10nm production as having an impact on earnings. That tells me that the 10nm rollout schedule has some actual cash backing it and is more than just words.

Conclusion

Certainly, the first quarter of 2019 has been tough for both AMD and Intel. Neither had the growth and profits they had in 2018. Going forward, AMD is providing far more positive guidance than Intel. I think much depends on each company’s ability to deliver meaningful quantities of chips with their newest technologies at profitable levels of yield. I see that AMD is causing Intel to respond to their latest Zen chip technologies because I don’t see Intel spending so much on ramping 10nm given the current headwinds in the chip business. I still think Intel has the size and resource advantage on AMD, but we will see over the next year based on actual results how that ends up playing out.

On an interesting note, AMD revenues by segment for Q1 2019 represented a smaller percentage of Intel revenues by comparable segment than they did in Q1 2018. Yet the share price of AMD has been roughly flat (but volatile) while that of Intel has been down sharply over the last 5 days.

Even with what many consider to be a poor earnings report, INTC still trades above where I would be a buyer. I really like the company and think its future prospects are good, but I am not willing to overpay for it. Perhaps over the next week or so the price may decline enough that it becomes a buy. Given that the share price has already dropped over $1 since the open on Friday, I might not have to wait a week.

