UniCredit: An Italian Bank I Want To Own, Just Not Yet

If management succeeds, the upside is potentially very large. Many of the future plans won’t become clear until a strategy day being held in December, and I'll be looking for a good entry point in the run-up to that event.

The good news is that management has correctly diagnosed the problem and has embarked on a series of measures that will simplify the company and that should reduce its risk.

Clearly, the problem here is not profitability, rather it is one of risk perception: UniCredit’s valuation suffers from the company having amongst the highest cost of equity in the industry.

UniCredit is unusual amongst European banks in that it trades at a very large discount to net asset value despite generating a respectable return on equity.

UniCredit delivers respectable returns but trades at a substantial discount to net asset value

1Q was another encouraging quarter for followers of UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF). Net profit of €1.39 billion easily surpassed Street expectations of €1.29 billion, with the company beating both revenue estimates (by 2%) and loan loss estimates (by 15%). The quarter also saw another increase to the company’s regulatory capital ratio to 12.25% (4Q 12.1%), a particularly closely watched metric for UniCredit, as well as reconfirmation of all of the existing full-year 2019 financial targets.

The reaffirmation of the financial targets is potentially significant for the share price, since there remains an appreciable gap between the targets and where Street consensus is currently at. For example, management has set a 2019 net profit goal of €4.7 billion, whereas consensus is currently at €4.5 billion. The 2019 revenue target is €19.8 billion against consensus of €19.6 billion. Hitting the targets would obviously result in some useful upgrades to analyst estimates, and the confidence boost it would provide would probably also be rewarded by an expansion of UniCredit’s very low earnings multiple, with the stock currently trading at just 5.5x expected 2019 EPS.

The exceptionally low valuation multiple really is the conundrum for UniCredit, because its profitability is actually pretty respectable compared to peers. 1Q return on equity was 9.3%, and even on full-year Street estimates that are below the company’s target, it is expected to deliver 9%. Alongside UniCredit’s lowly 5.5x earnings multiple, the stock’s price-to-net asset multiple is also just a meagre 0.5x and clearly out of kilter with the level of returns being generated.

UniCredit has peer-average return on equity, but trades at one of the cheapest price-to-net asset multiples of European peers

Another way of saying this is that its implied cost of equity is exceptionally high at 18% (9% return on equity divided by 0.5x price to net assets). This is by far the highest value amongst large-cap European banks.

Implied cost of equity for UniCredit is the highest in Europe

* Based on Thomson Reuters consensus data

Why is UniCredit’s cost of equity so high?

There are several reasons why I think the market places such a high risk premium on UniCredit.

Capital. UniCredit’s regulatory capital position is solid but not spectacular at 12.25%, and the company has struggled to build the size of buffer above its minimum regulatory requirement that it had planned. At the 2017 Capital Markets Day, the plan was to move the regulatory ratio to above 12.5% by end 2019. This ambition has since been lowered to 12-12.5% because of a combination of greater headwinds from regulatory changes and negative impacts during 2018 from litigation settlements and writedowns on investments, notably Unicredit’s stake in Yapi Kredi in Turkey. Set alongside its closest Italian competitor Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF), Unicredit's regulatory capital position looks light (12.25% vs. 13.5%). We can see with peers like BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) and Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) that where the market perceives the capital position to be in question, it applies a hefty valuation discount.

Credit quality. The metrics here continue to improve, but UniCredit remains one of the few banks in Europe still to have a large volume of assets being run-off in a non-core unit. This loan book was €17.7 billion at the end of 1Q19. It has declined from €23 billion a year ago, but it still remains hefty and all of the exposures are non-performing. What this means is that while UniCredit cites a respectable-looking core group non-performing loan ratio of 1.8% (compared to its domestic neighbour Intesa Sanpaolo on 4.1%), the all-in figure including the non-core book is actually a much higher 3% and more than double most of its major peers in countries like France and Germany.

UniCredit's non-performing exposure ratio looks a lot less good when non-core exposures are included

(Source: 1Q19 financial report)

Sovereign exposure. UniCredit has €59 billion of Italian sovereign bonds on its balance sheet and a further €14 billion of Spanish sovereign bonds. This makes the company unusually exposed to eurozone sovereign risk and the periodic eurozone break-up jitters we've experienced in recent years. All banks have large bond exposures to their domestic sovereign, but UniCredit’s is larger than most. For comparison, Intesa Sanpaolo’s portfolio of Italian sovereign bonds is only €32 billion on a similar-sized equity base.



(Source: UniCredit 1Q19 financial report)

Complexity. UniCredit is a fairly complex company due to its expansive businesses in Germany and Eastern Europe. It also has large exposures in troubled countries like Turkey. For this reason, it is the only bank in Italy that is designated as global systemically important (GSIB) by the Financial Stability Board. In fact, it is in the same GSIB bracket as much larger banks like Santander (SAN).

Can management do anything about it?

The good news is that many of these issues are addressable. Moreover, management has already started addressing them. For instance:

Asset disposals are being accelerated with the aim of bolstering the capital ratio. The most recent of these was the announcement of the sale of a 17% stake in Fineco, the online bank in which UniCredit previously owned a 35% stake. This will increase UniCredit’s regulatory capital ratio by over 20bps. It can probably be assumed that the remaining 18% stake in Fineco will also be sold, resulting in a similar-sized capital gain. In addition to Fineco, UniCredit is selling real estate assets and is targeting a further 20bps regulatory capital improvement from these during 2019.

Management also committed in the 1Q results to accelerating the run-off of the non-core portfolio and signalled its confidence in achieving this by saying it intends to “meaningfully” beat the old target of reducing the size of the portfolio to below €14.9 billion by year end 2019. Conceivably, this could involve further sales of part of the non-performing book.

On sovereign exposure, management has recognised that the size of the Italian bond book is too large, and here too, it committed in the 1Q results to aligning the book to a level consistent with that of European peers. This won’t happen overnight, but with the sovereign book having an average maturity of 3.4 years, a material reduction in exposure can be achieved just by natural amortisation on a 2-3 year view.

Finally, management has talked of an “evolution” of group structure to “increase optionality and flexibility”. It’s hard to know precisely what this means, and it is likely to be a focus of the Investor Day coming up in December. But it does appear to acknowledge that group complexity is a problem and that UniCredit’s valuation is penalised accordingly.

Conclusion - Timing is key

UniCredit is a restructuring story that the market has fallen out of love with. The stock almost doubled in the first year that current CEO Jean Pierre Mustier was in charge. But it has since almost halved, and on a one-year view, it has underperformed other European banks by 15%.

UniCredit has been a roller-coaster ride for investors

(Source: FT markets data)

But management appears to have correctly identified the problem, which is not the current level of profits or profitability, but instead, the stock’s extremely high cost of equity. This requires de-risking and making the company less complex - something that should be easier to achieve than turning around a business that makes no money.

For me, this is a compelling story with the stock starting from such a low earnings multiple and on only 0.5x net assets. Return on equity and business mix is comparable to a bank like BNP Paribas, which trades at 0.75x net assets. Achieving a comparable rating would give UniCredit 50% upside.

The question is mainly one of timing. The key catalyst will be the Investor Day coming up on December 3, when management will unveil new business targets out to 2023 and, I expect, much more detail on de-risking and simplification initiatives. Up until then, with limited news flow, the stock may just move sideways. But I’d be looking for an entry points later in the year in the run-up to that event, in the expectation the new plan will be the catalyst to a fall in UniCredit's cost of equity that will ignite a substantial re-rating in the share price.

Stocks mentioned and tickers

DB Deutsche Bank UNCFF UniCredit OTCPK:CRZBF Commerzbank CS Credit Suisse BCS Barclays UBS UBS Group ING ING Groep LYG Lloyds Banking Group BNPQF BNP Paribas OTCPK:ABNRY ABN AMRO OTCPK:SWDBF Swedbank SCGLF Societe Generale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.