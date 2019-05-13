Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) CEO Phil Deschamps on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Phil Deschamps - CEO

Joyce LaViscount - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Phil Deschamps

Thank you very much, operator, and welcome everyone to Helius Medical's First Quarter of 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined on the call today by Joyce LaViscount, our Chief Financial Officer and COO.

Please let me provide you with a quick agenda of the topics that we intend to cover today. I'll begin with a brief review of our first quarter revenue results, followed by a discussion of our recent operational progress and notable developments during the initial months of the year, and this discussion will include an update on our commercial activities in Canada and an update on our regulatory strategy in the U.S., Australia and Europe. Following these remarks, I'll turn the call over to Joyce, who'll discuss our financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019, in greater detail and review our guidance for 2019, which we reaffirmed in our earnings press release this afternoon. Then I'll provide some additional closing thoughts on our key areas of focus for 2019 before we open it up for questions.

So let's begin with a recap of our Q1 revenue performance. During the first quarter, we achieved one of the most important milestones in the history of our company. Specifically, we began selling our PoNS device to two neuroplasticity clinics in Canada and generated $677,000 in revenue during the first quarter, marking our official transition to a commercial stage company. This exciting achievement was made possible by the impressive execution of our regulatory, commercial and operations teams in recent months. By way of background, during the second half of 2018, our team was focused on securing regulatory clearance in the United States and Canada and implementing our strategy to begin commercializing our PoNS treatment as therapy for chronic balance deficit in patients with mild to moderate traumatic brain injury, or MMTBI.

We made important progress last fall including two notable accomplishments. First, we obtained a medical device license for -- from Health Canada, which enabled us to begin marketing our PoNS treatment to address this condition. Second, we entered into a strategic alliance agreement with HealthTech Connex to form Heuro Canada in order to facilitate the commercialization of our PoNS treatment in Canada. As a reminder, we believe that this agreement will allow us to effectively commercialize our PoNS treatment in Canada by ensuring that a robust company-certified clinic system is established to give access to as many Canadians sufferers as possible. With this agreement in place, we have engaged and trained the first two PoNS-certified Canadian neuroplasticity clinics already.

Building on this important progress in the first quarter of 2019, our team continued to work expeditiously to establish the requisite systems to support commercialization of our PoNS treatment in Canada, including our distribution system, our quality management system and our post marketing surveillance system. We began shipping our first commercial PoNS devices to our two Canadian neuroplasticity clinics in February, and they began treating their first patients in March. We were very pleased by the strong initial demand that we saw for these two clinics during the quarter, and we look forward to obtaining feedback once their initial patients complete their final assessments at 14 weeks. Early feedback from these clinics, however, is really encouraging.

We're really excited to be making a difference in the lives of those suffering from neurological conditions, like chronic balance deficit related to mild to moderate TBI, and we're proud to have developed the first and only indicated treatment of its kind for this underserved patient population. For years, we've received e-mails and letters from all over the world, including Canada, from people who have been patiently waiting for PoNS treatment to become available, and we are driven to make this therapy available and accessible to as many patients as possible. With this goal in mind, through Heuro, we are focused on identifying, engaging, training and certifying additional neuroplasticity clinics in the key cities to provide access to our PoNS treatment across Canada.

And lastly, we're refining our strategy and building support to secure reimbursement coverage from our initial target payers in Canada. Specifically, we're meeting with the provincial automobile insurance industry and working with the workers' compensation systems across the country to discuss the process of obtaining reimbursement. The provincial automobile industry, in particular, represents an attractive initial target, given that approximately 47% of MMTBIs in Canada are caused by car accidents. We're also gathering anonymized health economic data on the patients treated in the neuroplasticity clinics, which will be used to support the pursuit of reimbursement coverage in Canada and future markets where our PoNS device is cleared and commercialized.

Turning to an update on our regulatory progress. In addition to bringing our PoNS treatment to market in Canada, our team has been focused on obtaining regulatory clearance of our PoNS device in the U.S., Australia and Europe.

Beginning in the U.S., recall that we submitted our request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of our investigational PoNS device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August of last year. In preparation, our regulatory and clinical teams complied an extensive submission package to support our requests for regulatory clearance, which included two double-blind randomized controlled clinical trials with a combined enrollment of 163 patients evaluating the safety and efficacy of our PoNS device when used in combination with physical therapy to treat patients with chronic balance deficit due to MMTBI.

As reported in our clinical trials, on average over 50% of patients went into the normal range for balance after treatment and over 70% of patients responded to treatment. However, in early April, FDA declined our request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of our PoNS device, but noted that we could generate additional data to address its concerns and resubmit our application. In its communication, FDA recognized that there were no device-related serious adverse events in either of our randomized controlled trials. And with respect to effectiveness, FDA acknowledged that patients both -- in both the treatment and the sham control arm demonstrated improvements from baseline for all prespecified clinical endpoints. However, FDA stated that additional information is needed to determine the individual contribution of the PoNS device and physical therapy in that improvement to support the clinical meaningful benefit of the PoNS device.

Needless to say, we were very disappointed with FDA's decision, primarily for the 1.5 million Americans suffering from MMTBI and, certainly, our investors and our employees that were affected by this event. We remain committed to obtaining regulatory clearance of our PoNS device in the U.S. for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to MMTBI and look forward to generating the data required by FDA to resubmit for clearance.

As we enter this next phase of our U.S. regulatory strategy, we plan to proceed methodically and strategically and in consultation with FDA. In terms of next steps, we're focused on obtaining additional clarity from FDA on the specifics of its response to our de novo request. This increased clarity will inform our strategy to address FDA's concerns to support our pursuit of regulatory clearance. After that, we plan to engage with FDA in a pre-submission meeting to obtain the agency's feedback and confirmation before we move forward with our specific plans.

Given the change in the U.S. regulatory timeline, we will continue to prioritize our spending in 2019 to support our commercialization in Canada while continuing to fund our future efforts to support U.S. regulatory clearance. And as a result, we have reduced our workforce by over 30% to scale back the staff hired to prepare for the U.S. commercial launch while maintaining all of the necessary distribution, regulatory and quality systems infrastructure to support the commercial launch in Canada. This change in focus has also led to placing our U.S. Clinical Experience Programs on hold as we would be able to rely on the real-world experience of the Canadian neuroplasticity clinics and gather anonymized health economic data from the patients treated to support our future efforts to obtain broad-based reimbursement for our PoNS treatment.

And lastly, we've identified and added external resources with specialized, clinical and regulatory experience in our situation focused on navigating the company through the resubmission process with FDA. We believe we have the right team in place to effectively pursue this next phase of our U.S. regulatory strategy.

Turning to an update on our OUS regulatory strategy. We are focused on obtaining regulatory clearance for PoNS device in both Europe and Australia. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we submitted an application for a CE mark, and we remain optimistic regarding the prospect of clearance for our PoNS device for marketing in Europe. I'm also very pleased to announce today that we completed and submitted our applications to the Therapeutic Goods Administration for marketing authorization of our PoNS device in Australia.

That's it for the updates for now, and I'll come back at the end of the call to give you summary of our focus.

I'll turn it over to Joyce now to walk you through our first quarter financial results. Joyce?

Joyce LaViscount

Thanks, Phil. We've reported revenue of $677,000 for the first quarter of 2019 compared to no revenue in the prior year period. Our revenue in the first quarter was comprised of sales of our PoNS devices to the two neuroplasticity clinics in Canada to which we began shipping in February.

Operating expenses for the first quarter 2019 increased $2.5 million or 54% year-over-year to $7.3 million. The change in operating expenses was primarily driven by a $2.4 million increase in selling, general and administrative expenses primarily due to increased headcount and commercial operations expenses related to our commercial infrastructure build-out. Loss from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $6.8 million compared to a loss from operations of $4.7 million for the prior year period.

Total other income for the first quarter of 2019 increased $4.6 million to $8.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase in total other income was driven primarily by the change in fair value of derivative financial instruments, which was a gain of $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to a gain of $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2018. The change in fair value of the company's derivative financial instruments was primarily attributable to the change in the company's stock price, volatility and the number of derivative financial instruments being measured during the period. For the first quarter of 2019, we reported net income of $1.3 million or $0.05 per basic common share compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.06 per basic common share for the first quarter of 2018. Diluted loss per common share was $0.06 and $0.08 for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and '18, respectively. Our Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2019, includes a reconciliation between the basic and diluted net income loss per common share for the first quarters of 2019 and 2018.

As of March 31, 2019, we had approximately $18.7 million of cash compared to $25.6 million at December 31, 2018. We had no outstanding debt obligations in either period. The decrease in cash during the first three months of 2019 was primarily driven by net cash used in operating activities of $6.8 million.

Let me turn now to review our 2019 revenue guidance, which we reaffirmed in our earnings release this afternoon. For 2019, we continue to expect total revenue in the range of US$1.6 million to US$2 million. For modeling purposes, for the full year 2019, our 2019 revenue guidance assumes an exchange rate of CAD1 to US$0.75. We expect all revenue will be generated only from contributions by the two founding neuroplasticity clinics that are operational and treating patients in Canada. And lastly, we anticipate generating revenue of approximately CAD18,000 per device delivered to our Canadian partners in 2019.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Phil.

Phil Deschamps

Thank you, Joyce. We're really excited about the commercial progress that we've made during the first quarter in shipping our first PoNS devices for the treatment of patients in Canada. We're also pleased by the strong demand we saw from the patients at the two PoNS-certified Canadian neuroplasticity clinics and by our strategic alliance with HTC to perform Heuro Canada, which has enabled us to begin commercialization in Canada quickly and cost effectively. Overall, our commercialization in Canada is off to an encouraging start for the year, and we're reaffirming our 2019 guidance revenue guidance.

Against this backdrop, during the remainder of 2019, Helius will be focused on building upon this exciting early progress as we partner, train and certify additional Canadian neuroplasticity clinics in key metropolitan areas to expand the commercialization of our PoNS treatment in Canada. With this objective in mind, we continue to expect to engage three additional neuroplasticity clinics in Canada during 2019, one in each of the remaining three quarters of the year. At the same time, we're also intensely focused on navigating the next phase of the process to pursue regulatory clearance in the U.S. strategically and methodically with the support of additional external expertise. And we're continuing to pursue regulatory clearance in additional OUS markets, having submitted for regulatory clearance in both Europe and Australia. In spite of the recent challenges we faced, we continue to feel good about the company, that we are pursuing -- the opportunities that we're pursuing and prospects for 2019 and the year to come.

As a reminder, in Canada alone, we estimate there are over 350,000 patients living with chronic balance deficit due to MMTBI with an additional 20,000 patients diagnosed each year. For years, many of these patients have been critically underserved by the standard of care. We believe our PoNS treatment is the first and only therapy of its kind on the market to provide adequate relief for the majority of these patients by restoring their balance, which enables them to resume activities like walking, engaging in social activities and even as basically as dressing themselves that are just fundamental to the quality of their life. By continuing to execute on our commercial and regulatory strategies, I'm confident that the team here at Helius can overcome any obstacle in its path and bring new hope to the lives of patients around the world.

With that, operator, let's open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sean Lavin from BTIG.

Marie Thibault

It's Marie Thibault on for Sean Lavin tonight. Yes. I appreciate the update you've given us on the FDA, and I understand that you'd like to await more clarity before updating us on what the next steps are. But I'm wondering if you can walk us through a couple of options that you're considering discussing with the agency and then if you have an idea when we might get a update, kind of a timing update around next steps.

Phil Deschamps

Yes. So I think that we're certainly going to have a much more thorough update at our Q2 call probably early in August. The process of working through with FDA is a time-consuming one just by definition. And what we really want to do, Marie, is to make sure that we're not shooting in the dark here. FDA offered, and we're going to take them up on every offer to make sure that we understand exactly the language in the refusal letter first. So that's the first part of the process. And then as they suggested, they'd like us to come back in and do a pre-submission meeting. And we're going to avail themselves that invitation. And in that pre-submission meeting, basically, FDA don't direct you to do anything. So we'll be proposing plans to them based on the clarity that we'll have obtained in the first, and then we'll be proposing very specific plans that we want to seek their approval for.

And only then are we really going to proceed in establishing how much that's going to cost and the timing of being able to develop it, because it could range from doing an additional few patients with just PT alone to doing a full study. We really don't know at this point. And so that's why, frustratingly, we can't give more information than we have right now.

Marie Thibault

Okay, understood. I appreciate that. And then it was nice to see that strong revenue result in Canada. So great job on that. I'm wondering, Joyce, if you can...

Phil Deschamps

Thank you. We're excited...

Marie Thibault

Yes. I'm wondering, Joyce, if you can offer me a little more clarity on kind of how shipment timings might work. Since I know this is new to both of us, but do you expect that centers kind of make a bulk order, treat patients and then come back after they've done a bolus of patients? Or do you think it's a continuous stream? I'm just trying to think about how to think about my model cadence for the year.

Joyce LaViscount

Yes. No, no, great question, Marie. So when we look at the way the clinics are ordering, they're ordering on a monthly basis. And in general, they'll order roughly a month ahead of when they are planning on treating the clinic -- treating the patients. One of the things that we also know is that they are not going to be stocking a whole lot of inventory because we do have a supply agreement with them with payment terms. So they're not going to take in more than they can manage because there's the cash impacts of managing those expenses. So we do believe that there's always that initial bolus of patients that came in because there was a lot strong interest in our technology. But we do expect it to be a continued flow of orders coming in going forward.

Marie Thibault

That's really helpful. I'll sneak one more in here, if I can. You've mentioned some of the OUS regulatory strategies and the submissions you've done there. I know it's looking ahead down the road. But if you were to gain European CE mark, what would be the plan there? Would be looking at something similar to what you've done in Canada? I just like to get an early idea of how that might look.

Phil Deschamps

So that's certainly a good assumption to start with. As we're just beginning in our seventh or eighth week up in Canada, we're learning. And we are beginning to understand the dynamics in Europe and Australia to be able to evaluate any of the dynamics that may be different. But that's certainly a good place to start. And right now, the ball is in both their courts. Unlike FDA, neither of those jurisdictions give you a timeline for when they give you back. So unfortunately, your guess is as good as ours exactly when they'll get back to us. So we're sitting there waiting but also evaluating and doing our own analysis for those markets so that we can answer the exact question that you asked.

Marie Thibault

And we're looking forward to the update on FDA. Appreciate it.

Phil Deschamps

All right.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Aamir [ph] filling in for Steve. So my first question is would you guys be able to discuss a little bit more on the cost-cutting efforts you guys are making, I guess, following the FDA decision?

Joyce LaViscount

Yes, sure. So following the FDA decision, we went through and looked at our organization and looked at the expenses that were focused around the U.S. commercialization. So in the first quarter, we had done some work on the market access and reimbursement. We had done some pricing, market research and marketing materials development that were focused on the U.S. So we were forced to eliminate the resources that were working directly on those activities, and so it was the head count roughly of 30% reduction overall as well as the elimination of the operating expenses associated with that headcount. We also looked at our -- the other part of our U.S. commercial launch would have been with the medical science liaisons and some of the work done in building some of the key opinion leaders and those activities were also shut down.

So in general, we reduced 30% of our headcount. We also -- we were planning to ramp up more over the course of the year. So that 30% is really -- is closer to 35% versus our total budget for the year. But we were in the ramp-up stage. So you'll see the impact of our expenses coming down in the future quarters, but not 30% from what the actual was in Q1.

Phil Deschamps

The other perspective was we -- since we're a commercial organization, there are certain infrastructure that we absolutely need to maintain our good standing in commercialization and able to withstand any audits that Health Canada or any other regulatory authority would ask of us. So that was certainly very large in understanding what the core infrastructure necessary for our business.

Joyce LaViscount

And we also -- and the last thing we did is we did reallocate the expenses that were going to be focused on the U.S. commercialization to move those and to help drive Canada forward as well.

Operator

We currently are showing no additional participants in queue. That does conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for your participation.