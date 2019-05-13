PostNL N.V. ADR (PNLYY) CEO Hendrika Verhagen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PostNL N.V. ADR (OTCPK:PNLYY) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Jochem van de Laarschot

Good morning, everyone. Welcome in Amsterdam. Welcome at the depot of PostNL here in Amsterdam. It’s the newest one was opened last year – in the second half of last year, and we are very happy to welcome you here at our Capital Markets Day. But first, we will talk about the first quarter results. My name is Jochem van de Laarschot, I’m the Head of Investor Relations of PostNL. And it’s my pleasure to introduce Herna Verhagen, our CEO; and Pim Berendsen, our CFO, who will talk about the first quarter results. Herna.

Hendrika Verhagen

Yes. First of all, some key takeaways, and of course, the business overview. When we see revenue, we saw a revenue growth in the first quarter of 2019, and the underlying cash operating income is stable when you compare it to the first quarter of 2018. And I think key takeaways for us for the first quarter is that, it is an okay-ish quarter, which mean that if you look into Parcels, we keep to – of course, we continue to try to improve the leverage between the amount of volume, and in the end of course, the underlying cash operating income.

This is also the subject of our Capital Markets Day. So this afternoon, we will talk for a very long period of time about how we will be able to do this.

Next to that, if you look into Mail in the Netherlands, the Mail in the Netherlands volume decline continues, and I will give you an update on that a few slides later. But here focus on cost saving remain, of course, of utmost importance going forward.

The first quarter also was a quarter of course about consolidation. We announced consolidation on February 25 of this year, and we’ve set the first steps towards consolidation.

In Phase 1, ACM decided that they wanted to have a request for license from PostNL and Sandd, and we have of course submitted that license request to ACM. So we’re now in the midst of Phase 2. And as you probably do remember, Phase 2 is a maximum period of 13 weeks, and every time ACM asks questions to us, they can stop the clock and that will extend the period of 13 weeks. The process is processing, and – as we expect it to be.

We did see also the new concept or the new Postal Law, it’s a draft consultation. It was beginning of April.

I think when you look through that draft Postal Law, it gives a view of what the state secretary already sent – did send to Parliament in 2018. In 2018, she wrote to Parliament that in her view with the structural declining market, it’s necessary to adjust regulation, that’s what you see if you look into the draft consultation of the Postal Act. Of course, we will give our view on that Postal Act or on that draft Postal Act, and that will be sent in, in the next coming weeks.

We reached the final CLA together with 3 unions, and that has an increase of a salary of 3% over a period of 15 months. And last but not least, we’re progressing in accordance with our communicated time lines when it comes to the divestment of Postcon and Nexive and that means that we expect to close or to finalize the divestment process by the end of Q2 2019. So by the end of Q2 this year.

In the first quarter of 2019, for the first time, more than 50% of our revenue was related to e-commerce. And as – but that’s probably what you already did read in our press release, we reconfirmed the outlook for the full year 2019.

In Parcels. In Parcels, for us, it’s important to keep focusing on improving the operational leverage. Revenue increased, underlying cash operating income was flat, if you compare to the first quarter of 2018. Volume growth in this first quarter was 16%. And what we tell every quarter, but we’ll do it once again is if you look into the revenue of Parcels, part of that revenue is volume-related and that is the orange part of the circle you find over here.

So the 16% is related to that part of the revenue. The revenue increased with 30%. We did see volume growth, but it was again slightly offset by a negative price mix effect. We do see still growth for value-added services.

Although that demand is still growing, and we see growth in revenue of our logistic solutions. That means that if you talk, and if you look into our Parcel customers, they’re of course interested in our Parcel Benelux network but what you also do see is that they pick up the extra services because that – those extra services do give them extra value.

Strong growth of our activities in Belgium. In Q3, growth in Belgium was around 30%. The underlying cash operating income is in line with last year. And that has to do with our operations. We still see that with the growth of volume, our operational efficiency is growing. That has, for example, to do with the drop duplication. So more and more households have more than 1 parcel when we deliver.

On the other hand, what we did see in the first quarter were higher labor costs in a tight labor market. So we hired lots of new people and those people need to be trained, and we make some cost to retain them, because in the end, people who stay with us and work with us for a long time become more efficient, that’s one. But also become people who know their customers much better and much more then when you work with us for a short period of time.

We had additional cost because of the opening of the 3 new depots in 2018. And for those costs, we do think that over the rest of the year, they will phase out.

When it comes to logistics, logistics is growing their revenue and also growing in results. That’s one. That’s also what we see in Spring, Spring has a decline in revenue. But a slightly better result than in the first quarter of 2018. So there, we think we are on our track to see the improvements we expected to see in 2019. So for Parcels, strong volume growth, focus on operational leverage is of utmost importance over here.

When it comes to Mail in the Netherlands, with Mail in the Netherlands, there are always a few elements important when we come to the results. The first one is of course volume decline. And the volume decline in the first quarter was 9.8%. Those 9.8% is partly in the single mail items, which means, the items where we have a relatively high margin. It’s also a loss to competition there where we see that postal operators in the Netherlands still do deliver more mail themselves and do not bring it to PostNL.

The second important part when it comes in the end to the results of Mail in the Netherlands are cost savings. The cost savings in the first quarter were EUR 12 million. And that is in line with the expected run rate we did see in Q4 and the improved run rate we did see in Q4. That’s what we did see in Q1 as well.

In the end, delivery quality in the first quarter was 95%. That brings us to a decline in revenue, and of course, also a small decline in underlying cash operating income from EUR 17 million first quarter 2018 to EUR 15 million first quarter 2019.

Total cost savings were an amount of EUR 12 million, which is for the biggest part cost savings within Mail in the Netherlands so our postal company and partly cost savings within head office. Those EUR 12 million cost savings of course needs to sum up, or need to add up to total cost saving amount by the end of the year of around EUR 45 million to EUR 65 million.

The cost savings in the first quarter came from reduction of staff, which is, of course, staff within the head office of Mail in the Netherlands itself, but also staff at the head of the PostNL. More efficient sorting and delivery processes. So here, we see that the rollout of our coding machines, that the rollout of our delivery process do deliver more efficiency and brings in the necessary cost savings, IT savings, and last but not least, we’re busy of course with the preparations for the new route of the mail, the announcement we did by the end of February.

So Q4 numbers, we did say that in 2019, a very important step for Mail in the Netherlands is the introduction of the new route of the mail, which will bring us to an equal flow system for Mail in the Netherlands instead of having peaks, and of course, troughs, which we have today. Why is it so importance because it will enable us to create more efficiency going forward with the expected volume declines also for the years to come.

If we look into the first quarter, look into the results of Mail in the Netherlands and Parcels, we confirm the outlook 2019. That means that for Parcels, we expect to be in the bandwidth of the 7.5% to 9.5% margin, which is of course comparable to the margin we had in 2018.

Same for Mail in the Netherlands, 3% to 5%. And then of course when it comes to the overall underlying cash operating income, now we expect a margin somewhere between EUR 170 million to EUR 200 million. So we see an okay quarter, underlying work to do when it comes to Parcels operational leverage. When it comes to Mail, of course, cost savings remain to be of utmost importance. Overall, confirmation of the outlook 2019. Let’s dive into the financials, and Pim?

Pim Berendsen

Thank you, Herna. Good morning, everyone. Let’s look at the key financial highlights. First of all, underlying cash operating income came in at EUR 31 million compared to EUR 32 million in the same quarter last year. If you then look at how that has been created, first and foremost, looking at the reported operating income, they see a delta of EUR 18 million, and to some extent, that delta has been bridged by the explanation of project costs around EUR 9 million comparison to the EUR 2 million in previous years. Those project costs relates to partly to our Significant Market Power.

Discussions if you want to call them like that, they relate to our attempt to acquire Sandd and they relate to liquidation costs in relation to stock on one of the initiatives that we stopped. That brings the underlying operating income comparison to a GAAP of EUR 11 million, which I’ll explain in the next slide.

If you then look at the net cash used from operating and investment activities, those are EUR 7 million down comparison to 2018. That’s a function, of course, of lower operating results and phasing elements in our working capital developments in this quarter, which I’ll also address a little bit later on.

This is a slide that you’re familiar with. So let’s look at the second and third orange bar to begin with. That explains the EUR 11 million deviation between underlying operating income in Q1 2018 and the underlying operating income in this quarter. First element is, of course, volume/price/mix, developments within Mail in the Netherlands driven by the 9.8% volume decline as well as the mix effects that Herna talked about decline in higher price products like single items in comparison to bulk mail has resulted in a EUR 12 million effect volume/price/mix.

Autonomous cost increases of EUR 7 million and subsequently countered by the EUR 12 million of cost savings, of which EUR 8 million relate to cost savings in our Mail business. Parcels result an underlying operating income flat, explained by Herna. Yes, volume increases.

That volume increase has led to leverage operationally, but offset by additional costs in operations, which also partly are phasing elements that will improve throughout the remainder quarters of the year. Other is a combination of some positive and in general negative elements.

For instance, lower results from bilateral, lower proceeds from real estate disposals made that a negative of EUR 4 million, and that brings us to the EUR 30 million of underlying operating income for this quarter. The change in pensions and provisions compared to last year’s EUR 10 million better. That then subsequently leads to the underlying cash operating income of EUR 31 million.

Then bit more detail on the statement of income. The profit from continued operations was EUR 15 million for the quarter. The results from discontinued, which is the composition of elimination elements and real business performance in this country remain the same, bringing the profit for the period to EUR 6 million, and the explanation between operating income EUR 40 million to EUR 22 million is for large extent, the project costs and the other hand, of course the EUR 11 million bridge that I just explained in operating income.

Then looking at the net cash from operating and investment activities. EUR 4 million in comparison to EUR 11 million.

Let’s start at the top of the graph, EUR 56 million cash generated from operations. Within that number, there was various elements there. There is an investment in working capital, which is higher and partly will be phasing towards the remainder of this year. There is the benefit there of higher cash in, as a consequence of IFRS 16 adjustments, that will go down later on in the cash flow statement, bringing the net cash from operating activities to EUR 11 million, slightly less investments in CapEx than the same quarter last year, bringing the difference to EUR 7 million, of which if you talk about, CapEx EUR 8 million related to the cost savings initiatives and to – related to new sorting. So the other way around. Base CapEx, EUR 8 million; and EUR 2 million related to cost saving initiatives.

Then talking about pensions. The results from our investments as well as the consequences of results from interest changes has led to a negative result on pensions of EUR 8 million. And the net effect of that is EUR 6 million and is reported as other comprehensive income. And the actual coverage ratio of the fund is currently 113.1%. That brings the average coverage ratio to 115.3%. Still, well above the required coverage ratio for the fund.

Then to the balance sheet. On the balance sheet, a couple of new elements there. But first and foremost, the consolidated equity remain EUR 46 million, EUR 6 million profit offset by the negative other comprehensive income of EUR 6 million on pensions that we just talked about, making the equity position stable compared to last quarter. On this balance sheet, you will see the changes on the balance sheet as a consequence of IFRS 16.

You’ll see on the left-hand side, the right of use assets going in, and on the right-hand side of the balance sheet, the long-term and short-term lease liabilities that relate to those use of assets rights. The adjusted net debt position at the end of the quarter is EUR 621 million, as you’ve seen it before calculated like this.

Maybe good to spend some words about how we look from this quarter onwards to the remainder of the year. As Herna already said, we confirmed the outlook of EUR 170 million to EUR 200 million underlying cash operating income. The quarterly spread over the year always makes the first quarter, particularly also at Parcel slightly below the average. So over the remaining quarters, we’ll see an increase. Of course, again, the biggest part will be Q4.

But for the next quarter, we will have 1 working day more. And I think very important to note that in comparison to last year, the cash out on restructuring will be significantly lower in the second quarter than previous year. So that should lead to an improvement of the UCOI from Q1 to Q2 as well. That basically summarizes the Q1 performance on the financial parts. And over to you, Jochem for Q&A.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Marc Zwartsenburg, ING. You mentioned some phasing, of course, and that it will fade out throughout the year. We’re also retaining the margin – the target of 7.5% to 9.5%, which is starting at 3.8%. So can you give us a bit of an indication of what kind of phasing we had in Q1 of additional cost that’s – because you have more [DCs] also in the pipeline. So how should we look to that development of that margin in Parcels?

Pim Berendsen

There’s a couple of elements to it. I think we’ve opened – I don’t think, I’m sure. We opened some of the depots in peak season last year. And opened just a new one also couple of days ago. So opening those in – straight after in-peak and straight after the peak period in this quarter has taken a few significantly more costs to just to optimize the routines, the sorting and routes, the transport line [hauls] to kind of rebalance the network and the cost in the operations part in relation to those news depots coming in. Yes, we’ll open a few more during this year, but we’ll not do that in the more busy peak season but do that slightly earlier on in the year around summertime that allows for a better settlement, balancing in the network in comparison to last year.

So that’s one element of it. Another element is that there are operational costs in this quarter that do relate to bringing on more own staff, training and bringing that staff up to speed and getting them to the efficiency levels has had its implications in Q1, but we’ll benefit from that in the remainder of the year. Another element is that there’s just some phasing in costs, for instance, related to compensation that we paid to our partners if they comply with regulation.

That is reported in our Q1 results that we have taken into account for the entire year but had anticipated may be a different phasing. And finally, I think you’ll always see that in the first quarter of Parcels, we have slightly below-average margins in comparison to other quarters in the year as well.

Marc Zwartsenburg

So you’re very convinced on the 7.5% to 9.5%?

Pim Berendsen

Certainly. Yes. And that’s also the reason why we can remain EUR 170 million to EUR 200 million guideline. Yes. Yes.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And following up on that, the top line growth was 8%, your guidance medium term is to accelerate that to 10% to 12%. Where does that 10% to 12% top line guidance come from?

Hendrika Verhagen

It’s a Capital Markets Day question?

Marc Zwartsenburg

Yes.

Hendrika Verhagen

It doesn’t matter. We’ll answer it. We’ll answer it. We’ll do – and we’ll do it again this afternoon. Yes.

Pim Berendsen

Well, that 10% to 12% average growth on revenue is a function of our expectation that the volumes will grow on average with 14% a year. You will see that volume growth and revenue growth will become more in sync with each other. That’s driven by our yield management initiatives that later on lease that and their team will elaborate on – in much more detail.

Then the function – or to add the analysis behind the 14% volume growth is driven by very many different angles. We’ve done, of course, our bit of market research. We’ve talked to our clients as how they predict their volume growth to go. We’ve seen that there are still certainly a lot of product categories that are not yet as mature as others. Only [70%] of all the retail spend is online. Still the average number of parcels per that [transfer] increases, which, we believe, are all very robust foundations to expect that volume increase to continue with on average that 14%.

Marc Zwartsenburg

Then maybe keeping it a bit closer to the Q1. It was plus 8% in Q1. So we should see already an acceleration in the coming quarters then?

Pim Berendsen

Yes. Also throughout this year, on average, in total, we expect a higher revenue growth than the 8% of this quarter. And going forward with 10% to 12% for the next years on average.

Hendrika Verhagen

And always take into account that the – when you look into revenue growth, it’s of course a combination of the whole circle, logistics and Spring and Parcels Benelux.

Marc Zwartsenburg

And then on the divestments. Can you give us an update on Germany and Italy, where we stand there in terms of the process? And also the book value, is it – it was EUR 80 million at the end of last year. We’ve seen the result of minus 9%, should we assume that then – let’s say, it’s another 9% in Q2 that the proceeds in the end will be EUR 60 million or is it still the EUR 80 million we should work with?

Pim Berendsen

Well, let’s say, on process, we’re still engaging with several potential buyers in both countries. As Herna said, we anticipate being able to commit to a transaction or transactions, I should say, before the end of Q2. We didn’t see a need or requirement to change our view on valuation in this quarter other than some cost of sales, adjustments that we’ve made to the equity position.

And that’s all I can say right now. So very much involved to get to those committed transactions before the end of Q2. So certainly at Q2 numbers update, certainly much more guidance than I can give you right now.

Unidentified Analyst

A question about the ongoing substitution. Is there anything that you can imagine or invent to stop that and reverse that?

Hendrika Verhagen

I think when it comes to substitution in the Mail business, it is difficult to reverse it, because it’s the basis of that is the change in habits of us, the consumers. Most of the Dutch people want to do much more things online, do the payments online, do the orderings online, want to receive the bills online. So that’s one. Secondly, what we do see in the Netherlands is that companies are stimulating substitution as well. So they make paper.

So if you want to receive a bank statement on paper, you have to pay for it. So people need to pay when they want to have things on paper. But in general, I would say, it’s very difficult to reverse the trend of substitution. And then our expectation – and that’s also the reasoning behind consolidation is that if you want to maintain a good Postal Service in the Netherlands for the long term, then consolidation is necessary because we cannot change the trend of substitution.

Unidentified Analyst

And then a small question about your pension liabilities, which came up as an extra cost. This is a one-shot? Or is this something that comes of every year?

Pim Berendsen

No. Of course, well, there’s always every year, every quarter, there’s pension expenses for basically buying in, let’s say, a new pension entitlement of our staff. But what is special, in 2019 and 2020, is that they are still, in 2019, and last payment, top-off payments to be done, EUR 32 million in half.

It’s the last tranche of top-off payments, and then subsequently in 2020, we have to fully finance the transitional pension schemes for the more elderly employees that have still entitlement to those transitional plans. So if you would look at fast forward to 2021, you’ll see significantly less pension expense and significantly less pension cash out in comparison to 2019 and 2020 numbers.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s my ignorance. But how long do these transitional plans go on?

Hendrika Verhagen

They stop by the end of 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

For the Netherlands or for your particular case?

Hendrika Verhagen

At least in our particular case, and I suppose for the Netherlands as well.

Pim Berendsen

Yes. Indeed. So that’s the latest.

Hendrika Verhagen

It’s a mandatory – when you have to set your transitional plans, you have to set them – settle them by the end of 2020. That’s where it stops.

David Kerstens

It’s David Kerstens from Jefferies. Two questions, please. First of all, can you elaborate a little bit on the volume trends in Mail and Parcels relative to the markets? In Mail, the 9%, does that include any potential contract gains from Sandd? And the 16% in Parcel is slowdown compared to what you had in 2018. Is there anything specific behind that, that’s driving that? And then secondly, you highlighted the draft legislation, the draft Postal Law.

Can you maybe spend a bit more time explaining what are the key messages in terms of reducing legislation and is the Significant Market Power legislation still on the table? I understand there was a consultation currently going on, which you didn’t mention. Is that still relevant now that you have seen the draft of the Postal Act?

Hendrika Verhagen

I’ll take the comment to the volume decline. Volume decline in Mail in the Netherlands, the 9%, is more or less as we can see in line with market. So that means that also market shares are relatively stable. The main part of that substitution is in single mail, which hits us when it comes to margin. But overall, we see postal operators still very active, still of course being able to get in their volumes and distribute their volumes on their own, that’s one. And secondly, we do see that substitution for the reasons as mentioned continues.

And we’ll expect to be in the bandwidth of the 8% to 10% this – overall this year, but no big moves that’s differ from the things we did see in 2018. When it comes to Parcels, the 16%, are there specific reasons behind? The answer is no. We do think that the growth we did see in 2018, that 2018 was an exceptional year because we did have a growth above 20%. So it was 22%.

That’s not what we expect in 2019 nor would we expect to have in 2019. But there’s nothing in Q1 that differs from what we did see last year when it comes to competition. When it comes to customers, when it comes to self distribution or whatever reason there could be behind 16% of revenue growth, we don’t see any difference compared to last year.

David Kerstens

Does it also imply stable market share of around 70%?

Hendrika Verhagen

Our market share is of course a combination of 2B and 2C, so we do deliver to consumer and to business. And then the market share is a little bit lower than the 70%. But for what we see, stable, nothing changed. When it comes to the Postal Act, the consultation – and to be sure that we understand each other well, there is a consultation on the Postal Act. So the Postal Act, it’s a draft, and it’s now consultation time. That means that everyone in the Netherlands who want to send in their view on the Postal Act can send it in. That will end in the next coming weeks. And of course, we will give our views on those – that Postal Act as well.

What we did see in the Postal Act is that what the state secretary said to Parliament last year is indeed written in this draft document, which means that, for example, she says that in a market with a structural volume decline, it needs different regulatory framework. That means also that entrance to the PostNL network, that will no – there will not be a Significant Market Power anymore after approval of the draft Postal Act, for example. There’s also in that regulation clarity around labor. As you maybe remember, we’ve had, for many years, a discussion of the 80% of labor contracts.

That is redefined and reconfirmed in this Postal Act that in this market there needs to be 80% of labor contracts. So you see changes, like for example, the Significant Market Power. You see reconfirmations, like, for example, the 80% of labor contracts and what we do see is that, in general, much more of the regulation is focused towards a market that is in strong decline.

David Kerstens

But is ACM still trying to regulate the downstream [access] markets?

Hendrika Verhagen

Yes. They came, of course, with a draft Significant Market Power decision. And we’ve send in our view that’s already a few weeks or a few months ago. And we don’t know when they will come up with their final decision. But as you understand, the draft Postal Act needs to be approved in Parliament, which probably will take the next coming 1.5 years. So before that is approved, Significant Market Power is still in place, or current regulation in which Significant Market Power is of course part of that is still in place. So ACM can, if they want to, take another Significant Market Power decision.

Matija Gergolet

Matija Gergolet from Goldman Sachs. First question on Parcels and then a follow-up on the pensions. So on Parcels, can you elaborate a little bit what’s going on, on Spring? Because it’s not entitled yet to me so in the Netherlands, revenues are up 13% so actually it seems to be within your range. In Spring, basically, you have a decline in revenues, you mentioned there was competitive forces. But you also say that actually the [labor ability] is improving.

Which makes me even wonder what’s actually going on. Because I would expect actually a decline in profits given the decline in revenues. That’s the first point. And then secondly, just on pensions. Can you quantify or maybe you will in this afternoon that 2020 contribution for pensions, the one-off?

Hendrika Verhagen

I think when it comes to Spring, as we mentioned, last year in 2018, we had a disappointing year related to Spring, which mainly had to do with the volumes from ACM to the Netherlands that had an impact on our revenue and did have an impact also on, of course, the underlying cash operating income.

For 2019, we presented the planning, which we think we will be able to improve the underlying cash operating income of our Spring business, partly by new revenue streams, partly by cost reductions. So within Spring, partly also by the pickup of volumes within Europe. What we, of course, do see when it comes to revenue, we still do see that we face difficulties with the volumes from Asia.

But not more than expected. All the actions taken into account, and of course, already taken into action, do deliver some improvements. And that’s the reason why we do have a result that is slightly improved compared to the result we had in 2018. And that’s also for us the reason for saying that we expect that Spring will have better results than the result of 2018 as we also forecasted at our Q4 presentation. And then pensions?

Pim Berendsen

On pensions, the balance sheet that we’ve just shown indicates pension liabilities of EUR 309 million. Yes, it includes, of course, the pension expenses of this year, it includes the final top-off payment of EUR 32 million and the balance is the transitional plan’s – the transitional pension plan obligations.

So at the end of 2020, that big liability of more than $250 million related to transitional pension plans will go out from the balance sheet and we’ll take the cash from the other side of the balance sheet. So from 2021 onwards, you’ll only see the regular pension expense and the regular pension cash out in your profit or your cash flow statements. So this entire liability will evolve from this day onwards until the end of 2020.

Matija Gergolet

So it’s some EUR 250-or-so-million? Okay.

Pim Berendsen

Yes, roughly. Yes.

Ruben Devos

Yes. I just got one on Mail. Basically, if we look at the Mail revenues, we’ve had a decline of around 9.1% adjusted. I believe the pricing impact was a bit lower than what we used to see in previous years. I think last year, when you announced the price increase, you already said that you were banking on a bit of price elasticity effect.

So I was just wondering, like, going forward, what should we look for in terms of compensation from the Mail volume decline and how you could compensate that potentially from price increases. Are we thinking of 20%, 30% of that? That sort of take on, just in general, what is – what – have you seen more data points comprise elasticity in general in Q1?

Hendrika Verhagen

I think the volume decline is 9.1%, revenue decline is a little bit less. What we did see when it comes to price increases, we still follow the policy that we increase well above inflation. And for the stamp price this year, we increased almost 5%, and there was in earlier years around 6%. So there we are, 1% lower, which indeed partly has to do with price elasticity. If we think about 2020, then also in 2020 – let me answer this another way.

What we did see over the last few years is that with the volume decline, we do see – and of course, volume decline also in the higher-margin segments, we’re not fully able to offset volume decline by price increases and cost reductions. That’s also the expectation we have for 2020. And then of course, consolidation will come in, which probably we’ll discuss later. But also for 2020, we do not expect that we will be fully able to balance the volume decline, and therefore, revenue decline with cost savings and price increases. On price elasticity, we do not see any different price elasticity from what we did see in 2018. So no other triggers.

Henk Slotboom

Henk Slotboom, The Idea. I’ve got 2 questions. One is on the CLA. You said, we have a new CLA in place until, I believe, March next year. What happened to FNV? They were the only ones not to accept the CLA. Can you fill that – can you give some more color? The CLA, I assume, has been applicable for everybody whether you’re a member of FNV or not. And then I know that FNV – and that’s a rebrand of the question I already asked you around the time of the year, full year results. Having pushing hard to get rid of this company-specific CLA, the personnel CLA, have you made any progress there in order to renew the permit you have, which, I believe, expires in the fall of this year? And then last on Parcels pricing.

At the presentation of the full year results, you said that you were increasing your Parcel prices by inflation plus or significantly more than inflation even, especially in the SMP segment but I am picking up noises in the SMP segment, which indicates the country. Could you perhaps give me some more color on the pricing on the SMP area?

Hendrika Verhagen

I think first on the CLA and FNV. FNV decided not to sign the CLA. But the other unions – so we have 4 unions within PostNL. The other unions are representative for all our employees. So they could sign the CLA. And therefore, that CLA is applicable to every employee of PostNL. When it comes to the – and probably, you referred to the [indiscernible] which is not a CLA in the Netherlands. It’s a CLA for the logistical sector, which mainly has to do, of course – which much more has to do with the CLA for mail deliverers than it has to do with the general PostNL CLA.

That discussion on mail deliverers will start in – by the end, of course, when the CLA ends and that is in September, October. So by then, we expect the discussion on the mail deliverers CLA. So that’s what it is about FNV, about pricing – the SMP pricing.

Pim Berendsen

Well, I think – well, I don’t know, exactly Henk, what noises you’re referring to but what we have done is that in general, price points have moved up on all elements of our business lines. But there are still underlying change in product mix and customer mix that leads to negative price mix consequences also in this quarter. And that’s still driven with the – because the market trend had bigger customers just grow faster than smaller ones. But in general, we have increased the price points for all segments. And I’m sure.

Henk Slotboom

[indiscernible].

Pim Berendsen

Well, I think that’s a good one for Carlos later on if he talks about the commercial view on Parcels this afternoon and certainly we’ll spend time on customer segmentation and how we expect our customer segmentations and margins to improve.

Andre Mulder

Yes. A question on different policy. I missed part of the conference call, but a question on that topic. You said that some change. I assume that, that’s related to the payout ratio. But in line with the change, the operating standard. I would also assume that the payout is now based on net income instead of cash net income.

Pim Berendsen

Two elements of it. The dividend policy is unchanged and the dividend policy holds several elements, and not only the payout ratio. It also relates to the leverage ratio that we’ve indicated as our way to look at properly financed. So the adjusted net debt over EBITDA not exceeding 2.0% as part of that policy. And what we’ve indicated when we are going to new financial metrics.

So to a normalized EBIT and a free cash flow metric that we will use as formal guiding instruments as of 2020, we’ll take 2019 to amend the different into our own external elements to accommodate that change from UCOI to underlying EBIT, which also needs an adjustment of the basis on which you will define or determine your dividend policy on. But in itself, materially speaking, there’s no change in dividend policy at all.

Hendrika Verhagen

And if I may add the year 2019 is, of course, still reported underlying cash operating income, which means that for this year, the dividend policy is exactly the same as it was and the new metrics will we be used as of January 1, 2020.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe the gap between what is underlying and now normalized. What is the new definition? What’s in there? What’s not? To make that absolutely clear. I think actually you, for an – if I may say, you’re guiding for a normalized EBIT, which is below the cash EBIT for this year, which normally you would expect the number to be higher. So there must be something else in the gap in the bridge.

Pim Berendsen

And that’s not a difference in what underlying is. Just to be clear, the corrections of underlyings or normalizations is exactly the same. So we only take out significant one-off nonbusiness-related costs or results. The change here as you go from UCOI to a much, much more easy to understand profit number, being operating income or EBIT.

So the deviation between those numbers is the difference between the cash out and the expense. And the reason why the EBIT, normalized EBIT is lower than UCOI is because of a delta on cash and provisions on pensions and restructuring cash out of approximately EUR 50 million. But there’s no change in what we adjust or normalize or call underlying.

Unidentified Analyst

The EUR 50 million is a difference between the cash.

Pim Berendsen

The cash and cost elements on restructuring and pensions. And approximately 1/3rd relates to pensions and 2/3rd relates to restructuring.

