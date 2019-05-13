With Apple No Longer An Overhang, Dialog Needs To Build Its Future Business

Dialog can make real money (and generate growth) from sub-PMICs for Apple, and building out the connectivity portfolio with more low-power assets is a logical move.

A couple of beat-and-raise quarters, and a re-evaluation of the real opportunity after Apple takes over main PMICs from Dialog, has led to a big move in the shares.

I thought Dialog (OTCPK:DLGNF) (DLGS.XE) was undervalued back in January on ongoing uncertainty over the company’s relationship with Apple (AAPL) in power management chips and what the future of Dialog would look like. Since then, the shares have shot up about 50% as investors have come to a more rational set of expectations regarding the ongoing contributions of sub-PMIC sales to Apple and emerging opportunities in connectivity and charger products.

I do like Dialog’s emerging portfolio in low-power connectivity, a key enabling technology for IoT, and I like the amount of capital management has on hand to deploy toward more business-building deals. Management has been disciplined here so far, and I hope that will continue. Now, though, the shares are valued much more like any other semiconductor company, and while I don’t think the valuation is inflated, I also don’t see a big discount to underlying fair value.

Strong(ish) First Quarter Results

Dialog has established a pattern of previewing its quarterly results, so the actual results are much less dramatic. To that end, the company’s late April preview of first quarter earnings basically spilled the beans on a better-than-expected set of results with respect to revenue and margins. Relative to expectations Dialog had a better first quarter, though I think it’s a stretch to call the results good in isolation.

Revenue fell 11% yoy and 32% qoq in the quarter, paced by a 12% yoy and 35% qoq decline in the Mobile business. Well-understood issues with the Apple business (including weaker sales volumes) are clearly having an impact, but Dialog is also making progress with Apple in formerly less-appreciated opportunities like sub-PMICs; non-main PMIC business with Apple grew 90% yoy to around $46 million this quarter.

While the Mobile business was almost 10% better than expected, the rest of the business underperformed. Revenue was down 9% yoy and 19% qoq overall in the non-Mobile business, with the largest businesses (Advanced Mixed Signal and Connectivity) down 6% yoy and 4% yoy, respectively. The Advanced Mixed business was hurt by weaker Chinese smartphone sales, while Connectivity has been hurt by some softness in consumer IoT (also reflected somewhat in Silicon Labs’ (SLAB) 11% qoq decline in IoT revenue in the first quarter).

Gross margin improved almost two points sequentially as reported, though stripping out a one-time item would reduce that to up 10bp qoq, still good enough for an 80bp beat versus the prior sell-side expectation. Operating income was down qoq irrespective of the one-time benefit, but my adjusted operating margin figure of 14.6% is still not bad in a weak quarter for chip companies overall.

Stronger Guidance, And Expanding Opportunities

Dialog broke from the pack with a better-than-expected guide for the second quarter. The midpoint of revenue guidance calls for 6% qoq growth and was about 6% above the prior sell-side estimate, with guided gross margin 160bp above and adjusted gross margin slightly below.

Looking ahead, Dialog will be getting a one-time $300 million payment from Apple this year as part of the main PMIC transition deal.

Also looking ahead, Dialog has ongoing attractive opportunities in the sub-PMIC business with Apple. These are power management chips that support the main PMIC by taking on some of the load for high-performance apps and including them simplifies product design. With more advanced features like face ID requiring more dedicated hardware and power, it becomes more efficient to use sub-PMICs to run some of these apps (and it’s better for battery life as well).

These sub-PMICs aren’t as lucrative as the PMICs that Dialog was selling to Apple, but they’re simpler and still quite profitable. Moreover, there’s a content growth opportunity here as Apple continues to add features and capabilities to its phone. As far as Apple taking over this business, I think it’s much less likely – Apple wanted to take over main PMICs because integrating the design of main PMICs with the design of the main processor was becoming increasingly necessary and would have required giving Dialog a lot of sensitive information, to say nothing of the risks of Dialog not being able to keep up. With sub-PMICs, though, I see much less incentive for Apple to take up the business.

Connectivity And Advanced Mixed Are Key Drivers

Dialog has made it clear that they believe low-power connectivity is important to the future of the company. Dialog already has a strong position in low-power BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) connectivity and recently spent $45 million to acquire FCI from Silicon Motion’s (SIMO).

FCI is a leader in T-DMB and ISDB-T mobile TV SoCs, as well as offering RF tuner-demodulator SoCs for phones, tablets, and in-car navigation. What Dialog really wanted, though, was the company’s ultra-low-power WiFi SoCs. I’ve written before about the differences between various wireless communication standards, but the real takeaway is that there are arguments for both Bluetooth and WiFi and it makes sense for Dialog to have low-power technology in both (Silicon Labs and Cypress (CY) likewise have connectivity solutions for multiple standards). With an ultra-low-power connectivity solution, Dialog can offer a more compelling product for battery-powered IoT applications like smart locks, cameras, speakers, and so forth.

Dialog still lacks a comprehensive connectivity offering (Nordic (OTCPK:NDCVF) has a solid MCU for its IoT offerings), and I don’t know whether there’s a buyable asset out there that can change that, other than maybe Nordic itself. Still, there are probably additional incremental M&A opportunities here.

I likewise expect Dialog to look to build up its Advanced Mixed offerings. Dialog has a good footing today in rapid charging and is working on advanced power adaptors, but there are plenty of incremental opportunities in power management and drivers.

The Outlook

I don’t take Dialog’s future business with Apple for granted; while the arguments for increased sub-PMIC use are strong, Apple is openly encouraging chip companies to develop competitive solutions with its incumbent suppliers, and while that means Dialog could maybe hope to win some business that currently goes to Texas Instruments (TXN) or Cirrus (CRUS), it’s likewise possible that companies like STMicro (STM), ON (ON), or Power Integrations (POWI) could take some of what Dialog has.

Given the opportunities in sub-PMICs, charging, and connectivity, I have upgraded my expectations for Dialog’s business, particularly from 2022 onward. The revenue totals are only about 5% or so higher than before, but I do expect the margins to be better given what companies like Silicon Labs and Cypress are showing in their connectivity businesses and what other companies are doing in their charging IC businesses.

Once the Apple PMIC transition plays out, I expect Dialog to grow revenue at around a mid-single-digit rate, with FCF growing at a mid-to-high single-digit rate. Those aren’t robust growth expectations, but I’d note that Dialog’s key markets outside of sub-PMICs have ample competition, and I think gaining share in connectivity may be more difficult without an inhouse microcontroller offering.

The Bottom Line

With these adjustments, the Dialog story is no longer about outperforming dismal post-Apple expectations, but rather performing more in line with your “typical” chip company. I believe a mid-$30’s price for Dialog is fair, but performance expectations are going to get more demanding from here and Dialog’s shares no longer benefit from washed-out post-Apple panic valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.