Apple: More Downside Ahead

With margins, sales, and profits declining, the stock should be trading at a lower multiple. I expect shares could correct by another 15% from here.

In fact, Apple could earn only around $10 in EPS in 2020, giving the company with declining revenue growth a forward P/E of about 20.

Apple is likely trading at a higher forward P/E than is currently suggested by analysts' consensus estimates.

Image Source

Apple (AAPL) has been a top performer since I recommended the stock in this December 27th article. Since then, the stock had appreciated by over 50% before topping out at around $215 just days ago.

Apple 1-Year

Source: Stockcharts.com

However, Apple's market share in the global smartphone market is shrinking, and the company's margins are being compressed due to declining iPhone sales and increased competition. This leads me to believe that Apple will likely have to lower iPhone prices to better compete with its cheaper competitors.

In addition, the recent earnings report was not great in my view, and the company may disappoint investors in future quarters. The technical image also looks weak, and we could see another 15-20% correction from here.

Apple’s Earnings: Not Great

Also, it is important to mention that Apple’s estimates were already lowered substantially during last year's growth scare, so the estimate numbers were not difficult to beat.

In the quarter:

Apple beat EPS estimates by 10 cents, $2.46 vs. $2.36.

Despite the slight beat, EPS were down by more than 10% YoY.

Apple also produced a slight beat on revenues, delivering $58.02 billion vs. estimates of $57.37 billion.

Once again, revenues on a YoY basis declined substantially from $61.1 billion, a 5% YoY drop.

Perhaps Apple’s most important metric, iPhone unit sales, came in lighter than analysts expected, 52.2 million vs. a projected 52.54.

Conveniently, Apple discontinued reporting iPhone unit sales numbers; however, iPhone YoY revenues tanked by a staggering 17.33% in the quarter.

Product sales were down substantially from $51.3 billion in Q2 2018 to just $46.6 billion in Q2 2019, representing a decline of 9% YoY.

A bright spot in this report was that services grew from $9.85 billion to $11.45 billion YoY.

Gross margins improved by one percentage point from 46% to 47% YoY. This is likely due to higher percentage of services revenues.

Operating income dropped by 16% YoY. Operating income margin came in at 29.6%, slightly below last year’s 30.1%.

Net income declined by more than 16% YoY from $13.82 billion to $11.56 billion.

The Takeaway

Apple’s earnings report suggests that results are far worse than they were last year in most areas. iPhone sales essentially fell off a cliff, and the entire products sector declined noticeably revenues-wise. Also, we see higher operating costs, as margins showed a decline YoY.

Declining Earnings, a Bigger Problem Than it Seems

Apple's earnings are declining, and they could go quite a bit lower than consensus estimates suggest in my view. Right now, consensus EPS estimates are for $11.49 this year, and $12.82 next year.

However, with Apple's declining iPhone sales, increased competition, pricing/margin pressure and other elements, it is likely that the company could earn towards the bottom end of analysts' EPS estimates.

Right now, lower-end targets are for $10.71 this year, and for just $9.75 next year. By the way, it is telling that next year's lower-end estimates are so much lower than this year's, implying some analysts like myself are expecting a greater impact on EPS from declining sales and lower margins.

By my estimates Apple could earn around $11 in EPS this year and just $10 next year (this by the way is above lower-end estimates). This implies the stock could be currently trading at about 20 times forward earnings, which is expensive for a company in Apple's position.

So, What is a Fair Valuation for Apple?

With YoY revenues set to decline by more than 3% this year, Apple should be trading around 15-17 times next year's earnings. This puts Apple's price target at around $150-170.

I don't think the stock will go as low as $150 unless there is a meltdown in the broader market, but if it becomes more apparent Apple won't reach consensus EPS estimates, we could probably see a pullback to the $170 level.

Apple Facing a Bigger Problem than Just China Tariffs

A substantial portion of Apple’s sales come from the Communist nation, and sales are already starting to tank. Sales dropped from $13 billion to just $10.2 billion YoY, a sizable decline of nearly 22%. With continued pressure from competition and pricing, sales in China are likely to decline further still.

The problem for Apple is that iPhone and other product sales could continue their trend lower, not only in China but across most of the globe. Japan’s sales were essentially flat, while Europe, and Asia-Pacific declined rather notably.

Perhaps more importantly, margins in most areas declined by more than revenues percentage wise, suggesting pressure to lower prices.

Competition is Abundant

There is no denying it, the iPhone is a great device, but it has become abnormally expensive. At $1,000 plus it is in the high end of the market, competing with Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) flagship devices. However, Samsung has a lot of mid to even lower range priced phones selling primarily outside the U.S., Apple does not.

Nevertheless, the real competition is not coming from Samsung in my view, it’s from the low-cost, high-quality phones produced by China’s Xiaomi, and Huawei. These phones are sold in many areas of the world, are continuously improving in quality and performance, and cost a fraction of the iPhone’s staggering $1,000 plus price tag.

iPhone XS Plus Vs. Xiaomi Mi 8

Source: YouTube

Let’s compare Apple’s iPhone XS Plus Vs. the Xiaomi Mi 8

Performance-wise, the Xiaomi has an octa core processor vs. Apple’s hexa core. Both are available with 256 GB storage, display sizes are essentially identical. Bothe have 12 + 12 MP cameras. Battery life is slightly better in the Xiaomi, and the Xiaomi has 6 GB of ram vs. Apple’s 4 GB.

All other features, while varying slightly, are largely identical performance-wise. Here is the kicker though, the price. While the iPhone XS Plus will set you back by over $1,000, the Xiaomi, possessing similar features (some better), will cost you about ¼ of the price $400 or so.

Chinese phones are becoming better and better, and are available at a fraction of the price of an iPhone. That is why Apple’s iPhone is losing share not only in China, but in many other parts of the world as well.

Furthermore, this trend is likely to continue and Chinese manufacturers will likely continue to gain further market share in the global smartphone market. Therefore, Apple is in a difficult position as nearly 60% of its sales are derived from the iPhone. Apple will likely have to lower prices in the future, further compressing margins and decreasing profitability.

Technical Snapshot

Apple came a long way from the December bottom, and after recommending to take profits towards the last top, I reinitiated a buy rating when the stock was in the $140-150 region. Since then, the stock has been on fire and is up by over 50%.

Apple 3-Year

Nevertheless, the technical image looks far from bullish right now. The stock appears to have made a lower high and now could be headed for a steeper correction from here.

Moreover, the stock had gotten grossly overbought in recent weeks, and this pullback could take shares down to around the $170 level (next major support), an additional 15% decline from current levels.

The Bottom Line

Apple has come a long way from its December bottom, roughly 50% in just 4 months. However, the company's recent earnings report showed signs of a weakening global position, especially in the smartphone market (which makes up nearly 60% of Apple's sales).

I believe analysts' estimates are too high for next year, and if the company earns close to the $10 EPS figure I and other less bullish analysts propose Apple could be trading at 20 times forward earnings right now, expensive for a company in Apple's position.

Moreover, Apple's technical image looks bearish here as well, as the stock just put in a lower high, and Apple may be headed lower from here, $170 range in my view, representing an additional downside of about 15% from current levels.

Therefore, I am changing my strong buy rating to a hold on Apple.

Want to know more? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio insight, option strategies, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that outpaced the S&P 500 by 19% in 2018.

Take advantage of this limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to find out more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.



I am long Apple, but my position is hedged via covered call and put options, as I expect further downside from here.