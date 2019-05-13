Telenor: Emerging Markets Continue To Be Vital To Success

On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Norwegian telecommunication giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were not particularly good as the company saw its bottom-line earnings decline year over year, although its revenues did increase slightly year over year. At a closer glance, the firm's results were indeed not particularly impressive, although the company does maintain the stability that we generally expect from a telecommunications firm. This is actually quite similar to what we have seen from other Nordic telecommunications firms like Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) or Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), but Telenor also has some assets in emerging markets that serve as an engine for growth. This continues to benefit the company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telenor brought in total revenues of NOK 27.709 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 2.06% increase over the NOK 27.150 billion that the company brought in during the first quarter of last year.

The company reported a free cash flow of NOK 2.453 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the NOK 2.575 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor added 2.3 million mobile subscriptions in the quarter. This brings the company's total up to 176.0 million.

The company reported an EBITDA of NOK 11.175 billion in the most recent period. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the NOK 11.340 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 3.882 billion in the first quarter of 2019, which works out to NOK 2.66 per share. This represents a 22.24% decline over the NOK 4.992 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

As I mentioned in the introduction, one of the advantages that Telenor has over its Nordic peers is its presence in various growth markets in Southeast Asia. As these markets still have a number of people that do not have telecommunications services (unlike developed Western markets), the company can easily grow by selling such services to individuals that did not previously have them. I discussed this in great detail in an earlier article. We can see this quite clearly in the company's subscriber count, which increased by 2.3 million in the first quarter as already mentioned. In fact, this is the continuation of a streak that the company has been maintaining for quite a while:

This growth was driven by new customers signing up for service every single Southeast Asian market in which it operates. The only exceptions here are Thailand, which lost 500,000 customers, and Malaysia, which lost 400,000. The gains from other markets were more than enough to offset this though. As we might expect, the increase in subscribers means that the company has more customers paying for its services, which naturally has a positive impact on revenues.

The most significant source of growth was Bangladesh, in which Telenor markets its services under the Grameenphone name. This country alone contributed 1.3 million new subscribers to Telenor's total. It makes some sense that the Bangladeshi market would offer strong growth potential as it is the world's eighth-most populous country, with a population of 163 million, and until recently had few people that could afford luxuries such as mobile internet service. The subscriber growth here proved to be beneficial for Telenor as it saw subscription and traffic revenues increase 14% year over year while EBITDA derived from Bangladesh increased by 18% year over year.

Another market in which Telenor saw significant growth was Pakistan. This is another very large emerging market in Asia, with a population of approximately 213 million. Clearly, this provides Telenor with an opportunity to provide mobile subscriptions to people that are just newly wealthy enough to afford them. In the first quarter, Telenor added 700,000 subscribers in the nation, bringing its total subscriber count in the nation to over 44.3 million. This is 4% higher than the level that it had a year ago. Naturally, the company has been able to convert this into financial growth, with subscription and traffic revenues increasing by 15% year over year and EBITDA increasing by 14% in the country.

Another major market that delivered growth for Telenor was Myanmar. This is another Southeast Asian nation with a huge population, although at approximately 53.6 million it is nowhere near as large as some of its neighbors. Nonetheless, it is still large enough for this emerging market to offer significant growth opportunities from signing up people that are just recently wealthy enough to afford telecommunications services. Telenor took advantages of this by signing up 1.2 million new subscribers in the quarter. Unfortunately though, it struggled to do this profitably, with subscription and traffic revenues declining by 11% year over year and EBITDA declining by 32% over the quarter. While the company's total subscriber count did decline by 3% over the year, this weakness is mostly explained by increasing competition, which has driven down prices and by extension margins. It has also resulted in competitors slashing prices to grab market share. We can see some of the effects of this here.

Unfortunately, Telenor's performance in its home market of Norway was not nearly as good. The company saw its mobile subscriber base decline by 28,000 in the quarter. Fortunately, these losses were mostly pre-paid users and as I have discussed in previous articles, generally have lower incomes and are therefore more price-sensitive than post-paid users. In addition, these customers usually generate lower revenues for the company providing their service. Perhaps surprisingly, Telenor was able to offset this on the fixed-line side by adding 11,000 new fiber customers and 5,000 new fixed high-speed data customers. These new customers were not enough to completely offset the losses though as the company still saw its total revenues decline by about 1% year over year. However, it does still show us that there is very much a market for fixed high-speed connections in Norway, although customers are still very much cutting back on old-school, fixed-line copper telephones.

As I have discussed in the past, the Swedish market is a highly competitive one as numerous companies are battling against one another for market share in a country in which every household already has an array of telecommunications services. Telenor saw the impact of this in the quarter as both its mobile and fixed-line revenues declined year over year. The company blames this mostly on large businesses switching to other providers. The company did manage to add 6,000 fiber fixed-lines among small businesses and consumers though, which did offset this a bit.

In conclusion, we can clearly see here how important the emerging markets of Asia are to Telenor as these are the only markets in which the company is really generating any growth. While the company does have a very significant presence in the wealthy Scandinavian countries, these markets are seeing companies fighting tooth and nail for market share in an area that is already saturated with telecommunications services. This is straining the company in these markets but it is doing quite well in emerging ones. Overall, Telenor is likely the best choice for investors looking to add a Nordic communications provider to their portfolios because of its emerging markets operations, at least when compared to peers Telia Company and Tele2.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an indirect long position in Telenor via funds but do not own the company directly.