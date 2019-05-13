A $33 Per Share JD.com Is Coming

Despite several analyst upgrades and strong earnings, JD.com seems to be stuck below $30.

JD.com (JD) just posted earnings, creating an up gap - likely an area gap - in the chart:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The red candlestick on gap day spans nearly $2 and drops JD.com’s price to roughly 7% below its average price target. Sales growth and earnings growth are ahead of expectations, which help explain the up gap but not the red candlestick. This post-earnings reaction is quite common for stocks held by investors looking to take profits and run.

Profit-taking on Earnings?

But this is not to say the profit-takers have the right idea. JD is still undervalued by a number of metrics, including price per FCF and price per sales. Over the past three months, JD has seen upgrade after upgrade from analysts, yet the stock has been unable to break out of its sub-$30 range.

One reason is likely the lack of consistently positive earnings. While this quarter showed positive earnings, this says nothing for the company’s future. Indeed, JD’s EPS has been oscillating around zero for several quarters now:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

More important than earnings, though, are guidance and sentiment. Forward-looking statements explain 50% more of the variance in future stock price action than do EPS and revenue changes. Today, we dig through JD’s earnings call transcript via financial lexical analysis best practices, calculating sentiment scores and flagging important statements within the transcript.

Sentiment Analysis

My findings show that JD’s management sentiment has become increasingly positive over the past year. One year ago, sentiment was average with the market. Year over year JD’s sentiment score has increased by 16% - not a large increase but still significant enough to explain some of the stock's 20% gain over the last two quarters. Nevertheless, I detected no significant change in sentiment quarter over quarter.

We now look at some of the important statements, as flagged by my lexical analysis algorithm.

“... we accelerated our monetization effort on the logistics properties business, so that we can in some way make up the profit shortfall last year, which also has been materialized as we mentioned in the Q1 earnings release through our first core fund established with GIC.”

- JD is aiming to maintain its revenue growth trend to where management creates contingency plans for unforeseen profit losses. This is increasingly rare, especially in the US, where many companies see quarterly losses as products of the economy and out of management control. Lexical analysis research in finance shows that stocks of companies for which management presents clear plans in the face of losses tend to provide excess returns.

“At times, this powerful underlying trend was overshadowed by the short-term accounting losses from the various new innovation efforts to expand our business model in order to drive our next growth curve.”

- This is in regard to the company’s 20 consecutive quarters or gross margin expansion for JD Retail. Indeed, this segment is growing and allowing for economies of scale, but it does not always look good on the balance sheet. Innovation and upkeep are expensive for companies in their growth phases. Alas, whether the payoff is worth the wait is a question that separates long-term investors and short-term profit-takers. Management here is essentially stating that it is used to the profit-taking and will nevertheless keep on chuggin’ with its growth plan.

“In terms of organization, we've put together all the associates or unified organization in this aspect, which set up a specialized team the in-charge of user acquisition. As a result our new users have been increasing tremendously without incurring a lot of cost.”

- As JD moves from a vertically structured company to a more traditional retail business, customer acquisition becomes a costly bottleneck. From management’s perspective, the bottleneck is quite wide and without obstructive costs. User acquisition numbers should be a major metric to watch over the next couple quarters.

“Clearly the intention from the chart is to ensure that margin will steadily improve while we won't invest at the same time.”

- This sort of hands-free margin growth is important under the current economic situation. While JD is still in a growth phase, the economy is not. The company need be conservative with its capital when it can.

“This is the simplest, yet most powerful retail economics that has supported essentially all of the most valuable retailers around the world.”

- Here, management is discussing an emphasis on pushing down operating expenses so that savings can be passed onto customers. As JD is an online retailer, this strategy remains quite simple. In addition, its established brand recognition reduces marketing costs; indeed, marketing expenses have been steadily dropping and will fall below 3% in 2020 at this rate. This business model might not be preferred by many investors, but this Walmart/Amazon type of market growth model has worked for many equivalent US companies to the tune of insanely high ROIs. Chinese consumers arguably place more value on cost than US customers, so JD is likely moving in the right direction.

“As we mentioned in the last quarter, however, following a period of significant investment to strengthen our R&D team, we expect our R&D expenses to stabilize in the remaining quarters of this year.”

- We should expect lower cash burn and some excess profits from these previous R&D ventures. All things being equal, this should be taken as a tailwind.

JD has indeed been quite consistent in its message over the past few earnings calls. The company is transitioning to a business for which scale and cost management are integral, and this is benefiting the bottom line, objectively. Still, investors seem quite willing to take short-term profits instead of holding for the longer term.

This could imply a mispricing in JD after earnings. Indeed, profit margins, sales, and earnings have all been on a stable upward trajectory. However, the company’s business is somewhat seasonally based, as you can see from the EPS chart above, and time-sensitive investors might be keen on avoiding Q2 (and Q4).

The Gap

We can at least take a quick look at that gap to see whether JD is likely to fall and fill the gap before reversing. I backtested gaps of this type for JD, but was only able to find two others of this type, precluding a useful analysis. Instead, I relaxed the constraints to allow for similar gap types, resulting in a backtest with a sample size of 39.

The result of the backtest shows that this gap is not particularly tradable. The gap will likely fill by day 3 and reverse by day 5. Once filled, the gap predicts JD will rise for another 10 days, on average.

Thus, I do not think we should be looking at this area gap (although it is most likely an area gap) as an area gap. If you must play from here, assume the gap will widen, not fade. That is, go long from here; the red candlestick pullback was mostly short-term profit-taking, bringing JD down to a price that has not fully accounted for the company’s record earnings or high positive sentiment.

Conclusion

With record earnings and rising sentiment, JD looks set for excess returns over the next quarter. The downward pressure is coming from profit-taking and seasonal avoidance. These should press the stock down to fill the gap but will peter out shortly.

A long position is preferable from there. I am setting a price target of $32.86 over the next quarter. If you are holding JD and want to capture the gap, just add protective puts and sell them when the gap fills.

Happy trading!

Exposing Earnings is an earnings-trading newsletter (with live chat). We base our predictions on statistics, probability, and backtests. Trades are recommended with option strategies for the sake of creating high-reward, low-risk plays. We have 88% accuracy for our predictions in 2019. If you want: A definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings... The probability of the prediction paying off... The risk/reward of the play... A well-designed options strategy for the play... ...click here. Or... click here to see what Exposing Earnings members are saying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.