PRA Group Doing Okay, But Needs To Find Another Gear

PRA Group (PRAA) has been a frustrating stock to follow and own lately, as management’s performance on margins has been underwhelming, while continuing to use leverage to buy more charged-off debt. A still-healthy economy is helping on the collections side, while rising charge-offs point to more supply in the relatively near future.

I’m still concerned about the possibility that there has been a permanent change in PRA Group’s core market and that collections margins will never be what they once were. Likewise, PRA’s sheer size is a limit to how much cherry-picking the company can do when buying new inventory. I can still argue for a price in the low $30’s, but I’m growing frustrated with the slow pace of margin improvement and management’s credibility could use some improvement.

“A Little Better” Will Have To Do For Now

PRA Group’s first quarter results were pretty firmly down the middle, neither beating nor missing by much on any major item. Most positives had an offsetting negative (and vice versa), and I don’t walk away from the quarter feeling all that much differently about the company.

Revenue rose 10% year over year and was a little better than expected, but revenue isn’t really the number that investors and analysts focus on here. Cash collections are the more important driver, and those improved by 11% in constant currency terms, more or less in line with expectations. Core Americas collections were up 19%, with U.S. call center collections up a disappointing 9% (breaking a good run of double-digit growth) and legal collections up 31%. Core collections in Europe rose 7% in constant currency terms.

Operating expenses rose 13%, coming in a little lower than expected, but the cash efficiency ratio was likewise a little disappointing at 59.2%. While there was a nice bump from the 55% level of the fourth quarter, management has been struggling to get this metric back above 60% on a sustained basis.

Purchases rose 90% to $319 million, once again exceeding the cash flow generated from the core operations. I don’t pay much attention to the purchases vis a vis sell-side estimates on a quarter-to-quarter basis, as the business is just too volatile for that to make sense. I would note, though, that purchases picked up in the EU, with core purchases up to $94 million versus an average of close to $80 million per quarter last year. Americas core purchases of $169 million was basically in line with last year’s quarterly average.

The Basic Issues Are Still In Place – Higher-Cost Collections In An Uncertain Regulatory Environment

The fundamental issue for PRA remains the margins it can earn on collecting on its portfolio of receivables. While PRA got itself into a hole by letting its core U.S. operations get under-staffed (which it has since corrected with a hiring binge), there has been a fundamental shift in the operating environment away from call center-based collections and toward legal collections.

Between a ban on auto-dialers and people simply not answering the phone anymore, it has gotten much harder to reach debtors. If PRA Group cannot reach debtors through its call centers, and if they don’t respond to mailed notifications, the only options remaining are to write off the debt or pursue legal avenues of collection. Legal collection is typically effective in terms of securing payment, but it takes longer and costs more, stretching out the collections process, pushing down margins (including the cash efficiency ratio), and reducing the value of future collections on its portfolio.

On top of that, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the regulatory environment. Formerly major suppliers of charged-off paper, including Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC) stopped selling to companies like PRA Group and Encore (ECPG) because of ambiguity and uncertainty regarding potential liabilities – to oversimplify a complex situation, there is potential liability to the original seller (the bank) if a collector behaves badly. Moreover, there is an ongoing rules revision process underway now, and it is unclear what companies like PRA and Encore will, and won’t, be allowed to do in the future.

More Leverage, More Foreign Operations

I wasn’t all that impressed to see PRA Group acquire Resurgent Holdings’ Canadian operations this quarter. It’s not that this is a bad business, but PRA Group’s past forays into international markets haven’t really gone all that well for shareholders, so I’m taking a “guilty until proven innocent” stance on this deal for the time being.

I’d also note that the company continues to accumulate debt. While leveraging up a business can make sense, PRA Group has piled on the debt during a period where the returns on its collections simply haven’t been that impressive. Using standard financial metrics can be a little misleading given the accounting treatment of PRA’s business, but I think the fact that PRA used to generate high-single-digit to low double-digit ROAs and has been in the low-to-mid-single-digits in recent years underlines the issue. Debt magnifies whatever it is you’re doing – if you’re doing well, it will magnify the success, and if you screw up, it will bury you.

The Outlook

With a more or less on-target quarter, I’m not making major changes to my model. I can still support a low-$30’s fair value on the back of double-digit adjusted earnings growth and a return to low double-digit ROEs, but PRA Group has not put to rest questions about the intrinsic profitability of the business on a going-forward basis, nor the quality of the portfolio and cash generation opportunity relative to the historical norms.

The Bottom Line

PRA Group shares still have double-digit appreciation potential to my fair value estimate, but it’s not a name I’m going to pound the table to support. Management hasn’t established that they can return to attractive margins on a sustainable basis, and they have made what I consider to be some questionable decisions with shareholder capital. With that, I’m still long for now, but not particularly committed to this as a top-flight company or investment idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.