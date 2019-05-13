Louisiana-Pacific's Weaker First Quarter Looks Like A Bump Along The Bottom

LP shares are still "stuck in the middle" and not quite cheap enough for me relative to the risk of a protracted "bump along the bottom" scenario for OSB prices.

SmartSide remains the most exciting value driver for the business, and I'd like to see the company consider selective M&A to enhance the portfolio and/or leverage the distribution channel.

When I last wrote about Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) in February, I thought that the shares were an iffy prospect given the run since last December and with weak near-term prospects for housing activity and OSB pricing. With the shares down about $1 since then (a little less than 5%), I really don’t feel like I missed out on much, as LP is going to have to spend a little time here bumping along the bottom of the OSB cycle.

Relative to a fair value in the high $20’s based on my estimate of “full-cycle EBITDA”, I think LP shares are a little undervalued, but not so dramatically so that I feel inspired to do much – this is an “apples to oranges” comparison, but Weyerhaeuser (WY) looks more substantially undervalued, offers a sizable payout, and has some similar underlying drivers (namely, housing).

A Rougher Than Expected First Quarter

Nobody expected LP to have a strong first quarter, but it ended up being worse than expected, with weak pricing in oriented strand board (or OBS) and greater than expected downtime. While some non-operating line-items helped, it was a rough quarter from a revenue and EBITDA perspective.

Revenue fell 16% as reported, missing by about 3%. OSB revenue plunged 34% as modest reductions in shipment volume (up 2% in value-added, down 7% in commodity) were magnified by sharp reductions in realized pricing as overall OSB prices were sharply lower year over year in the first quarter. Overall benchmark prices were down about 40% yoy in the quarter, with LP’s value-added business down 25% and commodity business down 35% in comparison. Although LP did a decent job on cash costs in the OSB business, the combination of weak pricing and downtime decimated the profitability of the business, with segment-level EBITDA down 92% and reported operating profit falling to a loss.

The siding business held up better, propelled by ongoing share growth in the specialty SmartSide product. Overall siding revenue rose 4%, with SmartSide up 13% on roughly mid-single-digit increases in both volume and pricing. Against a double-digit decline in housing starts in the first quarter and a mid-single-digit decline in single-family starts, LP’s SmartSide definitely seems to be outperforming the underlying market. Siding EBITDA did decline 7% year over year, though, and operating profit declined about 8%.

Engineered wood product revenue declined 15% on a double-digit decline in volume tied to housing activity, but profitability improved both in EBITDA (up 40%) and operating (up to $3M from zero) profit terms. The South American operation saw 7% revenue growth and 9% contraction in EBITDA.

Overall gross margin declined almost 12 points year over year and 8 points sequentially, with EBITDA down 64% and operating income down 81%. These results aren’t shocking in the context of a cyclical down-cycle in wood building products. To that end, I’d note that Norbord (OSB), one of LP’s chief rivals in OSB, posted a 26% decline in North American revenue and an 85% decline in North American EBITDA in the quarter on 3% overall growth in OSB shipment volume. With that, it would appear that Norbord’s low-cost asset base once again helped, but LP’s performance was not a real aberration.

Waiting For Housing To Recover

There have been some significant industry-wide capacity increases in OSB recently, but the bulk of those will be over soon. At the same time, current prices are below cash costs for most operators (including, I believe, LP), so I would call current prices and production levels “unsustainable”. This ramp has occurred into a housing slowdown, which certainly hurts, but with the U.S. rate-hike cycle apparently over and the economy still healthy overall, there could be some improvement in housing starts as 2019 moves on.

At the end of the day, though, it will take time for the industry to absorb the capacity, and I wouldn’t count on torrid housing activity to rescue the industry. With that, I think we could see some production curtailments, and I’ve reduced my expectations for OSB pricing in 2019.

Self-Directed Opportunities

Partly caving to activist investors, but also looking to head off concerns that management would go on a value-destroying buying binge, LP management agreed to a sizable share buyback commitment ($600 million) and then accelerated $400 million of that. I don’t agree with the decision, but it’s done.

I understand investor fears whenever LP and M&A are mentioned together. LP has had a virtual reverse-Midas touch when it comes to M&A, with almost everything they buy turning to lead in their hands (vinyl siding, plastic wood, insulation, et al). In contrast, their most successful new product, SmartSide was a homegrown project.

That doesn’t mean that all M&A is bad, though. I don’t want to see LP do anything big, but I do believe there are some complimentary engineered wood assets out there that would leverage the distribution channel LP has built for SmartSide and could offer some incremental revenue and profit upside. Likewise, I believe there are opportunities to expand their line-up – the company recently introduced a new smooth siding product, which James Hardie (JHX), in a move that I found amusing, carped about not being as smooth as their product (anybody else remember the old razor commercials from the 80’s?).

The Outlook

The LP story now is largely about waiting for housing to improve and provide some support to OSB prices. Curtailments could help that process, but I don’t think we’ll see large-scale shut-ins unless or until the economy turns down – prices should be close enough to cash costs for most major producers that they’ll want to take their chances with a recovery instead of going through the expense of curtailing production only to quickly restart it if 2020/2021 activity perks up.

My valuation for LP is pretty much where it was before, and with more or less similar assumptions. I think 2019 will be a little worse for pricing and volume (and margins), but I think 2020 could be a little better, and management is making progress on some cost reduction and efficiency initiatives.

The shares trade above my DCF-based fair value in the low-$20’s (based on 2% to 4% long-term revenue and FCF growth), but stocks like LP tend to only trade below DCF fair values during peak pessimism, and the U.S. housing market/economy isn’t nearly that bad yet. On the other hand, a 6.5x multiple to my full-cycle EBITDA estimate still supports a high-$20’s fair value.

The Bottom Line

With the shares a little cheaper now, I’m a little more interested in LP, but not enough to get really excited about buying in. I think LP is a much better company now than in past cycles, but I’m a little more negative on the U.S. economy than most, and that could weigh on OSB demand (and pricing) longer than the market currently expects. With that, I don’t see quite enough upside yet to take the plunge, but below $22 I’d be more interested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.