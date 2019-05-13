How Regeneron Can Take Its Sad Song And Make It (Much) Better

A large share buyback could be a good way to restore the stock to health.

While REGN acts like a broken stock, its business prospects may be quite strong.

A more coherent vision of Eylea's growth and maturity/decline path, and how that fits with long-term growth, could help the stock withstand periods of declining EPS.

REGN stock has now gone nowhere for almost 6 years despite massive growth in many metrics since then.

Introduction - more unforced errors

Regeneron (REGN) fell more last week first on this sort of headline from Seeking Alpha:

Further embarrassment came later in the day, when the company quickly issued an amendment to its SEC notice of its 10-Q and an amended press release. The company initially omitted $400 MM expected to be paid to Alnylam (ALNY) from its 2019 guidance for unreimbursed R&D, and also omitted a $5 MM accrual for litigation contingencies from its SG&A guidance.

This article focuses on visible strengths that REGN could emphasize better.

First, and importantly:

Sales are accelerating even as Eylea is slowing

Per Dr. Schleifer at the top of the conference call:

For the first quarter, total aggregate sales of all Regeneron-invented products were $2.27 billion, a 23% year-over-year increase.

But, he did not expand on the real importance of this data.

Eylea grew at 9% in the US and 7% ex-US, but 15% in constant currency. Eylea is annualizing at almost $7 B and thus might be the 6th best-selling drug in the world. With all other REGN drugs either going nowhere or in launch mode, for total REGN-created product sales to be growing more than twice as fast as Eylea is a big deal.

Dupixent, growing 18% qoq, would be annualizing at $3 B by Q1 or Q2 next year if that rate continued. Kevzara is doing well, gaining share from its direct rival Actemra. Libtayo annualized near $110 MM in its first full quarter of US sales. That's impressive.

Underlying product sales growth is the key metric for me as of now, because of REGN's complex financial relationship with Big Pharma partner Sanofi (SNY).

Thus: REGN's post-Eylea growth phase may already be underway.

Moving on to the toxicity issue relating to Libtayo plus REGN1979, a bispecific antibody.

Immuno-oncology: better prospects than the headlines suggest

In prepared remarks, the head of R&D, George Yancopoulos, said:

For example, in our initial study combining our CD20xCD3 bispecific [REGN1979] with our PD-1 antibody [Libtayo]... we observed enhanced... CRS [cytokine release syndrome] that might have been associated with increased tumor response, but also with increased toxicity including unfortunately two fatalities potentially related to the CRS. We plan to modify the dosing regimen with the goal of minimizing toxicity while potentially capturing the potentially increased activity...

While truthful, Dr. Yancopoulos later responded to a question from Matthew Luchini with a more upbeat analysis (my clarifications in brackets):

... this is very analogous to our early experience with CD20xCD3 monotherapy... with our lowest doses, we actually saw a pretty profound CRS... [and with dosing adjustments] we were able to control it.

Continuing after further explanation (with typos corrected; emphasis added):

We think that were exactly an analogous situation with [REGN1979 plus Libtayo]. We're now at much lower doses of [REGN1979] in combination with the PD-1 [Libtayo], but giving it in the way that we had avoided the CRS, we are now seeing it [presumably, safety] again, which tells us that we have higher immune activation and we're going to just do the same sorts of things that we did [with REGN1979 monotherapy] by taking advantage of our ability to divide the doses and sequence the regimens and so forth. And we're hoping... we will be able to take advantage of this increased immune activation but avoid the CRS. So we think these are really exciting times.

Dr. Schleifer then thought it was an important enough topic to comment about the importance of now reaching higher doses:

... potentially profound implications for our other programs [such as solid tumors that have few treatment options].

So: bispecifics represent the key new product line for REGN. If they are panning out well, why not transmit the above enthusiasm in prepared remarks, preferably from the CEO with Dr. Yancopoulos then expanding on matters?

Enlarging the playing field...

Painting a bigger, better picture

Investors should understand management's growth vision, one which expands over time. Think of Apple (AAPL) during the Steve Jobs 2.0 era. First it was the iPod/iTunes growth story, assisted by the revamped Mac. That became the iPhone story, assisted soon by the iPad story. Easy-peasy. Amazon (AMZN) did somewhat similar: first it was a giant online bookstore, also selling CDs; then it was an online "everything" store, then it was all the above plus AWS, plus Alexa (etc.). One good thing led to another with these mega-growth stocks.

So it can be with Eylea. It can be like the iPod for AAPL, or books/CDs for AMZN: just the first of many successes.

Even REGN cannot know the course of Eylea sales over time.

But, it can remember that every conference call exists to tell its growth story.

Regarding its current growth driver, Dr. Schleifer merely said:

Let me turn now to Dupixent, a product with the potential to change the course of allergic type two diseases. First quarter net sales globally were $374 million, and patient feedback testified to Dupixent’s value proposition. We are seeing growth in both atopic dermatitis and asthma, and we expect further growth to be amplified by expanded age groups, new geographies and additional indications.

True, but bland.

What about something like this, with information mentioned by different presenters in the prepared remarks phase of the conference call?

REGN's innovation engine continues to fire on all cylinders with Dupixent, which is seeing soaring sales with miles of open road ahead given its many granted and pending indications. Dupi, a pipeline in a product [repeat that mantra endlessly], has already set the standard for common allergic diseases. We continue to explore possible new indications for this medicine which could give Dupi even greater sales potential than we thought just a year or two ago.

The CEO could then move on from Dupi to REGN's long-term growth vision, noting that the EPS decline came from strength - many simultaneous launches and an expanding pipeline - rather than from weakness. The pipeline strengths I would focus on into the 2030 time period have these foci:

allergy/immunology: new Dupi indications; REGN3500; treatment for cat allergies; complement-mediated diseases

Libtayo: frontline lung cancer; other skin cancers; solid tumors

bispecifics: broad focus

candidates derived from Regeneron Genetics Center.

There are other drugs in the pipeline, as well.

Conclusion - turning REGN shares around (again)

Strangely, even at Friday's close at $312.86, REGN is up from $288.90 on May 10, 2018. But, it's gone nowhere since almost reaching $320 in September 2013. At a certain point, it's not only investors who get worn out. More important is that ambitious employees look for more juice for their stock-based compensation. So, it's important for the board and CEO to focus on the stock price.

Perhaps REGN will consider some of the following measures:

1. Announce a large stock buyback.

2. Look more closely at expenses, including on R&D. Make sure to focus first on returns on capital, not on science. Also, make certain that financial statements and guidance are accurate when published.

3. Find a way to show investors how REGN plans to generate much larger profits down the road. REGN can position itself as an undervalued GARP (growth at a reasonable price) play, looking past the Eylea valley - whenever that occurs - to growth from all the above pipeline opportunities, plus other opportunities not mentioned above.

REGN soared from $20 to $600 in less than 6 years; it's natural for insiders who see a bright future to feel okay for a while when the stock stagnates, still up 15X. But the stakeholders - not so much.

Due to REGN's many strengths, I continue to look toward the 2025 time period with optimism. Threats from Washington about controlling costs do not scare me; the public wants more and better healthcare, not less. REGN is working diligently to meet a desired end, which is what capitalism is all about.

Sooner rather than later, REGN may take action to help the stock trend in the direction of long-term growth prospects. Risks remain significant, but I'm staying long REGN.

