Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio - Q1 2019 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to William Von Mueffling’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mueffling’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/01/2019. Please visit our Tracking William Von Mueffling's Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2018.

This quarter, Mueffling’s 13F portfolio value increased ~14% from $8.29B to $9.41B. The number of holdings decreased from 33 to 31. The portfolio continues to be heavily concentrated, with the top five positions representing ~29% of the total 13F holdings. The largest stake is Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), which accounts for ~7% of the portfolio. The largest five positions are Alphabet Inc., S&P Global (SPGI), Analog Devices (ADI), Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), and Willis Towers Watson (WLTW).

New Stakes

None.

Stake Disposals

Cimpress NV (CMPR): CMPR was a 1.50% of the portfolio position first purchased in Q3 2014. The bulk of the stake was purchased the following quarter at prices between $54 and $76, and the stock is now at $89.36. The last two years had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $83 and $171, and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $75 and $120.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): BIDU was a 1.64% portfolio stake first purchased in 2012. The original position was increased by over 30% in Q1 2013 at prices between $84 and $113 and another 30% in the following quarter at prices between $83 and $103. The stock currently trades at ~$157. There was a ~45% reduction last quarter at prices between $155 and $227, and the elimination this quarter was at prices between $155 and $185. Mueffling harvested long-term gains.

Stake Increases

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): AVGO is a 3.22% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $174 and $227 and increased by ~55% in Q3 2017 at prices between $230 and $257. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $228 and $273. The stock currently trades at $304. There was a one-third reduction in Q3 2018 at prices between $202 and $251, while this quarter there was a ~10% stake increase at prices between $230 and $300.

Aon plc (AON): The 2.67% AON position was increased by ~50% in Q2 2018 at prices between $135 and $145, and the stock is now at $179. There was a ~10% stake increase this quarter.

Stake Decreases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is Mueffling’s largest position at ~7% of the portfolio. The original stake was established in 2010 and doubled in 2011 at much lower prices. The last significant buying happened in Q2 2014, when the position was increased by ~14% at prices between $510 and $580. The two years through Q3 2018 had seen a combined one-third reduction at prices between $755 and $1270. The stock currently trades at $1164. Mueffling is harvesting huge long-term gains. The last two quarters have seen only minor adjustments.

S&P Global (previously McGraw Hill Financial): The top-three ~6.5% SPGI stake was established in Q1 2015 at prices between $86 and $109. Q3 2015 saw a huge ~140% increase at prices between $85 and $107, and that was followed with another ~75% increase next quarter at prices between $87 and $100. There was a further ~20% stake increase in Q1 2016 at prices between $81 and $100. The stock currently trades at ~$214. The nine quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~25% reduction at prices between $110 and $215. There were only minor adjustments in the last two quarters.

Analog Devices: ADI is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since 2010. At the time, it accounted for just over 10% of the portfolio. The position was increased by two-thirds in 2011 as well. The last major buying was in Q4 2014, when the stake saw a ~20% increase at prices between $43 and $58. The stock currently trades at $111. It is Mueffling’s third-largest position at 5.81% of the portfolio. The six quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a ~22% selling at prices between $76 and $102.

Fidelity National Information Services: FIS was a minutely small position in Q1 2013. The following quarter saw the stake increased to a large ~6% position at prices between $39 and $46. Q3 2013 saw a 15% increase at prices between $43 and $48, and the following quarter saw another 44% increase at prices between $49 and $57. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$117. The two years through Q3 2018 had seen a ~43% reduction at prices between $74 and $110. It is Mueffling’s fourth-largest position at 5.12% of the 13F portfolio.

Willis Towers Watson plc: The 4.61% stake came about as a result of the merger between Willis Group Holdings and Towers Watson that closed on January 6, 2016. Cantillon’s large stake in Willis Group Holdings was converted to WLTW shares. There was a ~12% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $120 and $133. The original position is from Q3 2013, and the overall cost basis is ~$110, compared to the current price of ~$177. There was a ~22% trimming over the six quarters through Q3 2018 at prices between $128 and $164.

American Tower (AMT): AMT is a 4.57% position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $84 and $102, and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $103 and $113. There was another ~150% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $101 and $117. The stock currently trades at $196. The seven quarters through Q3 2018 saw a ~22% selling at prices between $104 and $151.

Visa Inc. (V): V is a 4.52% stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $70 and $80. It was increased by ~125% in 2016 at prices between $70 and $83. Q1 2017 saw another ~15% stake increase at prices between $78 and $90. The stock is now well above those ranges at ~$161. There was a ~23% selling over the six quarters through Q3 2018 at prices between $89 and $150.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): ECL is a 4.36% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2012. The original position was increased by around 75% in Q1 2013 at prices between $72.50 and $80. Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 saw a combined one-third increase at prices between $99 and $117. The stock currently trades at ~$181. The six quarters through Q3 2018 saw a combined ~22% selling at prices between $111 and $160. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS): The 4.05% ZTS stake was established during Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 at prices between $39 and $48. The next seven quarters had seen a ~18% reduction at prices between $45 and $72, and that was followed with a similar reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $71 and $85. It currently trades at $102. Mueffling is harvesting gains. There was a minor trimming this quarter.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE): ICE is a 3.78% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $39 and $45. The following two quarters saw the position almost doubled at prices between $44 and $48. There was another ~17% increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $52.50 and $60. The stock currently trades at $81.36. The seven quarters through Q3 2018 saw a combined ~22% selling at prices between $57 and $78.

Note: Prices are adjusted for the 5-for-1 stock-split in October 2016.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE): The 3.72% stake in CBRE was purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $23 and $34.50, and increased by ~125% over the next two quarters at prices between $24.50 and $31. The stock is now at $48.71. This quarter saw a marginal reduction.

CME Group (CME): CME is a 3.37% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2014 at prices between $78 and $93. Q4 2015 saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between $87 and $100. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$183. The last three years have seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $85 and $195.

Equifax (EFX): EFX is a ~3% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $112 and $135. H1 2017 saw an ~80% stake increase at prices between $117 and $143, and that was followed with a ~130% increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $93 and $146. Q3 2018 saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between $123 and $138. The stock is now at ~$119. This quarter saw a marginal reduction.

Agilent Inc. (A): Agilent is a ~3% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2015 at prices between $33.50 and $42.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~17% increase at prices between $43 and $48. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at $77.10. There was a ~15% reduction in Q1 2018 at prices between $65 and $75, and that was followed with a ~10% trimming over the next two quarters. This quarter saw marginal selling.

Verisign Inc. (VRSN): The ~3% VRSN position saw a ~40% increase last quarter at prices between $134 and $165. The original stake was from Q3 2017 at prices between $93 and $106. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$195. There was a minor reduction this quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): TMO is a ~3% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $206 and $249, and increased by ~90% last quarter at prices between $208 and $252. The stock currently trades above those ranges at $269.

Beckton, Dickinson (BDX): BDX is a 2.77% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2016 at prices between $163 and $180, and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $165 and $185. The stock is now at $225. There was a ~22% selling over the six quarters through Q3 2018 at prices between $166 and $262.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET): The 2.69% of the portfolio stake in TNET was established in Q2 2016, with the bulk purchased in the following two quarters at prices between $18.50 and $26. The stock has more than doubled and currently goes for $63. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Note: Cantillon controls ~6% of TriNet Group.

SS&C Technologies (SSNC): SSNC is a 2.40% of the portfolio position built in H2 2016 at prices between $28.50 and $33.50. Q1 2018 saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $40.50 and $53.50, and that was followed with a ~37% increase last quarter at prices between $41.50 and $56. It is now at $58.86.

Intel Corp. (INTC): INTC is a 2.38% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2018 at prices between $48.50 and $57, and increased by ~70% next quarter at prices between $45 and $52.50. It is now at $46.20. There was marginal selling this quarter. For investors attempting to follow Cantillon, INTC is a good option to consider for further research.

Fastenal (FAST) and Armstrong World Industries (AWI): These two positions established in Q2 2018 were increased last quarter. The 2.21% FAST stake was purchased at prices between $48 and $56, and increased by ~8% last quarter at prices between $48.50 and $60. The stock currently trades at $65.64. The small 1.13% AWI stake was purchased at prices between $55 and $65. The stock is now at $87.70.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST): ST is a 2.17% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q2 2014 at prices between $44 and $50. The first three quarters of 2015 saw the stake more than doubled at prices between $49 and $59. It currently trades at $48.87. The seven quarters through Q3 2018 saw a ~24% selling at prices between $39 and $57.

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB is a 1.91% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018 at prices between $152 and $193, and increased by ~60% next quarter at prices between $155 and $202. The stock is currently at ~$188.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): The 1.73% TSM stake was established in Q3 2017 at prices between $34.50 and $38.50. The position saw an almost two-thirds increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $40 and $46.50. It is now at $42.83.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR), Moody’s Corp. (MCO), and Primerica Inc. (PRI): These small stakes (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) saw minor trimming this quarter.

