Options-Based Outlook For International Equity

One of the striking features of equity returns over the past decade has been the marked underperformance of international equities. EFA has beaten SPY by more than 7% per year for the last decade. The advantage to SPY is only 3.5% per year over the past fifteen years, but this remains a substantial difference. Little wonder that many people are concluding that John Bogle and Warren Buffett are correct that there is no need to invest in anything beyond the S&P 500. On the other hand, fundamental analysis concludes that international equities are cheap compared to their domestic counterparts. Research Affiliates (RA) provides projections of asset class returns using valuation-based analysis and concludes that expected returns for international stocks are markedly higher than for domestic stocks. RA’s analysis has maintained this outlook for years. RA also generates optimal portfolios using these valuation-based outlooks and the resulting portfolios are overwhelmingly tilted towards international equity vs. domestic.

Trailing returns for EFA (Source: Morningstar data through April 2019)

Trailing returns for SPY (Source: Morningstar data through April 2019)

A bet on fundamentals is grounded in the belief that stock prices are coupled to intrinsic value, even though the prices may drift far from intrinsic value for long periods of time. The big question for investors, of course, is when the tide will turn for international stocks.

Options-Based Outlook

Against this backdrop, it is of considerable interest to see what the options market expects for non-U.S. equities. For this analysis, analyze options on EFA and SPY that expire in December 2020 to derive the option-implied probabilities for returns until the end of 2019. Background on this method is provided here. For both SPY and EFA, the option-implied distributions closely match the observed options prices (I used midpoint of bid-ask at market close on May 9th). The average difference between the options prices from these fitted distributions and the midpoint prices is 3% of the market value of the options.

Option-implied distribution of returns for EFA (____) and SPY (----) until December 20th, 2019

The mode of the option-implied distribution of returns for EFA is 3.8% and the mode for SPY is 7.4% from May 10th until December 20th. The mode of the distribution shows the most likely outcome, so the options market consensus is for a price return of 3.8% for EFA and 7.4% for SPY for the balance of the year. The distributions are wide, so even though these are the most likely outcomes, this is certainly not a forecast that either index will return these values. What is most surprising is how similar the extreme tails are (both positive and negative) for SPY and EFA.

The annualized implied probabilities derived from these distributions are 16.6% for SPY and 15.4% for EFA. Over the past 5 years, the annualized volatility for SPY is 11.2% and 11.8% for EFA, but over 10- and 15-year periods, the realized volatility is higher for EFA than for SPY.

When I look at cumulative probabilities derived from the distributions above, SPY has a 64% probability of providing a return greater than zero as compared to 56% for EFA. This is a meaningful difference in odds.

Conclusions

Right or wrong, I am a believer in reversion to the mean (RTM). Eventually, international equities should be sufficiently cheap relative to domestic that things will swing the other way and EFA will outperform. I believe the same thing for value and growth, too. The challenge in betting on RTM is the timing. As the famous quip by Keynes states, “markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” A bet on EFA is a bet on fundamentals and RTM. In examining this issue, it is interesting to bring in the option market’s outlook for the balance of 2019. The options suggest that the EAFE index (EFA) will probably underperform the S&P 500 (SPY) for the rest of 2019. The higher yield on EFA (3.0%) makes up some of the difference (the yield on SPY is 1.8%), but there is still a substantial gap in probable return. So, while I believe that international, developed markets will eventually outperform, the options markets suggest that we are not there yet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFA, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.