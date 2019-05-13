Corn Prices Set To Rebound In 2019

Overview

Many commodities have enjoyed significant rallies over the last 12 to 18 months. However, soft commodities, particularly corn, soybeans, and wheat, have continued to decline for a number of reasons. High stock levels, tariffs, and institutional bearish sentiment have all given fund managers a reason to either exit long positions or even continue to short the entire space. While the outlook for soybeans and wheat is quite bleak, the story may be very different for corn. Based on stocks to use levels, the current tariff situation, and overly bearish institutions, corn prices are set to rally in 2019.

Stock Levels

Since the US drought in 2012, corn production has done nothing but defy expectations. Year after year has resulted in near record or record production as seen below.

Source: Purdue University

As you can see, each of the last six years has been above trend yield, with each of the last 3 years setting production records in the US. This trend will revert to the mean, and more importantly, there will be years below trend. Production charts only tell a partial story, however. Looking at stocks to use ratio give us a better dynamic into the supply/demand balance in the market. Below are stocks to use ratios going back 50 years for all three major ag commodities.

Source: Agriview

As you can see, even though production records have been set in the last several years, demand is absorbing the supply. In fact, stocks to use levels are still at some of their lowest points in the last 50 years, indicating that demand is ever present for corn. This dynamic will support significantly higher corn prices in the coming years if production and/or yields decline even slightly.

Tariffs

The main focus on the commodity front for tariff implications are soybeans. However, corn also has been affected by the tariffs implemented on the Chinese last spring.

Source: Illinois University

While the above data indicates the corn exports were nearly cut in half in 2018 to China, the total volume of sales lost was only around 140 million bushels. On the grand scheme of US supply/demand, this is insignificant and will not impact corn prices much moving forward in either direction. China needs high protein sourced feeds for livestock diets (particularly hogs). Soy and distiller grains fill these needs in most cases. If sales of distillers grain were to see significant sales declines, this could impact corn prices via the reduction of ethanol refining margins.

Institutional Positions

For better or worse, institutions and hedge funds play a significant role in the pricing of all commodities, including corn. Following record production in 2018 and the introduction of tariffs on China, speculators amassed their largest net short position in corn's history of trading as seen below.

Source: Arlan Suderman

For corn, funds were net short over 325,000 contracts last week. Going into the highest risk part of the production season, these seem like a recipe for disaster. Any weather issues could ignite an enormous short covering rally, and drive the price of corn significantly higher. Furthermore, the above chart demonstrates how often institutional funds are often overly bearish and bullish at the wrong times of the year. This year looks to be shaping up in the same manner.

Summary

Based on the above information, the risk to corn prices in 2019 is to the upside without question. With demand still absorbing record supply, and with a record number of shorts for institutions to now cover, we will see higher corn prices in 2019 if even minor production issues come to the forefront. These price movements will most likely be sharp spikes, which farmers will need to take advantage of and add sales for 2019. Tariffs continue to be a non-issue for corn at this point, other than the bearish sentiment from soybeans spilling over into the entire ag commodity space. If we see any type of resolution in these tariffs, this will only add fuel to a corn rally in 2019. Call spreads are a great way to play this from a speculator's standpoint, as summertime options in corn carry much higher volatility, and the call spread will help to absorb decay from time and drops in implied volatility. 2019 is the year to be long corn, not short, and for producers to add sales as prices spike due to current market conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.