Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (SRHIF) CEO Michael Harrison on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michael Harrison

Thank you. Welcome to the first quarter conference call of Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. I'm Mike Harrison, and as you may have seen our earlier press release, I've been appointed interim CEO following the departure of Steve Yuzpe. We thank Steve for his numerous contributions to SRHI over the years and wish him the best in his future endeavors. I'm joined by Michael Staresinic, our CFO; in briefing you on our first quarter operation and financial results.

Turning to Slide 5, the production results; we can see the effects of increased production at our open pit operations including additions from our new operations at Rajo Norte, at the north-end of the Papomono deposit. Waste mining increased dramatically, primarily from Don Gabriel open pit as we have commenced pre-stripping for future phases of mining. We continue to increase the contained copper delivery to our heap leads pad, increasing our heap leads inventory as expected and production of copper cathodes continues to increase as well. As a reminder, our lead cycles are 90 days for oxide ore and 360 days for mixed oxide sulphide material. Major contributors to our costs include sulphuric acid, labor and contractor costs.

Sulphuric acid is our top input cost and this year with many of the Chilean smelters under renovation to meet lower emission standards, the price of sulphuric acid has increased significantly. Labor costs are stable as we reached a three year agreement with our labor force in 2018. Mining and haulage cost at Don Gabriel are also under a three year contract at a cost that was defined in our feasibility study.

Turning to our 2019 outlook, with continued growth in production expected throughout 2019, we reiterate our 2019 guidance. Growth will come from increased production at our open pit operations and increased metallurgical recovery from the Salt Leach project. Our capital guidance is partially depended on successfully obtaining growth capital financing. In the absence of this, we will need to revise our 2019 guidance to reflect a delay in implementation of the underground development at the Papomono massive deposit.

Turning to key milestones and catalysts in 2019; with the addition of key operations and finance people, our team in Chile is prepared for the growth phase ahead of us. After a year of completing the tactical studies, the delinear [ph] technical report, we have started executing the growth plan with the open pit expansion already underway.

For our Salt Lease project, we were informed by the manufacturers of a four months delay and a long lead time titanium pumps. Despite this delay, our team expects to comment Salt application earlier than originally planned using lined pumps on a temporary basis and maintaining project cost in line with the projected $7 million budget. The early application of Salt will boost production of cathodes in 2019 improving overall returns. Thus far, we have spent or committed 50% of the capital, and we have run safer viewing the programs of the project this week with MTV management.

We have commenced detailed engineering for the Papomono incline blockade and we are selecting the underground development contractor. We are seeking long-term financing and expect to have an announcement in the second half of the year on our progress. We continue to infill drill in the known deposits increasing our confidence level of the currently operating deposits and are looking at reserve expansion and resource expansion drilling in the second half of the year.

Michael, will now take you through the financial results of our first quarter.

Michael Staresinic

Thanks Mike. I'll start on Slide number 8 with the look at our balance sheet and liquidity profile. As of March 31, 2019, our cash position was $10.2 million compared with $13.5 million as of December 31, 2018, as we continue to invest and fund the expansion of MTV's operations. Similarly, our working capital decreased to $16 million from $19.5 million as of December 31, 2018, largely driven by the decrease in cash quarter-over-quarter. Total assets were $157.8 million compared with $154.5 million as of December 31, 2018 with the largest increase attributable to a building inventories consistent with the expansion of operations at MTV. Total equity attributable to shareholders was $83.9 million compared with $85.6 million at the end of the last quarter.

Turning now to the income statement on Slide number 9, where we compare the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2018. Note, that the prior period figures for revenues, cost of sales and gross profit are for two months only as the operations of MTV were consolidated beginning February 1, 2018. For the quarter-ended March 31, 2019 revenue was $8.6 million on 4 million pounds of copper capitals produced, up from $6 million in the first quarter of 2018 on 2 million pounds of copper capitals produced as we continue increasing our production of copper capitals quarter-over-quarter. Our realized copper price for the first quarter was $2.81 per pound compared to $3.14 per pound in the first quarter of 2018.

Our cost of sales was $10.2 million, up from $5.7 million, resulting in a gross loss of $1.6 million for the quarter. The increase in cost of sales was primarily driven by the depreciation expense in the quarter. The increase in mining activity, and especially that from the volume of waste mined including pre-stripping for a total of 1.5 million tons in the quarter was the main driver behind the gross for the period. This compares to 90,000 tons in the first quarter of 2018. With the continued ramp-up in production, additional pre-strip and waste removal will be undertaken to open up new areas later [ph], especially at Don Gabriel.

The expenses for the quarter were $2.7 million, up from $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 as a result of higher financing costs and a full quarter of expenses from MTV included in the current quarter. During the first quarter, we recorded an unrealized gain on our portfolio investments at $1.7 million. This was primarily driven by the mark-to-market unrealized gain experienced in our holdings at [indiscernible]. The prior year period experienced unrealized losses on the investment portfolio of $6.4 million. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $8 million in the first quarter of 2018, largely influenced by the mark-to-market unrealized gains and losses of the company's investment portfolio.

Adjusted EBITDA which removes the impact of the investment portfolio movements resulted in the loss of $2 million for the current quarter compared to a loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2018. This is a non-IFRS measure and provides better visibility to the operations at MTV coupled with the administrative cost at the corporate level.

I'll now turn the call back to Mike.

Michael Harrison

Thanks, Michael. In summary, we continue our efforts to ramp-up product at Minera Tres Valles to reach the plant production capacity of 40 million pounds per year. We recognize that the current price of copper reflects the uncertainty of reaching a trade resolution between China and the USA, and the effect of financial stimulus in China. However, we are seeing global copper inventories decline after seasonal restocking in China, operational disruptions and a changing regulatory landscape. We expect higher copper prices in the medium and long-term with a lack of projects coming online declining grade, increased capital intensity to meet increased demand from Chinese growth and continuing global electrification.

The Special Committee of Independent Directors continue their work with their advisors and the conclusions will be presented once ready. Thank you for your support. We are excited by the catalyst that we have ahead of us.

