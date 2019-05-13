Lululemon Athletica: More Stronger Growth Expected Thanks To Men And Non-Yoga Activities

At these prices, it looks like we'd be paying up for growth, though free cash flow generation has been impressive.

Thesis

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) recently posted its best year in revenue growth since 2012. Last month, new CEO Calvin McDonald laid out an ambitious 5-year growth strategy that includes entering new product markets, quadrupling international revenue, and doubling its revenue in menswear, a market that the company really is just only beginning to unpack.

The market has responded positively to the company's performance. The stock was up 53% in 2018 and is up another 45% this year. Though the company arguably is not undervalued, I expect the company to continue to perform well given its bold vision for the next five years. The unknowns are any implications to the growth strategy if the economy turns south, or if any of its ambitious moves into new areas don't work out. Given the recent run-up, I am reluctant to initiate a position at this time, but would consider buying in the event of a pullback.

Recent Success

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Lululemon capped off 2018 with a great Q4 posting blistering international growth - 70% growth in Asia, 55% growth in Europe - and online sales growth of 46%. Store-based revenue growth has come through a combination of new store openings, store remodels and expansions, and stronger comparable same-store revenue growth. The company has built upon the success with its base - women - through continual product innovation, notably in bottoms, which continues to be a strong source of revenue growth.

But the success hasn't been confined to women. Men are also proving to be a growth driver for the company. Prior to reading up on Lululemon for this article, I hadn't looked at the company in at least 5 years. As a guy, I have never been a customer and have always been skeptical of the company's stated intent to become a brand that resonated with men. That said, growth in the men's category was also strong in 2018. Men's bottoms grew 28% in Q4 and the company has cited the men's category as one of its targets for aggressive growth over the next 5 years.

The Next 5 Years

Lululemon plans to evolve dramatically over the next 5 years in order to meet some pretty aggressive growth objectives. The company plans to grow revenue in the low teens and expects EPS growth to top revenue growth.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

The company has cited three areas of aggressive growth to support its growth ambition.

First, Lululemon expects international sales to quadruple over the next five years. Outside of North America, sales were $360 million in 2018 and have grown at a 40% CAGR since 2015. The company will have to grow international sales in excess of 30% annually to quadruple it in 5 years. Based on the company's track record since 2015, this seems feasible unless a global recession hits sooner rather than later, which is entirely plausible given the market run we've been on and continued trade tensions with China.

Second, the company expects men's sales - currently 21% of company revenue at $691 million - to double in 5 years. Third, the company also expects to double digital sales.

In addition to these specific growth targets, the company also plans to pursue continual innovation and enter new markets. One of those new markets will be footwear. Details on footwear plans are thin at this time and the company noted on its analyst day call that more details will be provided later this year. The company also recently entered the self-care market. The company said it had studied footwear and self-care and conducted market testing before deciding to enter these markets. The CEO was notably excited about footwear, stating that he saw plenty of white space in the market for Lululemon.

More On Men

As a man, I have never shopped at Lululemon and don't know men who have. While reviewing the company's analyst day figures, I was genuinely surprised that menswear now comprised 21% of company revenue and that the category would be one of the company's 3 primary growth drivers over the next 5 years.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

I have always been skeptical of Lululemon as a brand that would resonate with men on a wide scale. If we compare Under Armour (UA) to Lululemon, Under Armour was originally a men's athletic brand that needed to diversify into the women's category to support the company's aggressive 20%+ revenue growth ambitions. I initially viewed Under Armour as a macho brand that resonated with guys who were - or viewed themselves - as muscle-bound jocks intent on projecting masculinity, either in the gym or in public. There was a mentality to the Under Armour brand that connected with men, one that Nike (NYSE:NKE) hadn't really tapped into.

Lululemon, on the other hand, was a purely feminine brand when it started. The name "Lululemon" itself denotes the exact opposite feeling I get from a name like "Under Armour." Lululemon denotes femininity.

Under Armour denotes the opposite. Yoga itself was initially viewed as a mostly feminine pursuit domestically, though it has become more accepted by men as an exercise outlet in recent years. On the analyst day call, the CEO said the company was no longer just a yoga apparel company. He said the company was about the "sweatlife." The company intends to serve anybody who works out.

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Source: 2019 Analyst Day Presentation

Despite my anecdotal views of Lululemon and its potential with men, the menswear growth figures speak for themselves and the company believes it has plenty of runway with men. It will be interesting to watch how this plays out, yet I am doubtful that Lululemon will become a brand that resonates as much with men as it has with women.

Valuation

Lululemon trades at highly elevated multiples in the areas of P/E, P/S, Price to Free Cash Flow compared to competitors like Nike and Under Armour. That said, Lululemon is growing much faster than either of those companies and had a stellar 2018, whereas Under Armour is in the midst of a turnaround and appears will never again reach the low to mid-teen growth that Lululemon is projecting over the next 5 years. Lululemon has grown free cash flow at an average annual rate of nearly 20% over the last decade. If one believes Lululemon has years of strong growth ahead of it, one could justify buying Lululemon at current prices on a discounted free cash flow valuation.

That said, it remains to be seen how the company's new growth pillars play out. If we are on the cusp of an economic slowdown, it's likely much of the growth expectations for the next 5 years will come up short. If the China trade tensions pummel the stock over the next year, I might consider adding a position at a lower valuation. The company has a strong brand that continues to resonate with its female base.

Conclusion

Continued growth through product innovation coupled with international and menswear may continue to reward shareholders, but I will wait for a pullback before considering a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.