Buckeye: Don't Get Doe-Eyed Chasing The Last Distributions

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) was a high conviction pick that we backed up the truck on. We bought it at effective prices of $30.90 and $32.25, respectively. BPL announced on May 10 that it agreed to be bought out for a $6.5 billion price tag and we walk you through our thoughts on what investors should think about at this stage.

The offer

BPL agreed to be acquired by entities affiliated with IFM in Melbourne, Australia. The price of sale is $41.50 per unit, completely in cash, and the transaction is valued at $10.3 billion enterprise value and $6.5 billion equity value. IFM is one of the leading and largest global infrastructure investors with $90 billion of assets under management. They represent more than 15 million pension fund members and have considerable expertise in global infrastructure.

Within the US, they had a small set of assets and the BPL acquisition is a big leap for them.

The offer is about a 28% premium to the closing of BPL on May 9.

Valuation

BPL is being acquired at about 11.5X distributable cash flow or DCF. BPL's Q1 2019 had an adjusted EBITDA of $216.4 million, and while the back half of 2019 would likely see a boost, BPL was likely to deliver an EBITDA close to $875 million in 2019. So at $10.3 billion, BPL was bought at close to 11.75X EBITDA multiples.

BPL's recent asset sales have been in the 12X and 13X range, but these are definitely the better off assets.

Its storage business has likely seen the trough with global energy markets moving away from steep backwardation, but we doubt it could fetch the premium multiples BPL did on its recent asset sales at. Overall, the transaction price, although a little less than we would have liked, is more than fair in this midstream market.

Hold or Sell?

The first thought on investors' minds is whether someone else would make a higher bid for BPL. While anything is possible, we think the likelihood is incredibly remote here on account of the transaction price and current mood in the midstream sector. Management appeared to suggest that they had looked around and this was the best they got. We will get confirmation on that, though, once more details are released.

Shneur Gershuni I was just wondering if you can sort of talk about the process a little bit. You mentioned it was robust, but were there any other offers, was it a competitive process, and if you can share your thoughts on why sell now versus your comments in the past about a recovery in the second half of this year and growth into 2020 in terms of getting the right valuation for the company? Clark Smith Yes, Shneur, this is Clark. We’re going to explain more about the process in the proxy that will be found in a couple of weeks, I’m going to refer to that for any in-depth analysis or discussion. But the process really began with our strategic review last year. We’ve looked at as you know a comprehensive set of options for the company, which included all opportunities to improve value for our unitholders. We just think when you see – what you’re going to see in the proxy in terms of the value we are receiving upfront, the significant premium against our outlook going forward, we feel like this is the best option for our company.

We would add here that the offer is in cash. Any other competing midstream likely would have to put in a good deal of shares in the bid and that will make it almost impossible for them to compete.

The second question is whether investors will get paid the 3 distributions from now till closing of the deal. BPL did answer that during the conference call.

Shneur Gershuni Okay, fair enough. Kind of a few technical questions here. Are there any limits on your distributions that are being declared until the merger closes? Could we see one, two or three distributions? Just wondering if you can sort of talk about any limitations that you have on it? Clark Smith Well, the only limitations I mentioned in our remarks is, we’re going to be paying the distribution as ordinary course until obviously the deal closes and that’ll cease. So, you’ll see ordinary course distributions made until the close happens.

However, we would caution investors on counting all three of those in the bag. The last one falls smack in the middle of Q4, the tentative quarter of deal closing. We are sure IFM will be highly motivated to close the deal before the likely date and save itself $120 million worth of distributions.

Another factor that investors should consider is that deals do fall apart. So trying to pick up extra pennies may not be the best option here. On the morning of the deal, we got a $42.00 bid. We discussed the matter internally at Wheel Of Fortune and put out an alert to get out of Dodge.

Where to deploy the cash

The midstream sector has been cheap for 3 years and continues to be cheap. The bid for BPL might change things, though. Looking at it from the lens of the buyer, an Australian firm, it shows remarkable undervaluation of these assets. What we mean by that is that the US dollar is soaring against all global currencies. The fact that an Australian firm was ready to pay such a big premium for these assets at a time when the USD is near decade high levels against the Australian dollar speaks to how cheap these assets have become.

Investors have some excellent choices in the sector that are trading as cheap or cheaper than BPL prior to the acquisition. While the values are excellent, we must caution investors that cheap can always get cheaper and hence picking your spots is crucial. Equally important is selling premiums on both sides whenever possible. Even in our BPL trade, while the bulk of the return came from the stock appreciation and distributions, we did pick up $3.60 of extra premiums via option sells along the way.

Both these options expired worthless and went a long way towards dampening volatility in the stock. Investors looking to replace the yield on BPL with another MLP might do well to sell puts on their most attractive choice. We are monitoring over 30 midstream companies on both sides of the border and have some ideas on where that might be as well. Investors wanting a diversified investment here should consider Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) for a fully covered 10% yield.

Conclusion

Picking up extra distributions is always good, but we did not think it was worth it in this case. Getting doe-eyed here risks substantial downside for a little extra gain. The deal price is $41.50, and by selling at $42.00, we captured two-thirds of an extra distribution. 6-7% yield on risked capital is not hard at all with selling puts at the right time, and in most cases, we can annualize at much higher rates. Last year we had several of these with one of our best ones being a put sell on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) where we got an annualized 38% and an absolute 23% "yield".

We think investors should let BPL go and focus on their next prey in the midstream sector. The coming volatility surge is likely to offer some extraordinary opportunities. In other words, Eye Of The Tiger, people.

