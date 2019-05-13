Under Armour: Humility = Increased Profitability But Slow Revenue Growth

Under Armor deserves credit for cutting costs and improving operations, but I am uncertain about its strategy and brand value moving forward. I will remain on the sidelines.

Based on five-year projections laid out by the company, the stock looks like a buy if revenue growth and EPS growth plans play out over the next five years.

Thesis

Under Armour (UA) continues to show dramatic operational improvements as it attempts to reposition itself as a premium performance brand. Explosive 20%+ revenue growth came to a crashing halt in 2017, and in the last two years the company has engaged in a complete overhaul of its cost structure and revisited its overall brand strategy. Revenue growth remains tepid, but the company has outlined its vision of revenue growth and profitability moving forward.

The company deserves a lot of credit for its operational improvements. As the brand focuses on premium pricing and margins at the expense of hyper growth, it has laid out a five-year plan that shows revenue growth hitting at least 10% by 2023. EPS is expected to grow 40% per year into 2023. If these predictions hold true, Under Amour looks like a buy today.

But I will continue to sit this one out. It remains to be seen if consumers will respond to Under Armour's new premium brand strategy. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales continue to contract at a time when other prominent brands have seen DTC revenue growth consistently outpace overall revenue growth. It remains to be seen if the company can improve DTC growth in a meaningful way or if its premium strategy can withstand an economic slowdown.

Reality Today and Future Expectations

Revenue growth at Under Armour remains unimpressive, as the company has made improvements in other areas of the business. Margins improved, inventory was reduced by a whopping 24%, and the company's total debt was reduced by 36%.

In the revenue growth area, international remains the bright spot, as all international segments combined grew 13% yoy. But North America and DTC remain stagnant. North America revenue was down 3% and DTC was down 6%.

Moving forward, the company expects a more efficient operation and brand repositioning to benefit shareholders. At its annual Investor Day earlier this year, Under Armor established a vision through 2023 that provides insight into revenue EPS growth.

North America will not be the growth driver of the company. As it doubles down on UA as a performance brand, North America is mature. The company expects North America to do no better than low-single digit revenue growth through 2023.

(Source: Under Armor 2018 Investor Day presentation)

Low-single digit growth is the best-case scenario for North America. Maybe they're guiding low in hopes of some surprises along the way. Competitor Nike (NKE) has seen North America growth vacillate between the flat and high teens in recent years. A UA brand that was once growing like wildfire has hit a wall in North America, and the days of UA being a growth story domestically are pretty much over.

The company expects to hit at least 10% overall revenue growth by 2023, thanks to international growth prospects, with Asia providing the most upside with a growth rate that will level off in the mid-20%'s range by 2023.

(Source: Under Armor 2018 Investor Day presentation)

All of the operational improvements in the last two years, plus an emphasis on premium pricing, are expected to generate 40% annualized growth in earnings per share through 2023. After fueling years of torrid 20%+ growth at the expense of profit, the company is now focused on improving profitability and growing EPS at modest revenue growth rate.

(Source: Under Armor 2018 Investor Day presentation)

While the changes made should give investors hope for the next five years, it remains to be seen how DTC will perform. DTC revenue contracted 6% in Q1. DTC actually underperformed the company's overall growth. This is an outlier if you compare UA's DTC performance to other apparel brands like Nike, Lulu Lemon (LULU), or Columbia Sportswear (COLM).

On the recent call, the company noted that UA consumers still prefer an in-store experience over digital before deciding on what to purchase. That said, there is an incentive to having strong DTC sales, whether it be through Under Armour's website or at any of its 16 Brand House locations or nearly 160+ outlet stores. DTC sales produce a higher margin for the company and give the company more control over its brand.

On the recent call, company execs noted that DTC was down largely due to the reduction in sale items in DTC channels. The DTC reversal in growth is a little surprising. It grew 18% Q1 a year ago and 13% the year before that. Below is a look at how UA DTC growth has compared to other sports brand retailers in recent years:

Company 2018 DTC Rev Growth 2017 2016 Under Armour 5% 15% 27% Nike 15% 16% 18% Lulu 26% 22% 19% Columbia Sportswear 22% 9% 10%

Source: Company filings and earnings call transcripts

That said, Under Armour DTC revenue as a percentage of overall sales tops most recent annual totals posted by Nike and Lululemon.

Company DTC As % Of Overall Sales (Recent Yr) Under Armour 35% Nike 29% Lulu 26% Columbia Sportswear 42%

Source: Company 10-Ks

As the company stated on the Q1 call, UA consumers prefer to buy in-store. But it might also mean that DTC growth has dropped because the UA brand has lost some of its sheen with consumers. If so, that can change. The company is creating new products, noting its recent successes with running shoes, and is emphasizing itself as a performance brand for athletes. It could very well be that UA's growth guidance over the next few years is ultimately a low-end prediction that the company tops with new products and innovation. If that's the case, it's fair to assume DTC sales would re-accelerate as a result.

Valuation

UA has provided a revenue and EPS vision over the next few years. If you believe in the company's strategy shift to premium will work, then shares look like a buy today.

For 2019, the company expects revenue growth of 3-4 percent and EPS of $0.33-0.34. This EPS is expected to grow at 40% CAGR through 2023, which would get us to $0.46/share in 2020 and $1.27/share in 2023. Revenue is expected to hit mid- to high-single digits for 2020-2022 before topping 10% in 2023. Conservatively, we're probably looking at revenue just north of $7 billion by the end of 2023 if expectations play out.

While it seems unlikely Under Armour will ever top Nike as the preeminent sports brand, it looks like Under Armour, which is less than a tenth the size of Nike from a market cap standpoint, is setting itself for a revenue growth profile that will probably mirror that of Nike, which in recent years has growth revenue in the mid- to high-single digits.

Lululemon actually has a fraction of the revenue that UA does but trades at a market value more than double that of UA. Of course, Lululemon is a strong revenue growth story at the moment and recently laid out a vision to continue strong double-digit revenue growth for the next five years.

That said, if UA can deliver on revenue and EPS targets, the stock price should continue to appreciate and provide market-beating returns over the next five years. Of course, any economic slowdown could dampen the company's ability to sell its products at a premium price point. It remains to be seen how consumers will react to an Under Armour that has fewer clearance items or that demands a consistently higher price for products than it has in the past.

Conclusion

Under Armour's explosive revenue growth days are over. The company has made substantive changes to its operations and improved profitability. It remains to be seen if the company's growth targets will be met after two years of tepid growth or if the brand still resonates with consumers the way it once did. I will remain on the sidelines given my concerns about the company's brand perception, its stagnant DTC sales growth, and my uncertainty of the premium brand sales pitch, particularly if an economic slowdown hits sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.