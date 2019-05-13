Phillips 66: Serious Free Cash Flow Generation Despite Q1 Aberration

That said, I reduced my 2019 price target to $110 due to the weak Q1, continuing trade concerns, and lower than expected chemicals margins.

Q1 crack spreads were also low, and those have bounced back nicely. As a result, Q2 should be a much more "normal" quarter.

Q1 was affected by high planned maintenance turnarounds at 5 refineries, as well as unexpected downtime at 3 other refineries.

By any objective analysis, PSX's Q1 EPS report was sub-standard and not what investors have grown to expect from the company.

On April 30th Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) released a sub-standard Q1 EPS report ($0.44/share) and the stock has been weak ever since. Yet the report was likely a "one-off" event that is unlikely to be repeated any time soon. As a cyclical business dependent on commodity price movement and other factors, investors are encouraged to look at mid-cycle performance. Note that PSX's Q4 EPS report was a monster beat ($4.82/share), so the truth about the long-term performance of the company is somewhere between the two quarterly and polar-opposite results.

Mid-Cycle Returns

The slide below shows management's capital allocation strategy based on estimated mid-cycle estimates for cash-from-operations ("CFO"). This is a strategy management has used for many years. Taking a look at the bottom right quadrant of the graphic (cumulative shareholder distributions), it has obviously been a very successful strategy:

Source: May Investor Update

The key is not to get whipsawed by quarterly variations, but to allocate capital based on mid-cycle CFO. This year, PSX expects CFO of around $6.5 billion. Since the business requires only ~$1 billion of sustaining capital, that obviously leaves a ton of cash to be allocated between growth capital and shareholder distributions (dividends and share buybacks). Given a shareholder-friendly management team that has committed to a long-term 60/40 spit between reinvestment and shareholder distributions, it bodes well for both share buybacks and excellent dividend growth.

Investors should consider that PSX has repurchased or exchanged 193,000,000 shares since its IPO - reducing its initial outstanding share count by a whopping 31%.

The Dividend

Despite the very weak Q1 report, management was undeterred from its long-term prospects and last week announced a 12.5% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.90/share, or $3.60 on an annual basis. That equates to a forward yield of 4.2% based on Friday's close ($86.65). That is a very attractive yield considering the 10-year Treasury is at 2.5% and the future growth potential of the company.

Since going public in 2012, PSX has been one of the top dividend growth companies in the entire S&P 500 with dividend growth at a 25% CAGR.

Looking Forward

PSX's weak Q1 was largely determined by a lousy performance in the Refining Segment, which delivered a pre-tax loss of $198 million. Note the stark comparison to the $2 billion (with a "b") pre-tax gain in the prior quarter.

The weak results were primarily due to two short-term developments:

Weak refining crack spreads. Larger than normal maintenance downtime.

On the first issue, note that RBOB refining crack spreads have already had a powerful snap-back rally from the seasonal lows experienced in Q1:

Source: EIA

On the second issue (refinery utilization), Phillips 66’s worldwide crude utilization rate was 84% in Q1, down from 99% in the fourth quarter of 2018. That reflected the fact that PSX had planned turnarounds at 5 refineries during the quarter and was also affected by abnormally high unplanned downtime at the Bayway, Wood River and Los Angeles refineries.

One aspect which many investors may not realize is that with PSX's integrated business model, low refinery utilization also negatively affects the Transportation Segment due to lower feedstock delivery volumes. As a result, Q1 Transportation Segment pre-tax income was down $31 million as compared to the prior quarter.

Going forward, on the Q1 conference call, management gave the following guidance for the Refining Segment for Q2:

In refining, we expect the second quarter crude utilization rate to be in the mid-90s and pre-tax turnaround expenses to be between $70 million and $90 million.

At the mid-point of guidance, refining utilization is expected to be ~10% higher than during Q1 and pre-tax turnaround expenses of ~$80 million will be roughly $70 million less than in Q1.

On the advantaged feedstock front, natural gas prices continue to be significantly below $3 and PSX is the biggest importer of discounted Canadian oil sands WCS crude at ~500,000 bpd. Heavy crude is in big demand due to reduced supply from Venezuela and U.S. sanctions on Iranian crude. So PSX's logistical supply of WCS feedstock is a distinct strategic advantage over many of its peers. Note that despite government mandated oils sands production cuts, WCS is currently selling at a $18+/bbl discount to WTI, and that discount is expected to widen further to over $21/bbl by the end of the year:

Source: CME

The bottom line: Q2 will see higher crack spreads, higher refinery utilization, and roughly half the maintenance expense as compared to Q1. Advantaged feedstock supplies are still strong. As a result, expect PSX's Refining Segment to have a strong bounce-back in Q2. The average analysts' EPS estimate for Q2 is currently $2.36/share. Yet as I mentioned earlier, investors would be wise to see the bigger "mid-cycle" view of earnings.

Summary And Conclusion

PSX's Q1 was negatively affected by weak crack margins and low refinery utilization. Those were two short-term issues and the segment will likely have a strong bounce-back in Q2. But the weak quarterly performance by refining also demonstrates why PSX management has been wise to spend the majority of growth capital on its Midstream and Chemicals segment. These segments generally have higher mid-cycle returns and have smoother cash flow generation profiles as compared to the Refining Segment. Given growth in these two segments, it won't be long before PSX will derive ~30% of its annual EBITDA from Refining. As a result it should see a material increase in returns and in its stock price valuation.

I still have a BUY on Phillips 66 due to its powerful FCF generation businesses. However, I am reducing my 2019 price target to $110 due to heightened US/China trade uncertainty, lower than expected chemicals margins due to a bevy of new chemical plants' bringing on new capacity, and the potential for a meaningful global economic slowdown due to trade and a plethora of other potential geopolitical events - any one of which could be negative for global trade.

Source: Yahoo Finance

