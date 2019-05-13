Hawaiian Airlines: The Alpha Story Repeats

There is a story at the end that will show you why HA is set for a spectacular repeat.

A few days ago, I published an article comparing Hawaiian Airlines' (NASDAQ:HA) business model against Southwest Airlines' (NYSE:LUV). I estimated in my article that HA would lose only about 10-15% of its revenue at most. With the competitive analysis out of the way, let's look at the growth story and financials that HA currently has today.

This article will be broken down into five parts:

Key Factors For HA HA's Growth Factors HA's Valuation Analysis Risk Factors The Story Repeats

Section I: Key Factors for Hawaiian

Interstate Monopoly

Ha's Low CASM

HA's ROIC & Deleveraging

Interstate Monopoly

Because of the absence of highways, trains, and boat service between the islands, HA's network performs the essential function of connecting Hawaii's major population centers. HA is effectively the highway system in the state of Hawaii, evidenced by the disproportionate amount of traffic on these routes relative to what would be expected for a state with a population of 1.3 million. Demand is relatively inelastic, and when met with Hawaiian's monopoly on supply, the recipe makes for economic profits.

HA's Low CASM

Source: Hawaiian Airlines 2017 Presentation

HA's CASM is one of the lowest in the industry, which will help the company continue to have a very good pricing power. I believe that the lowered CASM will help with three things:

1) Offset any possible decreases in net income from jet fuel prices rising, competitive pressure and strengthen its low-cost carrier position.

2) Improve ROIC, operating leverage, and the breakeven point.

3) The A321neos will allow HA to compete very well on the Pacific/International Basis. It currently owns 11 A321neos, but 7 more are expected to arrive by 2020. The A321neos are expected to reduce CASM by at least 3% according to the 2018 presentation.

Operating costs per available seat mile will decrease by 3.8% to 7.1% during the first quarter of 2019, while operating costs per available seat mile excluding fuel will increase by 1.0% to 4.0%. This is a net CASM decrease of about 3%.

HA's Return on Invested Capital: ROIC and Deleverage

Source: Hawaiian Airlines Presentation

From 2010 to 2018, the average ROIC has been about 13.1%, with HA earning a 15% after tax ROIC. A ROIC above 10% is decent. Airlines are always highly leveraged, so the ROIC gives a better idea how profitable the company is on deleveraged basis.

There is a key thing I want you guys to notice: HA's ROE has been dropping, but we see that ROIC more or less has been INCREASING, except for this year.

What does this mean?

It means that HA has been undergoing significant deleveraging. Deleveraging allows for a stronger balance sheet, and the way I see financial statements is this:

The balance sheet is the defense game - how well can the business defend and hold itself during times of economic stress?

The Income Statement plays the attacking game - how well has the business sustained/grown its profits and margins?

By the end of 2010, Hawaiian's leverage ratio (EBITDAR/DEBT) was 4.9x.

By 2018, HA's leverage ratio had become 2.4x.

That is a higher leverage ratio than 2017, but I am more concerned about the overall direction of the change of leverage over the course of a few years.

HA's Debt/EBITDAR Ratio From 2014 to 2017:

Source: Hawaiian Airlines Presentation

Section II: Growth Potential Untapped

Don't laugh, but this section alone took me almost two days to do because it was actually really hard to put the information together. Anyhow, here is HA's revenue mix.

Source: Author Using HA's 10-K 2018

Hawaii's Total Market Share Size By Region:

Country/Region Total Air Seat Market Size HA's Current Market Share Future Market Share Growth Opportunity in Market Share Air Fare Rate* Revenue Growth Opportunity US West 7,334,734 38% 38% US East 1,008,790 23% 30% 70,615 $650 $45.9M Canada 462,889 <5% 10% 46,289 $500 $23M Japan 1,988,036 23% 51% 536,770 $1,000 $537M Korea 384,019 21% 40% 111,366 $600 $66.9M Australia/Oceania 483,122 38% 38% $670 China/Taiwan 195,090 <5% 25% 48,777 $700 $34M Revenue Growth: $706M

Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

*I estimated airfare rates by searching online for different fare rates. It's not exact due to seasonality, but I just want you to see the overall picture, not so much the minute details.

There is plenty of upside in market share from each major region. This is without even counting the new markets that HA has already expressed interest to enter into. Here are some catalysts I see for HA to continue to gain market share:

HA's Catalyst By Region:

Country/Region Revenue Growth Opportunity Catalyst to Increasing Market Share US East $45.9M JetBlue codesharing (Huge Presence in Boston gives it an excellent reach to the East Coast) Canada $23.1M No market presence Japan $536.8M 51% with JAL's code sharing (JAL has a 28% market share) Korea $66.9M 26% w/ Korean Air code sharing (Korean Air has only 5%) China/Taiwan $34.1M Code sharing w/ China Air (who have 25% market share) Total Growth: $706.7M

Source: Author Using Hawaiian Airlines

International Routes

If you look at the international routes closely, you will see that there is actually an untapped market. About 57% of the international revenue comes from Japan (16% of HA's total revenue).

The market in Japan still has a lot of room for growth; JAL's partnership will really kick HA's growth in Japan into high gear. New airline routes and code sharing partnerships typically take three years to mature, so you will have to wait to 2022 to really see the full effects.

The initial partnership launched in March 2018 with codeshare flights between Japan and Hawaii. We have not yet received approval and we do not anticipate operations commencing under the joint venture until late 2019. Source: Hawaiian Airlines Presentation 2018

Growth in Other Markets

HA has canceled its routes to Beijing, largely impart to visa restrictions which has created a lack of demand for the route. I don't know when the restrictions will be lifted. All I know is the political climate will eventually pass.

Chinese people have Hawaii as one of their favorite places to visit.

I can personally vouch for that statement. China has 3.4 million millionaires with that number expected to grow at 9.8% annually in the next five years.

If just 1% of China's population visits Hawaii, that would mean almost 14 million new visitors for Hawaii every year, easily doubling its current tourism economy.

Even half a percent would mean 7 million* new visitors.

*.5% x 1.386B = approx. 7M, with 1.386B being China's population today.

More Considerations to Keep in Mind

1) The airfare is subject to change, but it should prove to be a conservative estimate because Hawaiian Airlines has always been able to charge a premium, thanks to its unique product mixes and offering. Furthermore, majority of visitors come through a package deal of some kind. More than 60 percent of Japanese visitors come through a vacation package.

2) This didn't include many other destinations. According to HA, there are over 31 markets still untapped, with 34 destinations that it plans on expanding to in the future. Places like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and many more have yet to be expanded to. These markets are all titans (especially Hong Kong and Singapore) in their own rights, and will likely offer comparable growth to the figures above in the table.

3) HA has been offering more upscale services. Premium and comfort seat cabin has been growing at 10% and 33% for the last five years respectively. Right now, PRASM from the West Coast is 13%. But it is expected to eventually become 50% of HA's revenue in the future. 90% of tourists that come to Hawaii are leisure travelers.

4) The company also has a cargo segment, but since it is only 3% of HA's revenue, I consider it to be too small a segment to make any material effect (for now).

Section III: Valuation Analysis

Price to Sales Method: The Cyclical Metric to Use

In my previous article on Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), I used a variation of it by looking at the peak sales of the company to derive the intrinsic value/price target I believe Thor will be, assuming the P/S is 1x. This time we will just assume a price target of $56, assuming Hawaiian Airlines is fairly valued at 1x.

A couple of things about this approach:

A P/S of 1x is on the higher side as many companies including HA trade at 1x, when it hits the peak. However, I believe that operating margins will be flat or improve due to the secular trends of airline improving in profitability as a whole.

You have to be patient! It took HA nine years to get to a P/S of 1x from 2006 to 2015. The stock going from $4.50 to $60 by 2015 is a 29% CAGR. Could you imagine after eight years you threw the towel in, thinking it would never go back up, only to see it multiply by 8x in 2014? Well, most people do and this is why most people underperform.

HA's Price to Sales Ratio Historically

Source: GuruFocus

Price to Peak Earnings: The Cyclical PE Ratio

Not exactly the CAPE ratio, but last time in my article on Thor, we used the Price to Peak Sales ratio. This time, we will use the Price to Peak earnings.

It is very simple. In Kirk Kazanjian's book, "Value Investors with the Masters", one way that was revealed to value cyclicals was to have a price target of 8x its peak earnings. The peak earnings of HA is about $7 per share.

This would imply a $56 price target, very in line with the Price Sales Ratio. Of course, the danger is that the earnings may be lower. But HA would have to lose 50% of its earnings power and have earnings of $4 per share for today's stock to be fairly valued ($4 x 8 = $32).

HA's Return on Equity and The Book Value

HA has been growing its book value very nicely at around 10% for the last 10 years, thanks in part to its high return on equity. HA's price to book value is 1.36x. which puts a price floor of $20 a share ($18 if you use the tangible book value). This does NOT mean that it can't go lower than $20, but that a reasonable price to pay for a business would at the very least be what the company is worth in net assets today. This would mean there is a 24% downside limit for HA.

The average ROE for the past 10 years has been 29%. There is a lot of fluctuations, so I would use a lower ROE, say 15-20%, given the fact that the TTM ROE has been 24.7%, but there may be industry headwinds.

Key Thing: Hawaiian Airlines has been deleveraging the past few years, which explains its lowered ROE from 2015 to 2019 TTM. If you use half the leverage for your business, than all else equal, your return on leveraged profits, the ROE, will also be half. Its ROE on a deleveraged basis has actually improved!

HA's Return on Equity

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM 40.95% 32.94% 39.12% 24.60%, 24.72%

Source: Oldschoolvalue

Growth in Hawaii's Book Value Over the Last Decade

Source: Macrotrends

Projecting The Balance Sheet: The Growing Equity Pot

The company announced a new $100 million share repurchase program in effect through December 31, 2020. That is an estimated $50M buyback per year. To prevent distortions to the book value, we will ignore the share buybacks and assume it will just be a part of regular net income.

Assuming that the HA's net income will be $250M going forward, which is relatively reasonable, let's see what the book value would look like in three years:

In Millions Except Per Share Data:

2019 2020 2021 2021 2021 Total Net Income $250.00 $250.00 $250.00 $250.00 $250.00 # of Shares Outstanding $48.04 $48.04 $48.04 $48.04 $48.04 EPS (Earnings Per Share) $5.20 $5.20 $5.20 $5.20 $5.20 DPS (Dividends Per Share) $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 $0.48 Retained EPS $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 Retained EPS $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 $4.72 BPS (Beg.)** $20.23 $24.95 $29.68 $34.40 $39.13 BPS (Ending) $24.95 $29.68 $34.40 $39.13 $43.85 BPS (Ending) $24.95 $29.68 $34.40 $39.13 $43.85 Current Price Per Share: $28.00 $28.00 $28.00 $28.00 $28.00 Projected P/B Ratio*** 1.12x 0.94x 0.81x 0.72x 0.64x

Source: Hawaiian Airlines 2017 Presentation

**This is the book value per share before adding in the retained EPS from the current year. ***Based on 5/6/19's price of $28.

By 2020, the price to book value will be .6x which will give HA an excellent price floor and a margin of safety.

PEG & HA's Growth Rate

Estimating The Growth Rate

There are two ways to do this. The first method is add up certain key drivers.

First Method

4% Visitor Growth + 3% Inflation + 3% CASM Reduction = 10%

Visitor growth is estimated to grow 4% annually every year.

Inflation is 2-3% historically.

HA is expected to undergo a series of cost saving initiatives that will decrease CASM by 3-4%, net projected fuel increases.

The Second Method

To estimate the growth rate, we will use HA's ROIC and multiply it by the reinvestable rate. The rate reinvested is derived from subtracting the payout ratio and the buyback ratio from 100% (theoretical rate HA can reinvest at). The buyback ratio is the percent of a company's earnings used for buybacks. Same thing as dividends, except it is for buybacks. Therefore:

Growth Rate = ROIC x (1- Dividend Payout Ratio - Share Buyback Ratio)

The average ROIC has been 13.1% for the last 10 years.

10% of EPS is paid out as dividends (Dividend payout ratio).

20% of EPS is used as share buybacks ($50m/$250m = 20%).

Therefore, it will be calculated as:

Growth Rate = 13.1% x (1- .10 - .20) = 9%

But wait, there is more. HA has a dividend yield so in addition to 9%, we add 1.7%, which will equal to 10.7%, pretty in line with my first method.

The Current and Forward P/E is 6x and 7x respectively, so a 7x divided by 10.7% = .65x PEGY ratio. A 50% upside. Not bad at all.

Section IV: Risks to Consider

The Japanese Yen

There are risks to Hawaiian Airlines. That's a given. The yen exchange rate might be a risk, given the fact that HA has $86.5m of debt denominated in yen. Though I have no special insights to currencies, the yen, and the USD, are considered as safe havens.

Fuel Prices

Fuel prices are another notable risk. Hawaiian Airlines has been able to procure fuel prices at a lower rates per gallon than most of its competitors.

Source: HA Research Report

Very Important: While very undesirable to see fuel prices rise for the industry as a whole, which airline gets hit the hardest with fuel prices? The ones with a higher fuel price cost will likely already have lower profit margins, and this will squeeze the inferior competitors out of the game.

Competition and Recession Risks

If we were to account for LUV taking away 15% of HA's revenue, then the price target drops to $48 under the price-to-sales ratio rule. That is still a 100% upside.

I estimate that if a recession happens, it will likely will lop off another 20% of revenue from HA, making the PT $36. (Visitor expenditures were reduced by 20% in total during the Great Recession, but the Great Recession was more severe than other economic declines).

Uncertainties in Political Events

Our lovely president just announced that "China broke the deal" so don't expect growth from China right now. You can't be buying stocks thinking what they will be like one or two years from now. Think what the political landscape and where HA will be like 5-10 years from now. The things we fear now aren't usually as bad as they look.

Once upon a time, Americans and British people hated each other so much they were firing cannons at each other. Today they are practically best friends.

Once upon a time, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor. Oahu Islands (where Pearl Harbor was) is the most widely visited place today.

Once upon a time, America retaliated and dropped an atomic bomb on Japan. Look at where HA's biggest international growth is today.

If two countries can kiss and make up even after blasting and bombing each other, I am quite confident that tariff slapping will not be a big deal years from now. A low valuation is how we protect ourselves from all these uncertainties.

How much do you have to lose if I gave you HA's stocks for free?

Exactly.

The price you pay is the primary driver of risk.

The more you pay relative to the value, the more you have to lose.

Note: Loss of dignity/embarrassment from family and friends doesn't count as risk (Someone actually asked me if that counts).

Section V: The Alpha Story Repeats

I am a contrarian value/growth investor. Whenever I hear a lot of folks say, "I don't like this", that's my initial cue to research the company more. Because my recommendations have been mainly in mid caps and larger small caps (over $1 billion market cap), we often are looking at companies that have been beaten down from mid-cap status to small caps. Hawaiian Airlines was a mid-cap at some point in 2016.

There is always something to worry about. But take a look at this...

Source: Hawaiian Airlines 2017 Presentation

It seems like a lot to fret over, but what did its stock price do?

Hawaiian Airlines Story Despite All the Fears

Source: Author Using Macrotrends & HA Presentation

Airlines typically trade at 5x to 7x EBITDA. With the Forward EV/EBITDA at 2.8x, we think HA's story is set for another beautiful run. Given Hawaiian Airlines' favorable competitive position, its strong economics, disciplined cost programs, and its ability to offer a unique service that no other airline can offer in Hawaii, we believe that Hawaiian Airlines is set for another repeat of a wonderful growth story.

