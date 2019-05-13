Getting 'Kindered': Key Insider Buys $100 Million Of Stock, And Why Shares Of Kinder Morgan Are A Strong Buy

Kinder Morgan (KMI) is one stock that I believe presents significant value in a market where value appears harder and harder to find. It seems that I’m not the only one who thinks this way - a notable insider has been aggressively scooping up shares this year. I explain why KMI is a dramatically different company than before when it cut its distribution, and why that means its distribution is much safer and set to grow with tremendous upside potential for shareholders.

Insider Buying On Another Level

Chairman and co-founder Richard Kinder has been aggressively buying KMI stock and has already bought over 5 million shares worth $99 million in 2019 alone. If it were “only” $1 million in purchases, then I might disregard it as a drop in the pond for the multi-billionaire. But $99 million is no joke and definitely worthy of notice.

As we can see below: as of March 2019, Kinder already owned a significant holding in KMI to the tune of 250 million shares:

(Source: 2019 Proxy)

You would think that someone with such a large investment in the firm should be expected to be selling off their stake, or basically doing anything as other than putting more money into the company. Since March 11, the effective date of the chart above, Kinder has added over 1.7 million in additional shares, or about 0.7% of his stake in less than 2 months. Should we join him?

Industry Giant Staging A Comeback

To say that KMI is an industry giant does not do the company justice. As we can see below, KMI has one of the largest energy infrastructure footprints in North America:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

This includes being the largest natural gas transmission network (70,000 miles of natural gas pipelines) transporting about 40% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S., the largest independent transporter of refined products, the largest transporter of CO 2 , and the largest independent terminal operator.

KMI likes to refer to itself as an “energy toll road.” This is evidenced by the fact that 66% of its cash flow comes from multi-year contrasts for periods of up to 20 years, and that 25% of other cash flow is fee-based:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

It should be noted that in spite of its lower direct exposure to commodity prices, the company is still tied to the ability of its counterparties to “pay the bills.” While KMI is in a relatively safer position than its clients, in my opinion that does not make it as safe as a “real” landlord such as real estate investment trusts ("REITs"). Most important for KMI is that natural gas remains in high demand, as this will drive the volumes being transported in its pipelines. As we can see below, total U.S. natural gas demand is projected to increase over 30% through 2030:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

More than 70% of that forecasted growth is projected to come from the Gulf Coast, where KMI has a significant asset base:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

This suggests that not only will KMI’s infrastructure continue to be in use moving forward, but also that the company should be able to continue building out additional infrastructure in the region to meet the growing demand. Whereas natural gas volumes seem to stay in a consistent band, the way that midstream companies grow is by expanding their infrastructure footprint. As we can see below, this is due to the fact that these growth projects have very high ROI, with KMI’s current projects seeing 70% having a 5.5 times EBITDA multiple:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

These projects are thus highly accretive when one considers that KMI uses a combination of retained cash flow and debt to fund them. The company is projecting between $2 and $3 billion of growth projects annually, which helps give visibility to a future of consistent and growing cash flow.

Not An MLP

As many readers know, KMI is not a master limited partnership ("MLP"). Because it is a C-corp, KMI does not issue K-1 tax forms. Even more importantly, however, is the distinction that the company does not have mandated requirements to return 90% of its taxable income to shareholders as distributions. This has enabled KMI to retain significant cash flow, as we see below:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

Because KMI has already reached its long-term leverage targets of 4.5 times debt-to-EBITDA, this means that moving forward the company will be able to use more of that retained DCF to do things other than paying down debt, including funding more growth projects, more rapidly increasing the distribution and even buying back shares.

Resolution of Kinder Morgan Canada

KMI owns a 70% interest in Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF, TSX: KML), which was created primarily as a funding vehicle to build out the Trans Mountain Pipeline. For those unfamiliar with this project, long story short KMI was building this infrastructure in Canada but suddenly faced regulatory issues. Many consider the fact the company was able to sell the pipeline indirectly to the Canadian government for $4.5 billion to be a very fortunate outcome to something that could have ended up much worse. On February 1, 2019, KMI used the proceeds from the Trans Mountain sale to pay down $1.3 billion of maturing bond debt. Even though KML Canada has decided to remain independent, the resolution of the Trans Mountain Pipeline removes uncertainties and, at the very least, reduces the company's capital expenditure expense moving forward.

Balance Sheet

As mentioned above, KMI has a strong balance sheet, as it has reached its long-term leverage target of 4.5 times debt-to-EBITDA. The company's aggressive debt reduction (leverage was 5.6 times as recent as 2015) has helped it earn a solid BBB investment grade rating.

(Chart by Author)

While its leverage metrics certainly aren’t low as compared to peers, I feel that the company can support greater leverage due to its increased scale. In addition to being relatively more conservatively leveraged than in prior years, KMI also has about $4.3 billion of availability on its credit facility. The lower leverage plus its greater retained earnings and credit facility give me confidence that the company will be able to much better weather any future downturns in natural gas.

Safety Of The Distribution

KMI is projected to pay a $1.00 per share distribution in 2019 and $1.25 distribution in 2020. It is guiding for $2.20 in distributable cash flow ("DCF") in 2019. This works out to about $5 billion in DCF, leaving about $2.7 billion leftover after paying the dividend. KMI has guided to spend $3.1 billion towards growth projects, with the remainder being funded by debt. This suggests full coverage of the dividend and growth capital expenditures, because KMI is indeed allowed to take on more debt while remaining leverage neutral due to increasing cash flows. Now this creates an interesting discussion about dividend safety. Should we be using DCF or “free cash flow,” in which one might subtract the capital expenditure expense? I should note that if one believes that the growth projects are really discretionary and can be stopped at any moment, then DCF very much resembles free cash flow, because “maintenance capital expenditures” are already included in that metric. This means that we really should be viewing growth capital expenditures as a capital allocation decision to reinvest cash flows towards high ROI opportunities. Assuming the company really can achieve its guidance of 5.5 times EBITDA multiples on these projects, shareholders should want KMI to invest as much of retained cash flows towards these projects, because they far exceed the returns from share repurchases or dividends.

That said, KMI likely has committed to delivering on certain construction projects, and thus, many of its growth projects essentially represent contractual obligations. If the company were to find itself unable to fund these growth projects, I should note that it has an aforementioned $4.3 billion of availability liquidity in its credit facility to fund any shortcomings - this makes me confident that even in very terrible slowdowns, KMI should still be able to avoid any liquidity crunch (the biggest consequence would be having to dilute shareholders).

We can do is see that in the past few years, KMI has been able to increase its profitability even as its asset base increased (I measured profitability as distributable cash flow divided by total assets, which suggests that between its existing asset base and new assets (from growth projects), the company is able to generate recurring and growing cash flows:

(Source: 2019 April Presentation)

If this metric were to trend lower for a persisted time period, then I would need to reevaluate whether or not its cash flows are as recurring as I think.

Valuation And Price Target

My 12-month price target for KMI is $25 per share, which would represent a 5% forward yield based on the 2020 payout. I feel that the lower yield is justified as compared to midstream peers because KMI has greater retained DCF. This works out to 11.4 times DCF, but I wouldn’t be so quick to use this as the valuation metric, because there is greater uncertainty to the success of its growth projects (than things like a dividend or share repurchases). I am curious to see the company's capital allocation decisions 2021 and onwards as it balances investing more into growth projects versus simply increasing the dividend. If KMI is able to execute strongly on its growth projects, then shares may warrant an even higher multiple due to the company's growth potential - but I need to see more results (and a $1.25 dividend) first.

Risks

KMI, while relatively less exposed to oil and natural gas prices than the typical energy company, still has exposure through the financial strength of its counterparties. While it is much different than the KMI that slashed its dividend in 2016 amidst the great crash in oil prices, no one can say for certain what will happen if and when energy crashes again.

The company's balance sheet is not really “low” leverage, and I would prefer if management lowered leverage further instead of maintaining the 4.5 times EBITDA. Moody’s indicates that it might upgrade its credit ratings with debt-to-EBITDA below 4 times and downgrade with debt-to-EBITDA above 5 times. While I understand the desire to grow more aggressively, I think that the volatile interest rate environment warrants the need to err on the side of caution.

While the company's greater retained earnings is a positive as compared to peers, this is a double-edged sword, because shareholders are taking the risk that management might not use the retained earnings appropriately. Investors should look for increasing shareholder returns from dividends and share repurchases even after 2020. I would be very suspicious if KMI does not continue to aggressively increase the dividend after 2020, while simultaneously investing heavily in growth capital expenditures, because that might imply that these growth projects are helping significantly to just maintain current revenues. Historical data (as seen in the ROA chart) does not give reason to doubt, but investors should keep a close eye and keep management accountable. Shareholders should expect strong dividend growth beyond the $1.25 level. Anything short of that would make all the hype about the “high dividend coverage” look silly.

Conclusion

KMI offers investors a way to invest in a titan in the midstream space without the K-1 tax form and without the tight distribution coverage. While leverage is a little higher and management has a reputation to overcome, shares appear attractively priced to offer attractive returns, should management merely deliver on expectations. Shares are a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.