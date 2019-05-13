Why NBC's New Fall Schedule Showcases A Combination Of Success And Stability

Investors will still need to see how NBC does when it comes to mid-season as that looks to remain a weak spot in an otherwise strong roster of content and programming.

NBC’s biggest changes are tied to its comedies where the network for the first time in years is seemingly programming from a position of strength.

Investors will see NBC keep a large part of its current schedule intact which is a rarity in this industry and a positive sign for shareholders.

NBC is set to likely once again end the 2018-2019 season in first place in the all-important 18-49 demographic.

The 2019 upfronts are getting underway this week in NYC with NBC taking its traditional turn as the first one to present to advertisers.

(Image credit: NBC)

And TV’s mad season is underway.

Welcome to upfronts as the traditional linear networks go all out to impress advertisers and convince them they can hold their own against the ever-growing streaming threat. Simply put the goal remains the same, but the piece are rearranged - present the best slate of shows that will best appeal to the all-important 18-49 demo.

As per tradition NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went first and set the tone for the week with a lineup that doesn’t deviate that much from the one that will likely ensure the Peacock network wins the ratings race once again this year (for the fifth time in the last six years).

Here are the three biggest takeaways for investors to be aware of:

Stability And Success

That headline is the best way to describe NBC’s 2018-2019 season and as a result you can understand why the network isn’t looking to make any big changes for the fall. No seriously, NBC is only making changes to two of the seven nights of programming and the changes are minor, yet still impactful. I’ll touch on that in a second, but first investors need to understand how we got here because it’s a great model of how a network should program its roster – especially with the rise of streaming TV and time-shifting viewing habits.

If you look at the nights that remain unchanged, you’ll notice it’s mostly a mix of non-scripted/alternative content and some of the most solid franchises on television. This includes the always reliable Sunday Night Football, the long-running Dateline news-magazine and The Voice – which may have lost an octave or two in recent cycles (ratings-wise), but still is a name-brand.

At the core is also NBC’s #OneChicago trilogy (Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med) which last year was all consolidated onto one night. The results there spoke for themselves as the move added to its already sizable fanbase. The Dick Wolf-created franchises were actually among the first to be renewed this year, which is a far cry from last year when many were speculating if the trio would be trimmed.

And then there is breakout medical drama New Amsterdam which is one of the season’s biggest success stories (across all networks) as well as This Is Us, which NBC gave an extremely rare THREE-season renewal to after a prolonged negotiation period.

Combined this is a stellar group of dependable programs that actually make audiences WANT to watch them LIVE and in many cases they almost NEED to watch them live in order to not be left out of watercooler talk the next day. Of all the networks, NBC may have the most “must-see” programs, which is fitting given it’s the network that basically invented “Must-See TV.”

That point can’t be oversold enough to investors.

Comedy Is King

Speaking of “Must-See TV,” that term was first devised to be about NBC’s comedies and for a while NBC had real-trouble producing new “must-see” comedies. Luckily, the network has finally found its groove – which is going to make things even more interesting in 2020.

Investors are well aware that NBC’s all-new Thursday night comedy block was a calculated risk last season – it wasn’t so much that NBC was going back to its Thursday night comedy roots, but it was truly doubling down on them.

Yet the combination of the re-booted Will & Grace, the resurrected Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the dark horse hit Superstore and the critically acclaimed The Good Place really hit the mark. However, in order to stay competitive NBC is going to make a few tweaks in the fall by keeping Brooklyn as a midseason force and delaying Will & Grace to give the network more ammo at a traditionally weak time across all linear networks.

In their places in the fall will be a new sitcom (Perfect Harmony) featuring the always likeable Bradley Whitford (who between The West Wing and Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip is no stranger to NBC) and another laugher (Sunnyside) from Good Place’s Mike Schur, who is fast becoming one of NBC’s biggest assets.

Shareholders should be encouraged by the re-worked Thursday because NBC is coming at it from a source of strength for really the first time in years.

Midseason Mystery

As great as NBC does in the fall, its midseason when shareholders and analysts see things get tricky.

Football goes off the air and The Voice takes its winter break, leaving a multitude of holes to fill. The good news is that last season’s midseason crop was led by (the recently renewed) America’s Got Talent: Champions which one of the most dominant shows on TV – the bad news is the rest of the midseason slate under-performed.

Dwayne Johnson’s The Titan Games was solid, but not spectacular and the jury is still out on The Enemy Within, Abby’s and The Village – all of which are surprisingly STILL on the bubble. That’s a lot of uncertainty for the star power attached to that crop of series and the initial buzz they all had this time last year. As much as NBC and its fellow linear networks want to preach about a 52-week season, time and time again, we usually see a sizable reduction in quality in the back half of the year.

One solution is what NBC is doing and holding back top proven series - this includes last year’s early-riser Manifest which as a result can run uninterrupted. Analysts have noted the show’s start/stop schedule is part of the reason why the series hit turbulence towards the end.

However, new series are just as important and at present, I’m also not sold on NBC’s new freshman dramas being held back for the January-May frame – specifically the high profile Bone Collector adaptation Lincoln which doesn’t have a recognizable lead and its title will likely lead many to think it’s a historical drama and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist which despite a strong cast has an out-there concept (think What Women Want but with a female twist and only through music) that could be a reach for NBC’s viewers

The wild card is Council Of Dads which centers on a cancer-stricken father who assembles a “council of dads” to step in should he not be around. This is clearly aiming to the next This Is Us-style heart-string puller but it could also go the other direction if audiences are too emotionally turned-off by the concept (or are tired of TV making them cry).

Ironically the biggest bright spot of the whole slate though is the one that also presents the network with the most problems. Saturday Night Live mainstay Keenan Thompson is set to finally make the jump to his own sitcom, but he also has no plans to leave SNL and he’s also hosting a new reality series called Bring The Funny.

Thompson is one of the funniest and most multi-talented actors on TV, but he’s stretching himself thin here and I hope NBC figures out how to ensure his big moment doesn’t turn into a big misstep.

Closing Thoughts

The bottom line here for investors is simple - if it’s not broken, you don’t need to fix it and NBC is in the least need of fixing of any of the broadcast networks.

Shareholders have seen a full transformation in recent years as the network went from worst-to-first through a series of shrewd moves, smart pickups and nurturing its core franchises. Yes, having strong sporting events like the NFL, NHL and The Olympics don’t hurt, but a network needs to be fully balanced and NBC has managed to course-correct itself to achieve that goal.

When you face giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), you have to continue to evolve and that’s exactly what NBC is showing with this schedule. Investors in Comcast know the company has a strong roster of properties led at its core by Universal Studios (and all its subsidiaries) and NBC. Combined they present one of the top one-two punches in the entertainment industry and this is an example of why.

