EOG Resources - An Impressive Growth Stock

Image: EOG rig from EOG Resources

Investment Thesis:

The Houston-based EOG Resources (EOG) is one of the best top-tier US shale plays. The US producer can be compared in many ways with Occidental Petroleum (OXY), which is the leader in the Permian. I recommend reading my recent article about Occidental Petroleum, which is about to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) at a considerable premium that is not making sense at least for me.

EOG Resources presents a rock-solid balance sheet with tremendous growth potential, which places the stock as an excellent long-term candidate.

However, despite stellar results, the stock is not performing as well as we should expect and we can see it in the three-year chart below.

Thus, I recommend trading about 30% of your position by using short-term volatility while accumulating on weakness for the long term.

Data by YCharts

A significant increase in the dividend could eventually help the stock to turn attractive again, but so far, the company was not acting forcefully in this domain and increased the dividend by only a token amount, which is insufficient to make a difference.

What makes EOG a good business?

The company is primarily producing oil and gas from the USA or 93.3% of the total output for 1Q '19.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 2Q '17 3Q '17 4Q '17 1Q '18 2Q '18 3Q '18 4Q '18 1Q '19 United States of America 545.6 539.2 605.6 602.5 644.4 695.0 715.5 722.0 Trinidad 54.1 54.6 51.0 49.8 47.8 44.1 39.0 45.1 Other International 4.2 4.3 5.4 7.6 10.0 9.7 10.0 6.5 TOTAL 603.9 598.1 662.0 659.9 702.2 748.8 764.5 773.6

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

EOG's goal is clear and simple, be one of the best companies across all sectors in the S&P 500 by realizing double-digit returns and double-digit organic growth through the commodity cycles. Our stellar first-quarter performance demonstrates that we are lowering the cost of oil required to achieve that goal. We're confident in our ability to continue to decouple our performance from the commodity price cycles and that our sustainable business model will consistently deliver excellent results in the future.

Quick Presentation

The US shale has dramatically affected the US oil and gas production, turning the USA into the number one producer in the World with over 12.2 M Bop/d (first week of May).

EOG holds a multi-basins premium portfolio, which is very appealing and growing fast (Bakken, Eagle Ford, Delaware basin, Woodford oil, Wyoming and Powder River Basin with the $2.5 billion Yates acquisition).

Unlike Occidental Petroleum, I like the prudent strategy here with less acquisition "bombshell" that affect the stock price negatively as we have seen this week.

Data by YCharts

The company assets in the Delaware Basin (Permian), which produced 220K Boep/d in 2018, are the fastest growing assets for the company. Furthermore, the company is active in setting up an oil gathering system and terminal web with ultimately up to five connections to downstream markets.

EOG owns a 400,000 net acre position in the core of the Delaware Basin.

Source: from EOG Presentation

Ezra Yacob, EVP, Exploration and Production, said in the conference call:

In the Delaware basin, we continue to improve on operational momentum we gained last year. Retaining top-performing drilling rigs and completion crews toward the end of 2018 had an immediate impact on the first quarter. We drilled and completed 78 gross wells across six different premium targets with just 18 rigs and seven completion crews. Compared to the first quarter of 2018, we drilled and completed 42% more lateral fleet. However, we use one less rig and one less completion crew. As a result, we’ve made strong progress towards our full year cost reduction goals.

Incidentally, ~85% of EOG's oil production in the Eagle Ford basin flows through EOG-owned gathering systems and receive a premium price.

Note: The Permian's drilled but uncompleted wells tally in March 2019 was 8,500, with the Eagle Ford's reaching 1,509 rigs alone and the Permian a whopping 4,021.

EOG Resources - 1Q '19 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 1Q '17 2Q '17 3Q '17 4Q '17 1Q '18 2Q '18 3Q '18 4Q '18 1Q '19 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 2.611 2.612 2.645 3.340 3.681 4.238 4.781 4.575 4.059 Net Income in $ Million 29 23 101 2,431 639 697 1,191 893 635 EBITDA $ Million 927 998 1,061 1,367 1,624 1,805 2,428 2,064 1,853 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 1.1% 0.9% 3.8% 72.8% 17.3% 16.4% 24.9% 19.5% 15.7% EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 −0.31 0.17 4.20 1.10 1.20 2.05 1.54 1.10 cash from operating activities in $ Million 898 1,078 961 1,328 1,552 1,942 2,190 2,085 1,608 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 947 1,027 1,094 1,057 1,441 1,684 1,649 1,302 2,000 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -48.5 51.5 -132.7 270.9 111.0 -257.7 540.4 783.1 -393 Total Cash $ Billion 1.55 1.65 0.85 0.83 0.82 1.01 1.27 1.56 1.14 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 6.99 6.99 6.39 6.39 6.43 6.43 6.43 6.08 6.08 Dividend per share in $ 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.1675 0.185 0.185 0.22 0.22 0.2875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 578.6 578.6 578.7 579.4 579.7 580.4 581.6 580.4 580.2

Source: EOG Resources filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $4.059 billion in 1Q '19

EOG Resources delivered an impressive 1Q '19. The company announced first quarter 2019 net income of $635 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with first quarter 2018 net income of $639 million, or $1.10 per share. Net cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.608 billion compared with $1.552 billion a year ago.

The company recorded a decline of 8% of cash operating costs during the first quarter compared to the year-ago period.

2 - Free cash flow

The free cash flow for the first quarter of 2019 was a loss of $392.7 million and $1.189 billion yearly.

The dividend increased to $1.15 per share yearly or a yield of 1.22%, which is still low even with the 31% increase this quarter. OXY's dividend yield is 5.68%.

EOG had passed the FCF test.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production topped the high end of its guidance range during the fourth quarter. Total production was a record of 773.6K Boep/d, up 14.7% from last year and up 1.2% sequentially.

93% of the total output comes from the USA.

EOG relies heavily on crude oil and condensate, which represents 56.9% of the total output.

Price of oil (composite) realized by the company this quarter was $56.09 a barrel, down 12.7% from a year ago and down 5.7% sequentially. Cash operating costs were standing at $9.36 for 2018 and are expected to go even lower to $9.24 in 2019.

Note: EOG Resources is receiving a premium for its oil and condensate versus peers of $3.38 per barrel in 1Q '19, which is significant.

The primary production driver was the company's position in the Delaware Basin with 68 wells online (net) in 1Q '19.

4 - Net debt and cash

Net debt is now $4.94 billion, and net debt to EBITDA is 0.61x. Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

I’m happy to report Moody’s recognized EOG's growing financial strength last month upgrading EOG's credit rating to A3 with the stable outlook. To quote the Moody’s press release announcing the upgrade the company stated. The upgrade of EOG's rating into the A category recognizes the company’s high capital productivity, backed by operating excellence and a long life high quality asset base that will continue to underpin the strong credit profile and that a number of oil price scenarios. The A3 rating is also supported by the company’s conservative financial policies.

The company is projecting to retire a $500 million bond at maturation in June this year, with cash on hand.

5 - EOG 2019 Guidance

Source: EOG Presentation

EOG Resources is forecasting between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion on capital projects in 2019, which is slightly more than it has spent in 2018 (midpoint).

The company's U.S. production will grow by 12% to 16% in 2019. This CapEx level can be founded solely on the cash flows it can produce on $50 per barrel.

Guidance for 2Q '19

The company expects 785.6 to 818.7k Boep/d with a range of 739.3-765.3k Boep/d for the US.

EOG's impressive results in the first quarter are on track to achieve the 2019 forecast.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

EOG Resources did exceptionally well again in 1Q '19, and the oil company anticipates an even better output in the second quarter of 2019, as it continues extending production at a steady rate while maintaining impressive free cash flow, thanks to capital expenditures below target and despite oil prices that are going down slowly.

The results are that the company is now increasing the dividend by 31% this quarter to $0.2875 per quarter.

I like the conservative approach of the company compared to a more aggressive approach by Occidental Petroleum which seems fixed on expanding by expensive acquisitions such as Anadarko Petroleum which is turning very caustic for shareholders.

Finally, the company secured more export capacity to ship its oil production out of the Gulf Coast. It expects to export 100k BPD in 2020 and 250k BPD in 2022.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EOG is forming an ascending channel pattern with line support at $90 (I recommend buying and accumulating slowly at or below this level depending on oil prices) and line resistance at about $108-$106 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position unless oil prices momentum turns bullish).

Ascending channel patterns are considered bullish short term which means the stock is likely to re-test first resistance at $100 and potentially reach $108 after that.

However, EOG is trading as a proxy for oil prices and the decision to sell or to buy must be taken in correlation with the "oil mood."

