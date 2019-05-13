JD.Com Stellar Q1; Tencent Gaming Monetization Tweak

Momo will temporarily suspend the ability of users to post social newsfeeds on its platform in a second major setback in two weeks.

JD.com announced Q1 2019 results which surpassed consensus estimates. It also revealed an expansion of its strategic partnership agreement with Tencent and Series A financing for its JD Health business.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ)(FXI), my coverage will focus on the gaming breakthrough by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and JD.com (JD) 2019 Q1 results. I will also highlight the battle between Alibaba Group (BABA) and Amazon (AMZN) on their cloud services.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for convenient references in the subsequent sections.

In a week dominated by the renewed uncertainty over the outcome of the trade negotiations following President Trump's infamous Sunday tweet, it was no surprise that the constituents of the Chinese internet sector saw their stock prices take a tumble. Most of the top holdings among the KWEB ETF fell in tandem, with the notable exception of Tencent, thanks to an approval of a game modified from a popular title. JD.com was up as much as 10 percent pre-market trading on Friday following its stellar quarterly results which surpassed consensus estimates. Unfortunately, the early gains fizzled out and the stock ended the week down 6.2 percent.

Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) was the rare one which went against the tide in the weak market, closing higher than it opened each day in Hong Kong trading last week. I have noted this phenomenon in the past articles where I suggested investors keen on the Chinese internet sector but wishing some diversification might want to consider Meituan-Dianping. Investors were excited over its announcement of the extension and opening of its delivery network to more consumers and industries. The on-demand services giant is seeking to better utilize its extensive delivery network to generate additional revenue as it explores various ways to reduce its losses.

Another catalyst was news that Mobike executives in Europe were raising $20 million from outside investors as they sought to spin-off the European operation raised the hopes of Meituan-Dianping shareholders of an improved cash flow situation.

Among the second-tier stocks of the KWEB ETF, several names suffered double-digit percentage losses. Momo Inc. (MOMO) significantly underperformed the market, plunging 21 percent for the week. The Chinese live-broadcasting service provider announced on Friday that "pursuant to directives of relevant government authority, during the one-month period starting from May 11, 2019, Momo will undertake certain internal measures aimed at strengthening its content screening efforts."

In that time, Momo will temporarily suspend the ability of users to post social newsfeeds on its platform. This is its second major setback in two weeks, following revelations by the company that some mobile app stores in China have removed the Tantan mobile app on the direction of governmental authorities in China. The Chinese authorities are apparently more resolute and prompt in taking action over what they perceive as inadequate actions by the platform operator. Facebook (FB) would probably find it challenging to operate in such an environment.

Tencent Gaming Breakthrough - A Patriotic Version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Shareholders of Tencent have since the third quarter of last year been concerned over the delays in game approvals. Just last month, the video games industry was again rocked by new regulations. Thousands of video game titles that were in the queue for government approval would have to provide additional material before re-applying for approval again. I had regarded the development to be advantageous for Tencent and NetEase, the two largest gaming companies in China, since the duo was expected to have more resources and better able to quickly satisfy the new demands, leaving their smaller peers in the dust.

On Wednesday, Tencent demonstrated its superior strength in the gaming space through the launch of its deft creation of an alternative to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds ("PUBG"), the hugely popular battle royale mobile title that failed to gain approval from the Chinese regulators. Gamers can log into Game for Peace with their existing PUBG accounts to effect the automatic migration of their data to the new game. Online Chinese tech media 36kr reported (contents in Chinese) that Game for Peace runs on a similar interface and gameplay as PUBG.

The story for Game for Peace cleverly revolves around the heavy responsibilities of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force in defending the country’s territory. With the tweak, the game managed to receive the coveted approval from regulators last month, allowing the social media and gaming titan to monetize immediately from users buying skins and other in-game items.

Wall Street analysts were quick to acknowledge the highly positive development which helped Tencent to ameliorate the collateral damage from the bloodbath in the market. Jefferies analyst Karen Chan expressed her optimism that the earlier-than-expected launch of Game for Peace should result in "rising visibility to a stronger mobile game growth re-acceleration” in the second half of 2019.

JD.com Reported Stellar Q1 2019 Earnings

Retail and e-commerce giant JD.com reported Q1 2019 revenue of RMB121.08 billion, up 20.9 percent from the prior year, a positive surprise of RMB1.08 billion. Q1 2019 non-GAAP EPS of RMB2.23 also surpassed analysts estimates by RMB1.40.

Gross margin in the first quarter was 15 percent, up from 14.1 percent in the same period last year. This marks the 20th consecutive quarter of JD Retail gross margin expansion on a year-over-year basis. The management attributed the expansion to economies of scale from the 1P business, as well as technology-driven advertising revenue growth. Company executives believed that the JD Retail margin trend is "sustainable" on an annual basis and "will continue for many years ahead".

Source: JD.com Q1 2019 earnings call slides

During the earnings conference call, JD.com also revealed two important developments. The first being the expansion of its strategic partnership agreement with Tencent , covering a "broad spectrum of strategic and business collaboration initiatives". The second was the securing of funding of Series A financing for its JD Health business group in a deal worth approximately US$7 billion on a post-term evaluation basis. According to the announcement, JD Health operates the largest online retail pharmacy in China enabled by a fast-growing online health care services platform.

During the questions-and-answers session, Sidney Huang shared that JD.com's electronics and home appliance business was "definitely growing well above the industry". The division was experiencing double-digit expansion rates and increasing its market share at a "very fast pace".

Alibaba Vs. Amazon: Cloud Wars II - The Sequel

In October 2017, I had an article titled Alibaba Vs. Amazon: Cloud Wars published on Seeking Alpha discussing the prospects of Alibaba's cloud business and pitting it against Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). Readers were very enthusiastic about the topic, judging from the dozens of comments the article attracted. Some were confident that Alibaba can catch up quickly with Amazon while others were skeptical.

20 months later, the topic is revived with an article from Nikkei Asian Review on the pretext of the launch of a data center by AWS in Hong Kong, its eighth Asia-Pacific market. With a 51.8 percent global share in 2018, AWS is by far the leader in the Infrastructure as a Service, or IaaS, cloud market, based on data compiled by global research and advisory company Gartner. Alibaba Cloud is ranked third, with a paltry 4.9 percent market share but that is up from 3.4 percent the previous year. Furthermore, the global picture obscures the standing it enjoys in Asia, where Alibaba Cloud commands one-fifth of the market, compared to 11 percent for AWS and 8 percent for Microsoft (MSFT).

It may be obvious that Alibaba Cloud has the benefit of government regulations serving as obstacles to foreign cloud service providers. Nevertheless, Nikkei Asian Review believes that Alibaba's extensive investments in more than 157 companies in China worth over $12.8 billion played a significant role. The investee companies naturally helped built a sizable client base for Alibaba Cloud. AWS, on the other hand, is able to ride on the coattails of its existing customers seeking cloud services in Asia.

How the cloud service market pans out in China is going to prove instrumental in whoever can claim supremacy in Asia. Based on a study by market intelligence research firm IDC, China will become the second-largest cloud service market, estimated to be $10.5 billion, in 2019. This comes as the country becomes the fastest-growing market, with a mouth-watering 45 percent annual growth rate in the next five years. Amazon is optimistic about its prospects. How about Alibaba?

"I think we're also getting much better at adding capacity faster, so there's less need to build it 6 to 12 months in advance, I would say. Although, we did just launched our Hong Kong region today as well and I want to point that out. The business in China is going really well and we continue to see strong growth there. And, launching the Hong Kong region gets us to a footprint of 19 cities in China. So it continues to be a really good story for us."- Brian Olsavsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Amazon

Market Outlook

This week will be a busy one for corporate earnings in the Chinese internet sector. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is on schedule to report its 2019 Q1 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Monday, May 13. Alibaba and Tencent will take their turns to report their Q1 results on Wednesday, May 15. Baidu (BIDU) is due to announce its Q1 earnings after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 16.

On the macro front, we definitely would be seeing more media coverage on the trade negotiations. Both sides are ostensibly becoming more confident in their respective positions. The U.S. has positive economic data while President Trump's approval ratings are riding high. China, on the other hand, is navigating the slowdown in its economy. Nevertheless, market players are confident of the government ability to tackle the fallout of a collapse in trade talks. The Chinese authorities could cut RRR further, implement various subsidies to spur consumer spending, and accelerate its investments in infrastructure, among other mitigating moves.

I would like to end the article with a quote from Tencent President Martin Lau Chi-ping demonstrating the long-termism of the social media and gaming titan. He told investors at an event held in Beijing in February:

"Many people ask me whether we are going to shrink our investment this year. I am telling everyone: We are not going to do that. ... After every major crisis and bursting of a bubble, the companies that rise from the ashes will be the most outstanding and visionary of all."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, FB, JD, NTES, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.