Patrick Industries May Have Reached An Inflection Point

Source: Wood Working Network

Patrick Industries (PATK) reported double-digit revenue growth for the quarter ended March 2019. Some believe we are at peak economy. This makes cyclical companies and their future growth prospects rather suspect. In its most-recent quarter Patrick generated revenue of $608.2 million, up 10% Y/Y. However, all of that growth was not organic. Patrick completed 18 acquisitions last year, which helped spur its top line.

Revenue for the RV segment fell 9% Y/Y. The RV industry as a whole is experiencing a free fall in shipments after record sales in prior years. Through Q1 2019 industry shipments have fallen 27% Y/Y; they could fall further as RV manufacturers continue to sell down inventory built up in the first half of 2018. Falling shipments could mean fewer parts and supplies will be sold for new RVs. That sounds foreboding as Patrick's RV segment represents 56% of total revenue.

Revenue from the Marine segment nearly doubled, partially on the strength of acquisitions. Management anticipates the marine industry will show solid growth in power boat retail shipments in 2019. Sans acquisitions, Patrick's Marine revenue will likely fall. Manufactured Housing ("MH") grew revenue by 70%. According to management, MH wholesale unit shipments for the entire industry fell by double-digits in Q1 2019. The company could have difficulty generating organic sales for the rest of the year.

Falling Margins

PATK bulls may been assuaged by the company's top line growth. Until acquisitions subside it could be difficult to ascertain the company's true growth prospects. Despite revenue growth the company's margins are in decline. Gross margin was 18%, down 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. This could have been driven by a change in product mix. The company's warehouse delivery and SG&A expenses as a percentage revenue also increased nearly 100 basis.

As a result, EBITDA margin was a paltry 9%, down 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. On a dollar basis, EBITDA fell 1% Y/Y despite impressive top line growth. The company appears to be running in quicksand. What happens when the acquisitions subside?

Paltry Liquidity

At Q1 2019 Patrick had cash of about $8 million, which I would consider paltry. Does the company have enough liquidity to survive a major downturn in key markets? Cash flow from operations was $28 million. Again, this could dwindle if key markets turn down. I would rather see Patrick squirrel away capital for a rainy day.

Its acquisitions have been partially funded by debt. Its debt load of $624 million was much higher than the $429 million reported in the year earlier period. While debt increased, the company's quarterly EBITDA of $53 million was flat to declining. Servicing its burgeoning debt load could become problematic if EBITDA continues to slide.

Conclusion

PATK is down over 20% Y/Y. Falling RV sales and deteriorating EBITDA could cause the stock to fall further. Sell PATK.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PATK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.