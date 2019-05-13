Nokian Renkaat - Finnish Tires At 6% Dividend

At a dividend yield of almost 6% and following a drop in share price, the company borders on obvious undervaluation.

In this article, I go through the various reasons for owning this Finnish company and why it makes for an appealing dividend stock.

Nokian Renkaat (OTCPK:NKRKF) (OTCPK:NKRKY) is a Finnish company based in the city of Nokia (Yep, both this company and the company Nokia (NOK) is actually named after the town). The company has been part of my dividend portfolio in a small way since 2015. I've recently increased my exposure and in this article, I mean to show you why.

We'll take a look at the company at its core, its finances and valuations, some risks, and hopefully, I'll be able to show you why I consider this company not only appealing and worth watching, but worth investing in.

Let's see what we can dig up here.

Nokian - A Finnish company in good shape

Founded in 1898 as the Finnish rubber factory (Suomen Gummitehdas Osakeyhtiö), the company initially produced gumshoes and rubber boots. It wasn't until 1925 that the company started producing tires, and 1935 that the manufacture of winter-specific tires began. The company was actually part of Nokia itself until 1988 when it split off under the name Nokian. The company has always produced its products in Finland, and since 2005, in Russia as well.

It is no secret that I love Finnish companies and dividend stocks.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

It's of course extremely hard to describe a specific success or style to any nation as a whole, but Finnish companies tend to have higher dividends than both their Swedish/European and NA counterparts. They tend to be excellently managed, and they tend to have the Finnish state involved as a part-owner or stakeholder in larger businesses. Generally, I prefer Finnish companies that are active 90%+ in Finland alone, given the homogenous nature of the Finnish country translating into high entry barriers for entrants, but regardless of this, Nokian is an excellent company outside of Finland as well.

These factors, to me, translate to long-term dividend and company safety, and these tendencies are things we can find in Nokian as well.

(Source: Largest Shareholders, Company Information)

Here, as with many Finnish corporations, we can find state ownership through Solidium and various state pension funds and indirect, state-controlled corporations.

In addition, American giant BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has recently, as of the stock drop, increased its stake in the company to 5%+ as of May 8th, 2019. (Source: Press Release). That in itself to me is a sign of security and international confidence going forward here.

Some basics

Nokian is divided into three business segments.

Passenger Car Tyres

Heavy Tyres

Vianor (The tire/car service centers)

Simple.

The company's manufacturing plants are, as written before, in Finland and Russia. The company has two testing centers - in Finland, and one being constructed in Spain. A third tire plant is under construction in the US.

(Source: Nokian Homepage)

The new factory will come at a cost of $360M and will employ 400 new people, producing 4 million tires annually, with a warehouse able of holding 600,000, satisfying the company's current NA market.

The factory is slated to be opened in 2020, and so far, things are going according to plan.

(Source: FY18 report)

Some basic numbers are above. The company is a small player on the global market but dominates especially the market for winter tires - in fact, the company invented the concept in the first place. It has the largest market share in the Nordics (Scandinavia) and Russia and has the aim to double sales in NA in 5 years, as well as grow by 50% in Central Europe.

(Source: FY18 Report)

As of yet, NA makes up a paltry portion of the company's portfolio. The same is true for Heavy Tyres, which is another segment the company is targeting to grow. The factory in the US will go a long way toward fulfilling this goal going forward.

Some small color to overall FY18 positivity.

(Source: FY18 Report)

All business units reported improved performance/profits during 2018. This isn't just a positive bit of news for the company, but impressive due to the otherwise cyclical nature of the business tied to automotive, and therefore tied to a very volatile 2018. Despite this, the company managed profit improvement in all areas.

Overall company goals are as follows going into 2019-2021

Growing faster than the market, CAGR above 5%

EBIT at 22%

Dividend at 50%+ of net earnings

And the company ambitions are as follows

Maintain market-leading position in Nordics/Russia

50% Central Europe sales increase

Double sales in NA in <= 5 years

Availability of company products in all global winter markets

Vianor EBITDA increase of 3% or above until the end of 2019

Heavy Tyre sales increase of 50% in <= 4 years.

Basic Finances And Characteristics

First off, the company is inherently profitable and over a long time, has managed to grow earnings, sales, and RoE.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company is, of course, exposed to a volatile cyclical market through automotive, and this can show in seasonal/market shifts where profits are momentarily lower. As a rule, they always climb back up, however. The company is confident in its approach that it, unlike other Finnish and Swedish companies, does not lower the dividend in those years, but instead accepts a 90%+ payout ratio for a full year if needed.

Net sales were up 5.7% at a constant currency basis during 2018, with margins nearly flat or growing at 0.1, and a full-year EPS growth of 31.9%.

This company is currently in the process of investing heavily in its facilities which means that dividend growth going forward may be slower than usual.

(Source: FY18 Report)

One should also expect this trend to continue as the facilities in Spain and USA are financed.

Business units running well - except one

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company's business units are running rather well, with one marked exception seen above. Vianor has had negative profits for almost 3 years before during 2018, coming back into slight profitability. According to the company, this was driven by increased efficiency and sales management, which we can also see continuing into 1Q19, with sales improving another 8.4% on a constant currency basis in comparison to 1Q18.

Debt

The company uses two popular measures to calculate its own indebtedness/leverage.

Firstly, we have the equity ratio, comparing total equity to total assets. A ratio of 60%+ is generally considered positive for a company in this business - at least in Europe.

(Source: FY18)

The addition of new projects and factories impacts this metric, but it is still kept at an above 70% ratio, which is somewhat beyond conservative in my estimation.

We also look at the company gearing ratio, measuring how much is financed by debt as opposed to equity. The ratio here is actually negative.

(Source: FY18 Report)

Not only does the company have a negative gearing ratio and plenty of cash/cash equivalents on hand, but it also has another half a billion euros in untapped credit facilities (with some committed to investments, of course). This company has taken years to build up its substantial safety in terms of indebtedness, and as far as these metrics go, Nokian is one of the safest companies on the block. In comparison, It makes companies like Goodyear (GT) look overleveraged/in danger.

So, finances, check.

Risks

Every company active in a market as cyclical and tied to automotive like this is subject to a number of macro risks.

The risk of raw material prices can be seen as recently as 1Q19, with Operating profits down slightly due to the higher raw material costs. FX effects are also a major factor in Nokian, again 1Q19 showed impact from negative FX.

Perhaps the largest risk I see is the fact that Nokian is primarily a winter-oriented tire manufacturer, and as such, is prone to seasonal and climate-related softness during slow/weak winter times. These risks are not enough to offset and excellent market position or the financial safety currently inherent to Nokian, but they need to be mentioned at the very least, as a slow winter does impact company sales.

Central Europe is also a highly competitive tire market, with manufacturers like Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) and Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF) being active here. The company itself describes this as a highly competitive market. Once again, this needs to be taken into consideration. Nokian is a comparatively small player on a global market.

Apart from these more general, macro-orientated risks, I see few risks inherent to the company's long-term viability itself. Nokian Renkaat is well-capitalized, and by all evidence, well-managed. It focuses on an area it's known for almost 100 years, and the company is the inventor and manufacturer of some of the best winter tires on the planet.

With their financial situation, there are a lot of worse choices you could do than investing in Nokian Renkaat.

Recent results

As 1Q19 are in, we'll take a quick look at these as well, to see if anything has changed in my overall thesis.

Short answer - no.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The company managed another 3.8% comparable currencies increase in net sales, due to progress in Heavy Tyres and Vianor. A small, earlier-mentioned drop in profits due to raw material cost increases and Central Europe competition was still not enough to offset a massive profit increase, though this profit increase was mainly due to positive results on tax disputes. It drove quarterly profits up 317.6%.

The risk I mentioned regarding market softness and connection to automotive materialized somewhat this quarter, with Nordic countries and Russia dropping due to a drop in new car sales. The same was true in Europe and NA, but sales in these segments nonetheless increased despite a drop in new cars being purchased. Summer tire inventory is high going into Q2/Q3.

(Source: 1Q19 Report)

The first quarter wasn't exactly Nokian's best, but the company still managed some decent results, even excluding the profit addition from the favorable tax cases. As I mentioned above, CapEx will continue to increase in line with company investments. The hope is that this will pay off eventually.

Valuation

The market did not like 1Q19 results.

(Source: Google Finance)

It sent the previous sector-compared overvaluation down almost 10% in a matter of days, but obviously weighed down by overall market concerns as well.

Important to mention is that compared to Goodyear, Michelin and Continental and in terms of blended P/E-ratio, Nokian did, and still trades at a premium valuation compared to these competitors. However, it is my view that due to their specialty, market-leading positions in home markets, low level of indebtedness and clear roadmap into 2020 and beyond, Nokian deserves a bit of a premium compared to these companies.

(Source: Gurufocus)

It would be excellent if we could get even more of a drop here, but looking at the historical share price development of the company, a price of ~€26/share is in itself quite a rarity.

(Source: Google Finance)

There are further reasons for this premium going by fundamental valuation, I argue.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Nokian achieves higher RoE than competitors (see above). It has operating margins of 22+%, where Goodyear barely has ~6.5%. At 6%, it also has a significantly higher dividend yield compared to other companies in the same sector. Continental comes in at barely over 3%, and Goodyear at similar numbers, and it manages a RoIC of almost 30%, where Goodyear, again, comes in at around ~6.5%.

With this as a background, I believe Nokian deserves a premium, and the market has previously agreed with this. As such, I believe that despite the current blended P/E of 12.19, the company is the more appealing buy compared to its competitors. I see a fair value here, based on previous results and profits, being closer to a 15-16 P/E ratio.

Wrapping up

Nokian Renkaat is an excellent company from Finland. While I don't believe it has, purely from its products, a specific "moat" compared to other tires, it does dominate key markets here in the north and other European winter climate areas.

It has excellent capitalization, low levels of indebtedness and a very healthy balance sheet overall. The roadmap for 2020 and beyond is finished, and the work going forward with regards to expansion into Europe and NA has already begun.

The company's smaller segments, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor are showing growth and profit respectively.

While arguments can definitely be made as to why you should not buy a cyclical like a tire manufacturer in a climate such as this, the fact remains that you're buying a company in a strong position at a low stock price, seen from historical relation. The stock may fall further, but the potential upside here once CapEx and investments are finished, is nearly 40% looking at historical market pricing.

Much like my previous investments done in GEA (OTCPK:GEAGF) and Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF), I believe an investment in this company holds potential for both the long-term and short-term investor.

As such, Nokian Renkaat is a company I currently view as a buy, which is why I bought more of the stock on the 10th of May 2019.

My Recommendation

At a current share price of ~€26/share, I view Nokian Renkaat as a "BUY." Should the price drop to 23-24, I will purchase more. Given the company's strong balance sheet, clear roadmap, excellent operational history, and overall structure, I view this as a better buy than many other tire companies on the market today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKRKF, NKRKY, GEAGF, CTTAF, CODGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.