The Margin Of Safety Does Not Look Sufficient For Vical

Vical (VICL) is a failed bio pharma company that has initially looked like an interesting opportunity to invest, however a bit more research has shown that the margin of safety might be not enough (22% to net cash and 5% in case of a liquidation). Share count is largely diluted by the pre-funded warrants and the competency of the management doesn’t inspire either. The only positive argument is the concentrated shareholder base, which should lower the risk of making value destructing decisions.

The company has recently (Feb 2019) discontinued their only potential product and now focuses on concluding their strategic review. There is not a lot of information about the review process other than that it seeks a strategic transaction (merger, acquisition of a new product to develop, share issuance etc.) and in case it ends up fruitless, the company might get liquidated: “If no transaction is completed, our board of directors may decide to pursue a dissolution and liquidation of our company.” The main risks here are that either the management does nothing for an extended period of time or will merge into some value destructing business. The CEO of the company has been working in the company for almost 20 years now and in that time did pretty much nothing except wasting shareholder money and yet still managed to get himself a salary of about $1m/year. The situation with the rest of the management is more or less the same not to mention that they have $4m golden parachutes. So overall, shareholders’ interest doesn’t seem like a priority here.

Currently VICL is listed on Nasdaq. Shareholder base seems to be fairly concentrated as 6 largest holders own more than 50% of the company. According to 2018 proxy, insiders own only 4.6%, which is currently worth $1.2m - almost the same as the annual salary of the CEO.

Armistice 8.3% BVF 10.45% AnGes 9.4% UBS Group 10.64% Renaissance Tech. 4.7% Sio Capital 7.4% Insiders (Apr 2018) 4.6%

Valuation

Cash 11.3 US Treasuries 34.3 Bonds 0 Receivables & other current assets 0.8 Total assets 46.4 Total liabilities 2.5 Net cash 43.9 less Q2'19 cash burn 1.5 Net cash after Q2'19 42.4 Shares outstanding (including 7.2m pre funded warrants) 30 Net cash/share 1.41 Current price 1.16

Assuming that the results of the review are going to be announced in Q3, the question here is the cash burn of Q2. Company has spent $3.5m in the Q1 2019, however a part of that was a one time restructuring and lay off cost of $1.5m and expenses related to product development (R&D, manufacturing etc.) for half the quarter. It is not specified how many workers were laid off in Q1, but before the restructuring the company had 30 full time workers: 19 were engaged in R&D or manufacturing and 11 were in general and administrative positions. It is also interesting that the current restructuring was more expensive than the previous (done in 2018 at cost of $1.1m), where 40 employees were laid off. Overall, I think taking $1.5m for Q2 cash burn is conservative here.

What has really diminished the upside, that appeared very sweet initially is the 7.2m pre-funded warrants: “In November 2017, the Company sold 9,194,286 shares of its common stock in a public offering at a price of $1.75 per share, including an over allotment of 2,142,857 shares issued at a price of $1.75 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase 7,234,285 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.74 per share. Net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, totaled $26.4 million. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share and are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time.” With them, the share count rises up to 30m and significantly dilutes NAV/share and shortens the upside to 22%, which given the uncertainty and risks here does not look that appealing.

In case, the company ends up in a liquidation process, there might be additional related to severance payments (golden parachutes payment might go up to $4m). There would also be some further G&A and other costs, so assuming these all total up to $6m, net cash would fall down to $1.21/share (5% upside) making the margin of safety unpleasantly narrow in this situation as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.